The Worldwide Automotive Connectors Industry is Projected to Reach $11 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Connectors Market

Global Automotive Connectors Market
Global Automotive Connectors Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Connectors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Connectors Market is projected to reach USD 11,005.58 million by 2027 from USD 8,253.25 million in 2021, at a CAGR 4.91% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

  • The Americas Automotive Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 2,329.07 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,411.77 million in 2022, at a CAGR 4.72% to reach USD 3,072.11 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 2,742.88 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,875.09 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.14% to reach USD 3,705.74 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 3,181.29 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,306.74 million in 2022, at a CAGR 4.85% to reach USD 4,227.72 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on automotive connectors identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Automotive Connectors Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Connectors Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles
7.1. Amphenol Corporation
7.2. Aptiv PLC
7.3. Fischer Connectors SA
7.4. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
7.5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
7.6. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited
7.7. Japan Crimping Terminal Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
7.8. Korea Electric Terminal Co., Ltd.
7.9. KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
7.10. Molex LLC
7.11. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
7.12. TE Connectivity Ltd.
7.13. Yazaki Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bt6xhq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


