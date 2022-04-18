U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.50
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,840.75
    -53.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.10
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.90
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.00
    +21.10 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.55 (+2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +2.16 (+9.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5790
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,028.62
    -1,439.29 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.43
    -58.00 (-5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Worldwide Automotive Cybersecurity Industry to 2027 - Featuring Argus Cyber Security, Intel and Robert Bosch Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global automotive cybersecurity market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on automotive cybersecurity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive cybersecurity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increased Use Of Advanced Electronics Parts In Vehicle

  • Rising Advancement Of Connected Cars

2) Restraints

  • Increasing Complexity In Vehicle Electronic System

3) Opportunities

  • Introduction Of Electric Vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive cybersecurity market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive cybersecurity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Security
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
5.1. Hardware Security
5.2. Software Security
5.3. Network Security
5.4. Cloud Security

6. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
6.1. Passenger/Consumer Vehicle
6.2. Commercial Vehicle

7. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
7.1. On-board Diagnostic (OBD)
7.2. Communication
7.3. Safety Systems
7.4. Infotainment
7.5. Telematics

8. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.1.2. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.1.3. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.2.2. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.2.3. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.4.2. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.4.3. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Harman International Industries Inc.
9.2.2. Argus Cyber Security
9.2.3. Karamba Security
9.2.4. Intel Corporation
9.2.5. NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
9.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
9.2.7. Secunet AG
9.2.8. Escrypt Embedded Systems
9.2.9. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.2.10. GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po9e0l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • DiDi Global Sinks on Delisting Plans and Wider Quarterly Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- DiDi Global Inc. tumbled in U.S. premarket trading Monday after the ride-hailing giant said it’s planning to delist its U.S.-traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock. The company also reported that its quarterly loss almost doubled.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Morat

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • China Port Delays Spur Ships to Bypass Singapore to Refuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next T

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Twitter Right Now

    Elon Musk's plan to acquire his favorite media outlet, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has a lot of investors scratching their heads. The aging social media business is underperforming nearly all of its peers, but plenty of investors think Musk can begin an exciting new chapter for the troubled company. Shares of Twitter had been languishing for months, but the stock quickly rose after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

  • Another China Lockdown Threatens This Apple Product

    A Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou, China, has forced the tech giant's manufacturing plant to shut down.