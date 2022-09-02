U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Worldwide Automotive HUD Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 30.4%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), PC Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury), Level of Autonomy, Dimension, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, EV Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period. The increase in the variety of connected features available in a passenger car and the safety and convenience attached to them have increased the demand for connected vehicles that provide superior convenience, comfort, and entertainment.

The increase in the time spent inside a car due to traffic congestions has increased the demand for in-car connected features. Advanced HUDs are an indispensable part of connected vehicles. Connected cars provide audio and visual entertainment from infotainment units and enhance the driving experience by providing convenience and safety features such as navigation, real-time traffic, and parking space updates.

Today, cars also have wireless connectivity systems for the timely upgrade of the operating systems. The increase in the demand for connected car solutions is thus expected to drive the automotive head-up display (HUD) market.

Mid-segment car segment is projected to be the fastest-growing vehicle class during the forecast period.

Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Ford are the leading manufacturers of mid-segment cars, which are priced generally between USD 25,000 and USD 50,000. Mid-size segment cars are mostly integrated with combiner type of HUD because of the high cost attached to the installation of windshield projected HUD. Combiner HUDs offer cost-effective systems with a compact field of view and limited color definition. For the mid-segment market, combiner HUD system features suffice optical quality and increased brightness.

This technology satisfies OEM's compact space requirements, thereby increasing the adoption and demand of the technology. The combiner type HUD, in contrast to windshield HUD, utilizes a small plastic screen between the steering wheel and the windscreen and is smaller and significantly more cost-effective. The Asia Pacific region is projected to increasingly adopt this technology as North America and Europe have already adopted this technology. The Asia Pacific HUD market for mid-segment cars is expected to hold the largest share as the region has a higher volume of production.

The conventional HUD segment is estimated to be the largest automotive HUD market, by technology

Conventional HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications; however, this innovation has slowly made its way into the automotive industry and is currently being considered among the prominent driver assistance systems. HUDs in airplanes display information regarding the position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly. HUDs in automobiles display GPS information, speed, and engine details on the windshield.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

  • Demand for Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience

  • Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

  • High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in Emerging Markets

  • Integration of Advanced Technologies

Restraints

  • Requirement of Greater Space in Automotive Cockpit

  • Lack of Luminance & Brightness and High Power Consumption

Opportunities

  • Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

  • Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments

  • Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems

  • Increasing Investment in Automotive Head-Up Displays

Challenge

  • High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems

  • Required Technological Update


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

7 Automotive Hud Market, by Hud Type

8 Automotive Hud Market, by Technology Type

9 Automotive Hud Market, by Passenger Car Class

10 Automotive Hud Market, by Dimension Type

11 Automotive Hud Market, by Level of Autonomy

12 Automotive Hud Market, by Vehicle Type

13 Automotive Hud Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

14 Automotive Hud Market, by Sales Channel

15 Automotive Hud Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profile

18 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Robert Bosch

  • Continental Ag

  • Denso

  • Panasonic

  • Nippon Seiki

  • Yazaki Corporation

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Alps Alpine

  • Jvckenwood Corporation

  • Pioneer Corporation

  • Renesas

  • Toshiba

  • Japan Display, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Texas Instrumentss

  • Microvision

  • Hudway

  • Nvidia

  • Magna International

  • Harman International

  • Valeo

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Zf Friedrichshafen

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

