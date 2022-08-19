U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.25
    -40.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,724.00
    -257.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,383.00
    -140.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.50
    -23.20 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.82
    -1.68 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -7.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.66
    +0.76 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0083 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8100
    +0.9480 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,695.94
    -1,801.38 (-7.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.01
    -41.72 (-7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.30
    +4.45 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Worldwide Automotive LiDAR Industry to 2030 - Featuring GM, Trimble, Teledyne Optech and FARO Technologies Among Others

Research and Markets
·12 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive LiDAR Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Increasing investments in LiDAR start-ups by automotive giants, is opening opportunities for technological shifts with the adoption of solid-state LiDARs. These opportunities are anticipated to boost the market growth. The technological capabilities of LiDARs and dropping cost have significantly expanded its application. Autonomous vehicles that are the future of automotive industry hold significant potential for use of LiDAR.

LiDAR Advantageous Over Camera Based Systems

In comparison to systems based on cameras, LiDAR has a number of distinct advantages. LiDAR gives a three-dimensional perspective of the world that is significantly more realistic and accurate than the view that is provided by cameras, which only provide a flat depiction of the environment in a two-dimensional form.

Additionally, because it generates its own light, LiDAR is unaffected by low-light conditions and may continue to function normally. It has excellent night vision and can see objects just as well as it can during the day. On the other hand, camera-based systems require an adequate amount of light in order to perform at their peak, and thus are not always reliable when used at night.

Optical illusions and the inability to produce accurate distance measurements are two additional variables that can hinder the capacity of a camera to see. Additionally, in comparison to a LiDAR sensor, a camera requires more computer power and, as a rule, operates at a higher temperature. When it comes down to it, an ADAS system or an autonomous vehicle will benefit the most from using LiDAR and camera-based systems in conjunction with one another to monitor the environment around the vehicle.

Expanding Applications in Automotive Segment

Additionally, LiDAR is able to succeed where other sensors fail to do so. For instance, radar can be used to identify items that are in close proximity to a vehicle, and it can also ascertain how far away these objects are and how quickly they are travelling. Because of this, automobile manufacturers use radar for parking sensors, blind spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control.

However, these sensors struggle when it comes to detecting the exact position, size, and shape of an object, elements that are essential for self-driving features such as pedestrian, cyclist, and animal detection. Radar, on the other hand, performs admirably in conditions of fog and other adverse weather, but LiDAR has difficulty in these environments.

Reducing Prices is The Key Motivator of Increasing LiDAR Applications

The price of a LiDAR sensor used to be around $ 50,000 to $75,000; plummeted to $10, 000 and lower. Going further LiDAR prices are expected to drop as low as $500 by the end of 2030. Some companies have already developed low priced LiDAR vehicle sensors ranging from $500 to $1000.

Despite the fact that costs have been a factor in keeping sensors off of current vehicles, LiDAR companies like Argo AI are partnering with manufacturers like Ford and Volkswagen to produce some commercial-grade self-driving vehicles that incorporate onboard LiDAR. Volkswagen intends to conduct self-driving van tests in Germany, utilising the LiDAR technology developed by Argo AI. The company's ultimate goal is to introduce a commercial delivery and micro-transit service in Germany by the year 2025. Ford has partnered with Volkswagen to develop electric vans and technologies for driverless vehicles.

Application of LiDAR to all Ranges of Vehicles is Still Emerging

Although there have been developments that suggest the technology could be used in the trucking industry, it is likely that for the time being it will be used for fleets of robo-taxis or delivery vehicles. However, there have been developments that suggest the technology could be used in the trucking industry.

Limited Technical Capabilities Calls for Focused R&D Initiatives

Sensors can have trouble distinguishing between things that are comparable in size and shape, which means that threats and non-threats can be mistaken with one another. This can lead to serious consequences. The level of security provided by LiDAR is lower when compared to the level of security provided by genuine images captured by a camera. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are not inherently present in LiDAR. The resilience of radar systems in adverse weather conditions including rain, fog, and snow is one of the systems' most significant advantages. Under these kinds of atmospheric circumstances, LIDAR typically operates at a lower level of effectiveness in comparison to radars.

Laser Scanners Market to Emerge as Most Lucrative Opportunity Segment

In 2021, laser scanners accounted for the largest part of the market. It is anticipated that the laser scanners segment will continue to retain the dominant position during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The widespread use of laser scanners that are capable of transmitting and detecting information by making use of laser pulses is the primary cause that is contributing to this expansion.

4D LiDAR Sensors to Grow at the Fastest Pace

It is anticipated that advancements in 4D LiDAR technology would account for the largest growth rate during the projection period. It is anticipated that the market for 4D LiDAR would expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This expansion can be ascribed to the widespread use of 4D LiDAR in a variety of applications in including self-driving vehicles, and other types of autonomous systems.

Mechanical LiDAR Sector to Dominate Market Revenues

It is anticipated that the segment of the mechanical LiDAR market that held the bigger market share in 2021 and will continue to hold that position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of mechanical LiDAR in a variety of applications in mapping.

A large field of view (FOV) that is typically 360 degrees can be achieved with mechanical LIDAR by utilising high-grade optics and a rotating assembly. The mechanical component results in a bulky implementation, but it offers a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) over a large field of view (FOV) (although this has also been shrinking). Since solid-state LIDAR does not have any spinning mechanical components and has a smaller FOV, it is more cost effective. An FOV that is comparable to that of mechanical LIDAR can be achieved by using numerous channels at the front, back, and sides of a vehicle and fusing the data from those channels.

ADAS Segment to Dominate as AV Sets off in Future

Businesses, who have much smaller volumes of automobiles (less than 5 million per year as opposed to the more than 100 million cars sold each year to individuals), are the target markets for fully autonomous vehicles. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) were ill-prepared to compete in the market for complete autonomy and saw the potential to add limited autonomy capabilities to their cars that can offer comfort, free time, and safety to a bigger client base. Because of this, many LiDAR businesses have shifted their focus to addressing L2 and L3 autonomy.

Companies like Valeo (Mercedes), Innoviz (BMW), Luminar (Volvo), Cepton (General Motors), Ibeo (Great Wall Motors), and Innovusion have recently made announcements on their products (Nio). There has also been a solidification of partnerships with automotive Tier 1 suppliers (Aeye-Continental, Baraja-Veoneer, Cepton-Koito, Innoviz-Magna). Key Companies in this segment include The LiDAR market was dominated by Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden), Trimble, Inc. (US), Teledyne Optech (Canada), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US) and RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria).

North America Remains as the Global Leader

The overall market for LiDAR was led by North America as of the year 2021, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region in that order. The region accounted for more than 37% of the total revenue generated by the worldwide LiDAR market in 2021 and is predicted to experience robust expansion growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research and expenditures that are being made in order to build sophisticated LiDAR systems have been critical in pushing the uptake of LiDAR systems in North America. On the other side, it is projected that Asia Pacific will record the most growth during the period of time spanning from 2022 to 2030. It is anticipated that demand from nations such as India and China would play a significant role in expanding the LiDAR market.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Automotive LiDAR market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Automotive LiDAR market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Automotive LiDAR market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Automotive LiDAR market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Automotive LiDAR market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive LiDAR Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Key Trends Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Drivers
3.4.2. Market Restraints
3.4.3. Key Challenges
3.4.4. Key Opportunities
3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.6. See-Saw Analysis
3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.8. Porter's Five Force Model
3.8.1. Supplier Power
3.8.2. Buyer Power
3.8.3. Threat Of Substitutes
3.8.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.8.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.9. PESTEL Analysis
3.9.1. Political Landscape
3.9.2. Economic Landscape
3.9.3. Technology Landscape
3.9.4. Legal Landscape
3.9.5. Social Landscape
3.10. Competitive Landscape
3.10.1. Market Positioning of Key Automotive LiDAR Market Vendors
3.10.2. Strategies Adopted by Automotive LiDAR Market Vendors

4. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. 2D
4.3.2. 3D
4.3.3. 4D

5. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Laser Scanner
5.3.2. Navigation and positioning systems
5.3.3. Others

6. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Solid-state
6.3.2. Mechanical

7. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Installation Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. Airborne
7.3.2. Ground-based

8. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Range, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.3.1. Short
8.3.2. Medium
8.3.3. Long

9. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Level of Automation, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.3.1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
9.3.1.1. Level 1 (Driver Assistance)
9.3.1.2. Level 2 (Partial Automation)
9.3.1.3. Level 2+ (Advanced Partial Automation)
9.3.1.4. Level 3 (Conditional Automation)
9.3.2. Autonomous Vehicles (AV)
9.3.2.1. Level 4 (High Automation)
9.3.2.2. Level 5 (Full Automation)

10. Automotive LiDAR Market: By Automotive Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.3.1. Passenger Vehicles
10.3.2. Sport Utility Vehicles
10.3.3. Multi Utility Vehicles
10.3.4. Commercial Taxis and others
10.3.5. Trucks
10.3.6. Agricultural Vehicles
10.3.7. Buses
10.3.8. Others

11. North America Automotive LiDAR Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. UK and European Union Automotive LiDAR Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Asia Automotive LiDAR Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Latin America Automotive LiDAR Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

15. Middle East and Africa Automotive LiDAR Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

16. Company Profiles
16.1. Mercedes
16.1.1. Company Overview
16.1.2. Financial Performance
16.1.3. Product Portfolio
16.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.2. BMW
16.2.1. Company Overview
16.2.2. Financial Performance
16.2.3. Product Portfolio
16.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.3. Volvo
16.3.1. Company Overview
16.3.2. Financial Performance
16.3.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.4. GM
16.4.1. Company Overview
16.4.2. Financial Performance
16.4.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.5. Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden)
16.5.1. Company Overview
16.5.2. Financial Performance
16.5.3. Product Portfolio
16.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.6. Trimble, Inc. (US)
16.6.1. Company Overview
16.6.2. Financial Performance
16.6.3. Product Portfolio
16.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.7. Teledyne Optech (Canada)
16.7.1. Company Overview
16.7.2. Financial Performance
16.7.3. Product Portfolio
16.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.8. FARO Technologies, Inc
16.8.1. Company Overview
16.8.2. Financial Performance
16.8.3. Product Portfolio
16.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
16.9. RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
16.9.1. Company Overview
16.9.2. Financial Performance
16.9.3. Product Portfolio
16.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zmv0o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • A $2 Trillion Stock-Options Deadline Is Make-Or-Break Moment for Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- With August shaping up to be the calmest month this year for US stocks, traders are closely watching Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration for hints whether the tranquility will last. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Vis

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Re

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) closed at $10.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale for Employee Trust, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years La

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Tesla Joins Elite IBD 50 Growth List Ahead Of Stock Split

    Tesla (TSLA) shares have risen in recent weeks and are now testing resistance at its 200-day moving average. Analysts have been raising 2023 estimates at the same time, heralding the addition of this 21st century icon to the IBD 50 growth list. The Inflation Reduction Act will work in the company's favor, with bullish long range implications for the renewable...

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Are Likely To Benefit Most From CHIPS Act Aid

    When President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act of 2022 into law on Aug. 9, it provided some good news for a number of chip stocks.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.