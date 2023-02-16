U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

The Worldwide Automotive Memory Industry is Projected to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2028: Featuring Infineon Technologies, Macronix International, Integrated Silicon Solution and Renesas Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive memory market is projected to reach US$ 14,652.8 million by 2028 from US$ 2,937.7 million in 2021.

Companies Mentioned

  • Micron Technology, Inc.

  • Sk Hynix

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Macronix International Co.

  • Integrated silicon Solution, Inc.

  • Renesas Corporation

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • MediaTek, Inc.

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Nanya Technology

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Windbond Electronics Corp.

Automotive memory has become an important aspect of any modern-day vehicle. Most modern vehicles are fitted with various electronic devices, including those for telematics. The automotive market is witnessing a surging demand for on-board telematics. It is partly fuelled by several government regulations requiring the same. Such demand for telematics also promotes the adoption of IoT-enabled devices in vehicles.

Automotive manufacturers fit their vehicles with cutting-edge technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and predictive and self-intelligence systems.

All of these functions necessitate the use of an automotive microcontroller. Memory is built into automotive microcontrollers for data storage and transport, and the growing demand for such features contributes to an increase in the need for automotive memory. These factors collectively drive the growth of the automotive memory market size globally.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Memory Market Growth

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on various industry verticals regarding business and operational factors, including the worldwide automotive memory market players. Countries worldwide announced temporary lockdown and travel restrictions when the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the coronavirus outbreak pandemic. Such restrictions, while hindering the movement of people, strongly affected the manufacturing and sales of automobiles globally.

As a result of the lower vehicle demand in 2020, the demand for automotive memory decreased proportionally. Automobile and components production sites had to be closed worldwide, footfall in car showrooms plummeted, and governments in various regions started placing temporary trade restrictions. Such factors also resulted in a major decline in high growth countries' automobile sales. Economic turmoil and layoffs aggravated the decreasing purchasing power of consumers, which also impacted automobile sales globally.

Collectively, all such factors strongly hampered the business of automotive memory market players. Further delays are expected, according to vendors and logistic businesses, which might drive up the cost of sourcing components and shipping. While some companies have good stock in hand or have increased their sourcing, automotive memory manufacturers are concerned about avoiding further disruptions to the supply chain since they are already dealing with a severe shortage of components, including semiconductors.

This has forced them to limit production despite the rising demand for automobiles. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the connected car industry is expected to witness good growth rates because of its advantages. It includes secure driving, remote control, auto fault diagnosis, and other more advanced technological features.

China accounts for the largest automotive memory market in Asia Pacific. The country is the largest consumer of electronics and automobiles. Growing investment in infrastructure coupled with rising ownership of private vehicles is some of the factors driving the automobile market in the country.

India is witnessing one of the fastest growth rates in the automotive memory market. By 2025, India's electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to be worth US$ 7.09 Million, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data. EV component manufacturers, commercial vehicles, and last-mile delivery companies invested a total of US$ 3.67 Million in electric vehicles.

EV component manufacturers, commercial electric vehicles, and last-mile delivery companies invested a total of US$ 3.67 Million in electric vehicles between January and July 2021. Furthermore, Power Global, a US-based renewable energy and mobility products start-up, announced plans to invest US$ 25 million in India over the next 2-3 years to establish a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit and battery swapping infrastructure.

In South Korea, total domestic EV sales up to the end of September 2021 totaled 71,006 units, up from 36,268 units sold during the same period in 2020, according to the Korea Automotive Technology Institute. With the rising electric vehicle industry in the region, demand for automotive is expected to expand. Such factors promote the growth of the automotive memory market size in the region.

The surge in fully electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid vehicles, accompanied by the emergence of ADAS, Graphic Instrument Cluster (GIC), infotainment systems, and fully autonomous driving solutions, created a need for Electronic Control Units (ECU) - automotive computer controllers used to receive and process signals from sensors and export control commands to the actuator to execute.

Companies in the automotive memory market are coming up with new technologies for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. For instance, in 2021, Samsung Electronics, a global pioneer in advanced memory technology, announced a broad range of cutting-edge automotive memory solutions for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. Such developments are expected to boost the automotive memory market growth.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

289

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4273.84 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$5730.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Framework

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Automotive Memory Market Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Droc Analysis
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Automotive Memory Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
5.1.2. By Volume (Million Units)
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product
5.2.1.1. Dram
5.2.1.2. Nand
5.2.1.2.1 Low Density Slc Nand Flash Memory Type
5.2.1.2.1.1 8 Gbit
5.2.1.2.1.2 4 Gbit
5.2.1.2.1.3 2 Gbit
5.2.1.2.1.4 Others
5.2.1.3. Sram
5.2.1.4. Others
5.2.2. By Vehicle Type
5.2.2.1. Passenger Vehicles
5.2.2.2. Commercial Vehicles
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.3.1. Infotainment & Connectivity
5.2.3.2. Adas
5.2.3.3. Others
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.4.1. North America
5.2.4.2. Europe
5.2.4.3. The Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.4. Latin America
5.2.4.5. The Middle East and Africa

6. North America Automotive Memory Market

7. Europe Automotive Memory Market

8. The Asia-Pacific Automotive Memory Market

9. Latin America Automotive Memory Market

10.The Middle East & Africa Automotive Memory Market

11.Competitive Landscape
11.1. List of Key Players and Their Offerings
11.2. Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.3. Competitive Benchmarking, by Operating Parameters
11.4. Key Strategic Development (Merger, Acquisition, Partnership.)

12. Impact of Covid-19 on Global Automotive Memory Market Industry

13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Competitive Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ousvlw-memory?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


