Worldwide Automotive OEM Coatings Industry to 2030 - Featuring Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint and AkzoNobel Among Others

The Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market size was valued to $7.23 billion in 2021, with a volumetric turn-over of 1706.9 kilotons; is predicted to garner $13.12 billion by 2030 with an expected volumetric turn-over of 2,864.1 kilotons, demonstrating a respective CAGR of 8.1% and 7.0% from 2022-2030.



Automotive OEM coatings are paints applied to coat the surface of automobiles for both protection of the vehicle surface as well as for enhancing its aesthetic appearance. These are majorly solvent-borne, waterborne, powdered, and of such other types. These coatings along with increasing the durability of vehicles, offer high protection shield against extreme temperature ranges, intense ultraviolet exposure, acid rain and other foreign particles. Due to stringent regulatory standards, the automotive OEM coatings are formulated as per the environment standards abiding to environmental norms.



Market Dynamics and Trends

The automotive OEM coatings market is gaining traction due to growing demand for commercial utility vehicles, higher inclination towards efficient transport, increased trend of possessing personal automotive transports especially in premium vehicles segment, as well as growing demands for passenger cars.



Besides, market trends such as, higher preferences towards light weight vehicles offering lower fuel-consumption and higher efficiency, plus growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles offering lower carbon emissions, are expected to create new opportunities in the global automotive OEM coatings market throughout the forecast period.



However, high cost raw materials, strict environmental emission standards, and concerns related to use of solvent-borne automotive coatings that impose the risk of environmental hazard, are the factors responsible to impede the growth of global automotive OEM coatings market during the forecast period.



Moreover, investments in R&D activities for new production alternatives, strategic collaborations, and new product launches by market players, are to create lucrative opportunities in the global automotive OEM coatings market in future.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global automotive OEM coatings market share analysis is based on type, layer, vehicle type and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into Solvent-Borne, Waterborne, Powdered, and Others. Based on layer, the market is fragmented into Primer, Basecoat, Electrocoat, and Clearcoat. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), and Others (Motorbikes). Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

North America region is expected to account for the major market share in the global automotive OEM coatings market, over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of automotive OEM coatings. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements, well-established automotive infrastructures as well as higher adoption of electronic vehicles are to fuel-up the market growth in this region.



Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive OEM coatings market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, growing with the highest CAGR both by value and volume. This is attributable to increase in innovation and strategic collaboration among the market players as well as growing demand for commercial and light weight vehicles in this region.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major market players driving the automotive OEM coatings market are BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, AkzoNobel, KCC Paint, Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema SA and Bayer AG among others.



The prominent players have adopted product launches and collaborations as their key strategies to gain substantial share in the global automotive OEM coatings market.



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities

