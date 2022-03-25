U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

The Worldwide Automotive Semiconductor Industry is Expected to Reach $63.9 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Processor, Sensor, Memory), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 63.92 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing focus on vehicle safety systems and a significant increase in the adoption of engine control units (ECUs) in modern automobiles are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive semiconductors. Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT are expected to play an instrumental role in increasing the demand for automotive semiconductors. Additionally, electric vehicles and all levels of assisted driving technologies are expected to create considerable growth opportunities over the next eight years.

Electrification in the automotive industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising need to reduce carbon emissions. Having realized the importance of electric vehicle business opportunities, several manufacturers are increasingly investing in smart technologies, electronics, and safety systems. Such components of electric vehicles comprise semiconductors equipped with advanced technologies to improve the functionalities of smart electronics. For instance, the application of shock sensors, MEMS accelerometers, MEMS gyroscopes, inertial sensors, tilt sensors, and MEMS microphones for roll over detection, electronic braking, dynamic head lighting, inertial navigation, and airbag safety systems. Hence, as the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles increases, the need for semiconductors is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the overall business scenario in 2020, and the economy is expected to continue experiencing its aftermath over the next few years. The market witnessed a negative impact as major automotive fabricating units were shut and their production was completely halted in response to lockdown measures across the world. Additionally, the pandemic caused an unrealistic disturbance in the production and supply chain network. This influenced R&D and capital investments. The market experienced a substantial decline, of nearly -7.0%, in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic started reducing with the reduction in positive cases and the launch of vaccination campaigns across several countries. As a result, governments across the globe eased the lockdowns and restrictions, thereby leading to a restart in manufacturing operations in the automotive semiconductor industry.

Safety guidelines and regulations imposed by governments are expected to play a key role in driving the demand for semiconductors in North American and European markets. For instance, a special focus on accident avoidance through ADAS is expected to help drive market growth in countries across these regions. The Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing market owing to rapid EV adoption and strong government support.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Report Highlights

  • In 2020, the others component segment, which includes analog ICs and logic ICs, accounted for the highest share as logic ICs are widely used in navigation and infotainment systems.

  • In terms of vehicle type, passenger vehicle emerged as the dominant segment in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

  • The telematics and infotainment segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of more than 9.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to hold a dominant share by the end of the forecast period.

  • The Asia Pacific market emerged as the dominant region in 2020 and is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology &Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Semiconductor Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Automotive Semiconductor Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Enhanced operational efficiency
3.3.1.2 Significant increase in the adoption of Engine Control Unit (ECU) in modern automobiles
3.3.1.3 Growing focus on vehicle safety systems
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Network challenges in developing nations
3.3.2.2 Complex and expensive technology
3.3.2.3 Appropriate mounting of a sensor and design challenges
3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles
3.4 Automotive Semiconductor Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.5 Automotive Semiconductor Industry Analysis - PEST
3.6 Automotive Semiconductor Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Semiconductor Market: Component Segment Analysis
4.1 Automotive Semiconductor Market: By Component Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
4.2 Processor
4.2.1 Processor Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
4.3 Discrete Power
4.3.1 Discrete Power Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
4.4 Sensor
4.4.1 Sensor Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
4.5 Memory
4.5.1 Memory Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Others Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 5 Automotive Semiconductor Market: Vehicle Type Segment Analysis
5.1 Automotive Semiconductor Market: By Vehicle Type Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
5.2 Passenger Vehicle
5.2.1 Passenger Vehicle Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
5.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
5.4.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 6 Automotive Semiconductor Market: Application Segment Analysis
6.1 Automotive Semiconductor Market: By Application Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
6.2 Chassis
6.2.1 Chassis Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
6.3 Powertrain
6.3.1 Powertrain Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
6.4 Safety
6.4.1 Safety Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
6.5 Telematics & Infotainment
6.5.1 Telematics & Infotainment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028
6.6 Body Electronics
6.6.1 Body Electronics Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 7 Automotive Semiconductor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competition Dashboard
8.2 Company Profiles
8.2.1 Analog Devices, Inc.
8.2.1.1 Company Overview
8.2.1.2 Financial performance
8.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG
8.2.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2.2 Financial performance
8.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.3 NXP Semiconductors
8.2.3.1 Company Overview
8.2.3.2 Financial performance
8.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.2.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation
8.2.4.1 Company Overview
8.2.4.2 Financial performance
8.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
8.2.5.1 Company Overview
8.2.5.2 Financial performance
8.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.6 ROHM CO., LTD
8.2.6.1 Company Overview
8.2.6.2 Financial performance
8.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.7 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
8.2.7.1 Company Overview
8.2.7.2 Financial performance
8.2.7.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.8 STMicroelectronics
8.2.8.1 Company Overview
8.2.8.2 Financial performance
8.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated
8.2.9.1 Company Overview
8.2.9.2 Financial performance
8.2.9.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2.10 TOSHIBA CORPORATION
8.2.10.1Company Overview
8.2.10.2 Financial performance
8.2.10.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

