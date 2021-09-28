U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Worldwide Automotive Slipper Clutch Industry to 2026 - Featuring EXEDY, Hyper Racer and Sigma Performance Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive slipper clutch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive slipper clutch is a torque limiter with an integrated freewheel mechanism, which allows the clutch to partially disengage while decelerating the speed of vehicles. It reduces overall momentum and sudden forces inside the transmission and helps minimize engine braking and increase transmission longevity. Besides this, it absorbs shock and vibrations, prevents rear-wheel lock up and engine seizure and improves the performance of vehicles. Currently, the automotive slipper clutch with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) is gaining traction as it reduces the chances of accidents or collisions and enhances the braking system of vehicles.

Rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes are increasing the sales of premium and performance-oriented motorcycles, which represents one of the major factors impelling the automotive slipper clutch market growth. Apart from this, the rising production of racing prototype bikes is escalating the demand for automotive slipper clutch to gain faster lap times. Additionally, the increasing traction of bike racing for recreational purposes is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the automotive slipper clutch reduces work of suspension and controls the rear wheel under hard braking and downshifting and helps minimize the experience of bumpy rides. This, along with the growing focus on improving engine performance, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of advanced anti-reverse torque (A-RT) slipper clutch technology and the rising trend of the dual-clutch and high displacement motorcycles are strengthening the market growth. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries have negatively impacted the automotive industry, which, in turn, is hampering the growth of the market. The market is anticipated to revive once these restrictions are uplifted.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive slipper clutch market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, vehicle type and application.

Breakup by Type

  • Entry Level (below 400cc)

  • Mid-Size (400cc-699cc)

  • Full-Size (700cc-1000cc)

  • Performance (above 1000cc)

Breakup by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Others

Breakup by Application

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being EXEDY Corporation, F.C.C. Co. Ltd., Hinson Racing, Hyper Racer, Ricardo Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Sigma Performance Limited, STM ITALY srl, SURFLEX srl and Yoyodyne L.L.C.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global automotive slipper clutch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive slipper clutch market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive slipper clutch market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Slipper Clutch Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Entry Level (below 400cc)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mid-Size (400cc-699cc)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Full-Size (700cc-1000cc)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Performance (above 1000cc)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Cars
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 EXEDY Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 F.C.C. Co. Ltd
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Hinson Racing
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Hyper Racer
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Ricardo PLC
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Sigma Performance Limited
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 STM ITALY srl
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 SURFLEX srl
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Yoyodyne L.L.C
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr6bcm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


