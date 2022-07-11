U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,877.28
    -22.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,351.96
    +13.81 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,469.47
    -165.84 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.39
    -29.98 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.04
    -0.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    -0.0113 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    -0.1040 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0133 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3620
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,584.55
    -340.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    +0.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

The Worldwide Automotive Steering System Industry is Expected to Reach $41 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steering System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive steering system market reached a value of US$ 30.98 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 41.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive steering system comprises a set of components, such as steering wheels, gears, and linkages, which are used to control the direction of a vehicle. It also includes a hydraulic booster that works when the engine is running and provides the necessary force while turning the wheels. It assists in converting the rotatory movement of the steering into an angular turning of the front wheels. Besides this, it minimizes wear and tear of tires, prevents road shocks from reaching the driver and provides stability to the vehicle on the road.

The growing demand for automobiles across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, there is a rise in the adoption of power steering systems in vehicles as they offer better control over the vehicle. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, effective steering systems help increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles. As a result, the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles worldwide is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, governments of several countries are implementing fleet-level regulations to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.

This, coupled with the escalating demand for electric power steering (EPS) systems to improve the safety and overall driving experience, is stimulating the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing use of sensors in automotive steering systems is positively influencing the market.

Other growth-inducing factors are the expanding automotive industry and the growing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electronic control units (ECU) in automobiles. Furthermore, key market players are introducing drive-by-wire technology to eliminate any mechanical linkages and reduce the weight of the vehicle, which is projected to strengthen the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being China Automotive Systems Inc., Denso Corporation, Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH, Gss Steering Systems LLC, JTEKT Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive (Pacific Century Motors), NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Rollax GmbH & Co. KG and thyssenkrupp AG.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive steering system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive steering system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive steering system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Steering System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Electric Power Steering (EPS)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Manual Steering
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Steering Column
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Steering Wheel Speed Sensors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Electric Motors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Hydraulic Pumps
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 China Automotive Systems Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Denso Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Georgsmarienhutte Holding GmbH
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Gss Steering Systems LLC
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 JTEKT Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Knorr-Bremse AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Mando Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Nexteer Automotive (Pacific Century Motors)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 NSK Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Robert Bosch Gmbh
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Rollax GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 thyssenkrupp AG
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz9war

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-automotive-steering-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-41-billion-by-2027-301583738.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the two energy stocks that could benefit the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

    Elon Musk, meme aficionado and the world’s richest person, issued his first public response to Twitter’s vow that it will haul him into court to enforce the terms of his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn […]

  • Mullen Automotive stock soars after Amazon delivery partner orders up to 600 EVs

    Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]

  • Meta, Amazon, Tesla stocks fall as tech sector under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down sectors and stocks moving the most in intraday trading.

  • Alibaba Is Tumbling. Chinese Tech Stocks Have a New Headache.

    Alibaba and Tencent were just fined over deal disclosure rules. It's a fresh headache for an embattled sector.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • “Best Store of Value”: 10 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss 10 commodity stocks to buy on the dip. If you want to see more commodity stocks in this selection, check out 5 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip. Commodities are coming down from the highs they reached in the first half of 2022, on the back of Russia-Ukraine war, […]

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Expect Wider Swings With This EV Charging Station Company

    As we kick off the week, equities are starting off the day by moving lower, but our shares of EV charging company ChargePoint are falling more to the downside than the overall market. Knowing this, as we've seen in recent weeks with CHPT shares and should continue to expect, are wider swings relative to the S&P 500. The other item hitting all EV charging station stocks this morning, including EVgo , Volta Inc. , and Blink Charging , is a report from DA Davidson that discusses how a number of those companies are undercapitalized.

  • Google Stock Split Due Late Friday As Amazon, Shopify Search For Split Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With strong margins, high growth, and recurring revenue, the software sector is still a great place for investors to explore.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.