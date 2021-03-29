Worldwide Automotive Usage-based Insurance Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive usage-based insurance market and it is poised to grow by 46.50 million units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage, lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities and flexible pricing schemes.
The automotive usage-based insurance market analysis includes application segment, pricing scheme segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further developments in ubi, and growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive usage-based insurance market covers the following areas:
Automotive usage-based insurance market sizing
Automotive usage-based insurance market forecast
Automotive usage-based insurance market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive usage-based insurance market vendors that include Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the automotive usage-based insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristic
Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Pricing scheme
Market segments
Comparison by Pricing scheme
PHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PAYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Pricing scheme
6. Market segmentation by application
Embedded UBI
App-based UBI
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Allianz Partners SAS
AXA Group
Howden Broking Group Plc
Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.
OCTO Group Spa
Sierra Wireless Inc.
The Progressive Corp.
Trak Global Group
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vodafone Group Plc
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
