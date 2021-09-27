Worldwide Automotive Vegan Leather Industry to 2026 - Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vegan Leather Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global automotive vegan leather market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automotive vegan leather market to grow with a CAGR of 48% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automotive vegan leather market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on automotive vegan leather market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive vegan leather market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive vegan leather market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for sustainable materials in the automotive sector

Advantages of vegan leather over original leather

2) Restraints

High cost of manufacturing of biobased vegan leather

3) Opportunities

Growing R&D activities to develop innovative materials resembling leather

Segment Covered



The global automotive vegan leather market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and vehicle type.



The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

Polyurethane

Recycled Polyester

Bio Based

The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

Upholstery

Seat Belt

Dashboard

Floor & Trunk Carpet

Headliner

Others

The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

Luxury Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive vegan leather market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive vegan leather market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive vegan leather market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Vegan Leather Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Vegan Leather Market



4. Automotive Vegan Leather Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

5.1. Polyurethane

5.2. Recycled Polyester

5.3. Bio Based



6. Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

6.1. Upholstery

6.2. Seat Belt

6.3. Dashboard

6.4. Floor & Trunk Carpet

6.5. Headliner

6.6. Others



7. Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

7.1. Luxury Vehicles

7.2. Passenger Vehicles

7.3. Commercial Vehicles



8. Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.4. North America Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.4. Europe Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.4. RoW Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.m.b.H.

9.2.2. Vegea SRL P.IVA

9.2.3. Covestro AG

9.2.4. Ananas Anam Ltd

9.2.5. BASF SE

9.2.6. Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

9.2.7. Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

9.2.8. DK Leather Seats Sdn Bhd

9.2.9. Miko Srl

9.2.10. Toyota Motor Corporation



