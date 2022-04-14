U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Worldwide Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Wheels After Market

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement & Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating, Material, Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16-18 Inch, 19-21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), Product, Distribution & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive wheels aftermarket market is estimated to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2027.

Increased demand for lightweight materials will boost the automotive wheels aftermarket. However, maintaining a balance between performance, cost, and weight creates a hurdle for the growth of the automotive wheels aftermarket.

Stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings will propel the growth of powdered coating during the forecast period

The powdered coating segment is the fastest and largest growing segment of the automotive wheels aftermarket. Powdered coatings are ecofriendly and are anticipated to experience rapid growth because of unique features such as high corrosion resistance, chipping, high-quality finish, and abrasion. It also offers protection from moisture, heat, and chemicals. Further, these powdered coatings emit only a small amount of VOCs. The key factors driving the growth of the powder coating segment are reduced wastage and increasingly stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings.

North America is expected to record the largest market during the forecast period

North America is the largest automotive wheels aftermarket. North America is home to leading vehicle manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Tesla. The North American automotive industry has witnessed rapid development because of favorable policies adopted by the governments in the manufacturing sector. The US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period.

Players such as Maxion Wheels, Superior Industries, Accuride Corporation, Howmet Aerospace, Central Motor Wheels of America, Prime Wheel Corporation, Topy America, Inc etc, are few of the key and leading automotive wheel manufacturers across the globe. The US automotive industry is highly inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. Factors such as stringent emission norms and rising demand for vehicle dynamics are expected to propel the automotive wheels aftermarket in North America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket
4.2 North America to Lead Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket
4.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type
4.4 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Material Type
4.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Coating Type
4.6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Aftermarket Type
4.7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Rim Size
4.8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Product Type

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Improved Vehicle Dynamics and Increased Demand for Lightweight Materials to Boost Wheel Aftermarket
5.2.1.2 Large Organized and Unorganized Aftermarkets for Wheels
5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Car Enthusiasts
5.2.1.4 Gradual Growth of Average Miles Driven
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advanced Materials, Use of Lightweight Alloys, and New Compositions
5.2.3.2 Indirect Impact on Aftermarket with Changing Regulatory Environment to Reduce Carbon Footprint
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Engineering Barriers in Use of Lightweight Materials
5.2.4.2 Balance Between Performance, Cost, and Weight
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Case Study
5.7.1 Corrosion-Resistant Steel Armor Coating Technology of Accuride
5.7.2 Steel Armor Coating Technology
5.7.3 Scope of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Wheel Rims for Formula Student Racecars
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Overview
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket
5.12 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket: COVID-19 Impact
5.13 Scenario Analysis
5.14 List of Conferences & Events
5.15 List of Conferences & Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Aftermarket Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Assumptions
6.1.2 Research Methodology
6.2 New Wheel Replacement
6.2.1 North America to Lead New Wheel Replacement Market
6.3 Refurbished Wheel Fitment
6.3.1 Growing Demand for Aesthetics to Boost Demand for Refurbished Wheel Fitment
6.4 Key Primary Insights

7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Coating Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Operational Data
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Research Methodology
7.2 Liquid Coating
7.2.1 Waterborne
7.2.2 Solvent-Borne
7.3 Powdered Coating
7.3.1 Low Bake
7.3.2 High Bake
7.4 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Operational Data
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Research Methodology
8.2 Alloy
8.2.1 High Durability and Tensile Strength to Boost Demand for Alloy
8.3 Steel
8.3.1 North America to Lead Steel Segment Between 2022 and 2027
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Improved Efficiency and Comfort to Fuel Demand for Carbon Fiber During Forecast Period
8.5 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Rim Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Operational Data
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Research Methodology
9.2 13-15 Inch
9.2.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency to Boost Demand for 13-15 Inch Wheels
9.3 16-18 Inch
9.3.1 Powerful Acceleration to Drive Demand for 16-18 Inch Wheels
9.4 19-21 Inch
9.4.1 Increasing Preference of Enthusiasts for Larger Wheels to Increase Demand for 19-21 Inch Wheels
9.5 Above 21 Inch
9.5.1 High Traction and Powerful Performance to Raise Demand for Above 21 Inch Wheels
9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Operational Data
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Research Methodology
10.2 Commercial Vehicles
10.2.1 Increasing Use of Lightweight Wheels in Commercial Vehicles to Boost Demand
10.3 Passenger Cars
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Government Legislations to Boost Passenger Car Wheels Aftermarket
10.4 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Product Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.2 High-Performance Wheels
11.3 Regular Wheels
11.4 Key Primary Insights

12 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Distribution Channel
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Retailers
12.3 Wholesale and Distribution
12.4 Key Primary Insights

13 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 New Product Developments
14.3.2 Deals
14.3.3 Others
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Stars
14.4.2 Emerging Leaders
14.4.3 Pervasive Companies
14.4.4 Participants
14.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Responsive Companies
14.5.3 Dynamic Companies
14.5.4 Starting Blocks
14.6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, Stakeholders Map
14.7 Who Supplies Whom Data

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Maxion Wheels
15.2 Ronal Group
15.3 Borbet GmbH
15.4 Enkei Corporation
15.5 Superior Industries
15.6 Howmet Aerospace
15.7 The Carlstar Group
15.8 Cm Wheels
15.9 Central Motor Wheel of America
15.10 Accuride Corporation
15.11 Other Key Players
15.11.1 Vossen Wheels
15.11.2 Konig
15.11.3 Tsw Alloy Wheels
15.11.4 Forgiato
15.11.5 Oz Group
15.11.6 Aez Group
15.11.7 Status Alloy Wheels
15.11.8 Beyern Wheels
15.11.9 Work Wheels
15.11.10 Zhengxing Wheel Group
15.11.11 Zumbo Wheels
15.11.12 Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltdzhengxing Wheel Group
15.11.13 Bbs Kraftfahrzeugtechnik
15.11.14 Rays Engineering

16 Analyst's Recommendations

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbstxn

Attachment

