Worldwide Autonomous Floor Scrubber Industry to 2026 - Featuring Diversey, Hako Group and Karcher Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market Report

The global autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to reach 1476.26 million USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the autonomous floor scrubber market during the forecast period:

  • High labor costs in developed countries

  • High demand for effectiveness and efficiency

  • Stringent regulations to maintain cleanliness and employee safety

  • Growing inclination towards automation

The global autonomous floor scrubber market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as most economic activities were halted in 2020. But the pandemic has prompted the need for constant sanitization, industrial cleaning, and disinfecting to ensure a safe and hygienic environment. Manual cleaning poses several risks to the cleaning staff. Thus, autonomous floor scrubbers, which are self-driving cleaning robots, also called robotic floor scrubbers, are increasingly gaining momentum in the global market.

Key Highlights

  • Sustainability, green cleaning, and innovation in technologies are the key trends that will promote the market's growth.

  • The requirement of high capital to enter the market is likely to restrict players from entering the industrial floor scrubber market.

  • The manufacturing and warehouse & logistics segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in automation and growing usage of the technically advanced product in the industries.

  • The Latin American region will witness high growth due to rapid industrialization, significant penetration of travel and tourism activities, and increasing awareness of health and hygiene.

  • For smaller companies in the commercial floor scrubber industry, partnership with other vendors in high-demand regions is a benefitting opportunity.

The study considers the present scenario of the autonomous floor scrubber market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The US holds the highest share of 58.94% in the global autonomous floor scrubber industry due to its usage across many airports, retail outlets, shopping malls, and others. The growth also depends on the country's economic growth, where the US currently holds the second-highest position in the world. In Europe, the high share is attributed to the higher adoption of robotic cleaning equipment across several industries and the high labor cost. In APAC, market growth is driven by China, Australia, and Japan.

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • APAC

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Insights by Vendors

Diversy, Hako Group, Karcher, Nilfisk, and Tennant are the key players in the industry. The level of research & development investment by vendors will remain high in the forecast period. Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, and Hako dominate the market due to their vast infrastructure and R&D facilities. The vendors offer various products such as commercial scrubbers and sweepers, industrial vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, scrubber dryers, and other combination machines. Vendors in the industry are also expanding their presence through partnerships, investments, and mergers & acquisitions. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in production technologies to provide efficient products in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the autonomous floor scrubber market?
2. Who are the end-users in the autonomous floor scrubber market?
3. Which region has the highest share in the autonomous floor scrubber market?
4. What are the key opportunities in the market for an autonomous floor scrubber?
5. Who are the prominent vendors in the autonomous floor scrubber industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 The Growth of Robotics
7.3 Industry FAQ
7.4 Impact of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Green Products
8.2 Growing Inclination Toward Automation
8.3 Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensors, & GPS)

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Labor Costs in Developed Countries
9.2 High Demand for Effectiveness & Efficiency
9.3 Stringent Regulations for Maintaining Cleanliness & Employee Safety

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries
10.2 Longer Replacement Cycles
10.3 Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped Nations

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Autonomy: Building Block
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Runtime
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Up To 4 Hours
12.4 MORE THAN 4 HOURS

13 Scrubber Head Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Disc
13.4 Cylindrical

14 End User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Retail & Shopping Center
14.4 Manufacturing
14.5 Airport
14.6 Healthcare
14.7 Warehouse & Logistics
14.8 Education
14.9 Others

15 Sales Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Direct
15.4 Indirect

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Runtime
17.4 Scrubber Head Type
17.5 Sales Channel
17.6 End User
17.7 Key Countries

18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Runtime
18.4 Scrubber Head Type
18.5 Sales Channel
18.6 End User
18.7 Key Countries

19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Runtime
19.4 Scrubber Head Type
19.5 Sales Channel
19.6 End User
19.7 Key Countries

20 Middle East and Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Runtime
20.4 Scrubber Head Type
20.5 Sales Channel
20.6 End User
20.7 Key Countries

21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Runtime
21.4 Scrubber Head Type
21.5 Sales Channel
21.6 End User
21.7 Key Countries

22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview

23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Diversey
23.2 Hako Group
23.3 Karcher
23.4 Nilfisk
23.5 Tennant

24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Adlatus
24.2 Amano
24.3 Avidbots
24.4 Aziobot
24.5 Bharati Robotic Systems
24.6 Cleanfix
24.7 Ddrobo
24.8 Gaussian Robotics
24.9 Iclean Robotics CO.
24.10 Murata Machinery LTD

25 New Developments
25.1 New Product Launches & Partnerships

26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations

27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Market by Geography
27.2 North America
27.3 Europe
27.4 APAC
27.5 Middle East & Africa
27.6 Latin America
27.7 Runtime
27.8 Scrubber Head Type
27.9 Sales Channel
27.10 End User

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrdw5a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


