Worldwide Autonomous Floor Scrubber Industry to 2026 - Featuring Diversey, Hako Group and Karcher Among Others
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market Report
The global autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to reach 1476.26 million USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the autonomous floor scrubber market during the forecast period:
High labor costs in developed countries
High demand for effectiveness and efficiency
Stringent regulations to maintain cleanliness and employee safety
Growing inclination towards automation
The global autonomous floor scrubber market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as most economic activities were halted in 2020. But the pandemic has prompted the need for constant sanitization, industrial cleaning, and disinfecting to ensure a safe and hygienic environment. Manual cleaning poses several risks to the cleaning staff. Thus, autonomous floor scrubbers, which are self-driving cleaning robots, also called robotic floor scrubbers, are increasingly gaining momentum in the global market.
Key Highlights
Sustainability, green cleaning, and innovation in technologies are the key trends that will promote the market's growth.
The requirement of high capital to enter the market is likely to restrict players from entering the industrial floor scrubber market.
The manufacturing and warehouse & logistics segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in automation and growing usage of the technically advanced product in the industries.
The Latin American region will witness high growth due to rapid industrialization, significant penetration of travel and tourism activities, and increasing awareness of health and hygiene.
For smaller companies in the commercial floor scrubber industry, partnership with other vendors in high-demand regions is a benefitting opportunity.
The study considers the present scenario of the autonomous floor scrubber market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The US holds the highest share of 58.94% in the global autonomous floor scrubber industry due to its usage across many airports, retail outlets, shopping malls, and others. The growth also depends on the country's economic growth, where the US currently holds the second-highest position in the world. In Europe, the high share is attributed to the higher adoption of robotic cleaning equipment across several industries and the high labor cost. In APAC, market growth is driven by China, Australia, and Japan.
Insights by Vendors
Diversy, Hako Group, Karcher, Nilfisk, and Tennant are the key players in the industry. The level of research & development investment by vendors will remain high in the forecast period. Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, and Hako dominate the market due to their vast infrastructure and R&D facilities. The vendors offer various products such as commercial scrubbers and sweepers, industrial vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, scrubber dryers, and other combination machines. Vendors in the industry are also expanding their presence through partnerships, investments, and mergers & acquisitions. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in production technologies to provide efficient products in the market.
