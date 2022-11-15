Worldwide Autonomous Vehicle Disruptive Start-ups 2022: Strategic Partnerships in AV Ecosystem Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies have been developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies continuously with the widespread adoption of Level 2 and above autonomies in markets like North America, Europe, China, and parts of Asia-Pacific.

With the transition from ADAS to AD, technology companies, OEMs, and Tier suppliers must prepare with hardware, software, and technology capabilities that will enable this evolution.



OEMs are continuously looking for partnerships with start-ups in the autonomous vehicle (AV) space to develop hardware and software capabilities. AV start-ups, in contrast, attract huge funding from venture capitalists, value chain partners, and OEMs as the push for the commercialization of Level 2 and above autonomies intensifies.

Research Scope

The scope of this study covers start-up companies in the ADAS and AD space under the following key segments: ADAS/AD software; ADAS/AD hardware; development, localization, and validation software; LiDAR; camera and vision systems; radar; and autonomous vehicles.

The publisher short listed more than 175 companies in global regions and evaluated them based on several parameters, such as regional impact, global market presence, business scalability, portfolio strength, funding, and investments, and then ranked them on a scale of 10. Profiles of the leading 3 companies under each segment are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

2 Research Summary

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definitions

Autonomous Driving - Key Competitors

Global AV Forecast, 2021-2028

Analysis by Region - North America

Analysis by Region - Europe

Analysis by Region - APAC

Growth Drivers for Autonomous Driving Start-ups

Growth Restraints for Autonomous Driving Start-ups

Start-up Definition

The Start-up Methodology

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Autonomous Driving Start-ups - Benchmark Overview

The Startup Ecosystem - 175+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

Main Participants Investing in Start-ups

Autonomous Driving Start-ups by Region

North America as Emerging Global Destination for Start-up Investments in Autonomous Driving

Main Findings

3 Start-ups by Segment - ADAS/AD Software

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Horizon.ai Profile

Wayve Profile

Tier IV Profile

4 Start-ups by Segment - Development Software

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Scale AI Profile

Applied Intuition Profile

Tactile Mobility Profile

5 Start-ups by Segment - ADAS/AD Hardware

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

TTTech Auto Profile

Hailo Profile

Calmcar Vision System Profile

6 Start-ups by Segment - LiDAR

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Luminar Profile

Hesai Technologies Profile

Velodyne Profile

7 Start-ups by Segment - Camera & Vision Systems

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

StradVision Profile

Calmcar Vision System Profile

TriEye Profile

8 Start-ups by Segment - Radar

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Vayyar Imaging Profile

Arbe Robotics Profile

Echodyne Profile

9 Start-ups by Segment - Autonomous Vehicles

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Cruise Profile

DiDi Autonomous Driving Profile

Waymo Profile

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Adoption Level 2 and L3 Piloted Driving

Growth Opportunity 2 - Perception Sensing Solutions for ADAS and AD

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships in AV Ecosystem

11 Next Steps

