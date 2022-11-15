U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Worldwide Autonomous Vehicle Disruptive Start-ups 2022: Strategic Partnerships in AV Ecosystem Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Companies have been developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies continuously with the widespread adoption of Level 2 and above autonomies in markets like North America, Europe, China, and parts of Asia-Pacific.

With the transition from ADAS to AD, technology companies, OEMs, and Tier suppliers must prepare with hardware, software, and technology capabilities that will enable this evolution.

OEMs are continuously looking for partnerships with start-ups in the autonomous vehicle (AV) space to develop hardware and software capabilities. AV start-ups, in contrast, attract huge funding from venture capitalists, value chain partners, and OEMs as the push for the commercialization of Level 2 and above autonomies intensifies.

Research Scope

The scope of this study covers start-up companies in the ADAS and AD space under the following key segments: ADAS/AD software; ADAS/AD hardware; development, localization, and validation software; LiDAR; camera and vision systems; radar; and autonomous vehicles.

The publisher short listed more than 175 companies in global regions and evaluated them based on several parameters, such as regional impact, global market presence, business scalability, portfolio strength, funding, and investments, and then ranked them on a scale of 10. Profiles of the leading 3 companies under each segment are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

2 Research Summary

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation and Definitions

  • Autonomous Driving - Key Competitors

  • Global AV Forecast, 2021-2028

  • Analysis by Region - North America

  • Analysis by Region - Europe

  • Analysis by Region - APAC

  • Growth Drivers for Autonomous Driving Start-ups

  • Growth Restraints for Autonomous Driving Start-ups

  • Start-up Definition

  • The Start-up Methodology

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Autonomous Driving Start-ups - Benchmark Overview

  • The Startup Ecosystem - 175+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

  • Main Participants Investing in Start-ups

  • Autonomous Driving Start-ups by Region

  • North America as Emerging Global Destination for Start-up Investments in Autonomous Driving

  • Main Findings

3 Start-ups by Segment - ADAS/AD Software

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • Horizon.ai Profile

  • Wayve Profile

  • Tier IV Profile

4 Start-ups by Segment - Development Software

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • Scale AI Profile

  • Applied Intuition Profile

  • Tactile Mobility Profile

5 Start-ups by Segment - ADAS/AD Hardware

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • TTTech Auto Profile

  • Hailo Profile

  • Calmcar Vision System Profile

6 Start-ups by Segment - LiDAR

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • Luminar Profile

  • Hesai Technologies Profile

  • Velodyne Profile

7 Start-ups by Segment - Camera & Vision Systems

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • StradVision Profile

  • Calmcar Vision System Profile

  • TriEye Profile

8 Start-ups by Segment - Radar

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • Vayyar Imaging Profile

  • Arbe Robotics Profile

  • Echodyne Profile

9 Start-ups by Segment - Autonomous Vehicles

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Publisher Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

  • Cruise Profile

  • DiDi Autonomous Driving Profile

  • Waymo Profile

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Adoption Level 2 and L3 Piloted Driving

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Perception Sensing Solutions for ADAS and AD

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships in AV Ecosystem

11 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Applied Intuition

  • Arbe Robotics

  • Calmcar Vision System

  • Cruise

  • DiDi Autonomous Driving

  • Echodyne

  • Hailo

  • Hesai Technologies

  • Horizon.ai

  • Luminar

  • Scale AI

  • StradVision

  • Tactile Mobility

  • Tier IV

  • TriEye

  • TTTech Auto

  • Vayyar Imaging

  • Velodyne

  • Waymo

  • Wayve

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/120rn9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-autonomous-vehicle-disruptive-start-ups-2022-strategic-partnerships-in-av-ecosystem-presents-opportunities-301678744.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

