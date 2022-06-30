U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

The Worldwide Avalanche Photodiodes Industry is Expected to Reach $218 Million by 2029

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Avalanche Photodiodes Market by Material, Sales Channel, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Avalanche Photodiodes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to reach $218.2 million by 2029.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for avalanche photodiodes in healthcare devices and the growing adoption of avalanche photodiodes in fiber optics. In addition, the growing demand for photonics is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the avalanche photodiodes market.

This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the avalanche photodiodes market based on material (silicon, InGaAs, germanium, other materials), sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), end user (aerospace & defense, commercial, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on material, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into silicon, InGaAs, germanium, and other materials. The germanium segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germanium photodiodes are commonly used to measure optical power in the NIR range, especially in cost-sensitive applications. The growth of this segment is attributed to various advantages offered by germanium photodiodes, such as lower shunt resistance, higher dark current, and higher noise levels.

Based on sales channel, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Aftermarket parts are usually less expensive than OEM parts. In addition, aftermarket parts provide higher quality. These factors drive the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into aerospace & defense, commercial, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and other end users. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developments in organic APDs to develop compact, wearable sensors for medicine and sports applications drive the market demand. In addition, the need for highly integrated and efficient healthcare devices and the growing demand for connected devices and smart wearable technology solutions are expected to drive the demand for avalanche photodiode from the healthcare sector.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mining, food processing, automotive, aerospace, electronics & semiconductors, and textile are some of the major industries in Asia-Pacific. These industries use various laser devices and optical scanners for inspection, scanning, mapping, and planning. These optical systems and devices use avalanche photodiodes, driving the growth of the avalanche photodiodes market in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, this regional market is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market.

Some of the key players operating in the avalanche photodiodes market are Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (U.S.), First Sensor AG (Germany), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.), KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd. (Japan), Laser Components Germany GmbH (Germany), Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. (U.S.), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of material, sales channel, end user, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for the global avalanche photodiodes market?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

  • What are the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global avalanche photodiodes market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the global avalanche photodiodes market?

  • What are the recent developments in the global avalanche photodiodes market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players operating in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global avalanche photodiodes market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment
4.1. Scenario A: Slow Recovery
4.2. Scenario B: Fast Recovery

5 Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Avalanche Photodiode Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers
5.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Avalanche Photodiodes in Healthcare Devices
5.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Avalanche Photodiodes in Fiber Optics
5.2.2. Avalanche Photodiode Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities
5.2.2.1. Growing Demand for Photonics
5.2.2.2. Rising Adoption of Thermoelectric Coolers (TESs) to Temperature Stabilize Avalanche Photodiode
5.2.3. Avalanche Photodiode Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges
5.2.3.1. Output Reliability Issues & High Operating Costs
5.3. Value Chain Analysis

6. Global Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Silicon
6.3. Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
6.4. Germanium
6.5. Other Materials

7. Global Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Sales Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
7.3. Aftermarket Sales

8. Global Avalanche Photodiode Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Telecommunication
8.3. Industrial End Users
8.4. Commercial End Users
8.5. Healthcare
8.6. Aerospace & Defense
8.7. Other End Users

9. Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Geography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. U.K.
9.3.3. France
9.3.4. Italy
9.3.5. Spain
9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. South Korea
9.4.4. Taiwan
9.4.5. India
9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
9.5. Latin America
9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Key Growth Strategies
10.3. Market Share Analysis (2021)
10.3.1. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
10.3.2. Photona GmbH (Formerly Laser Components GmbH)
10.3.3. Excelitas Technologies Corp.

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
11.1. Lumentum Operations LLC
11.2. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
11.3. Renesas Electronics Corporation
11.4. Excelitas Technologies Corp.
11.5. First Sensor AG (A Part of TE Connectivity Ltd.)
11.6. Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC
11.7. Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
11.8. Photona GmbH (Formerly Known As Laser Components GmbH)
11.9. Luna Innovations Incorporated
11.10. OSI Systems, Inc.
11.11. SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd.
11.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
11.13. On Semiconductor Corporation
11.14. Infineon Technologies AG
11.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
11.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/306n2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-avalanche-photodiodes-industry-is-expected-to-reach-218-million-by-2029-301578766.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

