The Worldwide Aviation Actuator System Industry is Projected to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation Actuator System Market (2022-2027) by Type, Platform, System, Technology, Components, Size, End-User Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aviation Actuator System Market is estimated to be USD 9.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aviation Actuator System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Ametek, Astronics, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Eaton, Electromech Technologies, Honeywell International, ITT, Macron Dynamics, Microsemi, Nook Industries, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Collins, Sitec Aerospace, United Technologies, etc.
Countries Studied
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aviation Actuator System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Aviation Actuator System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Trend of Electric Technology
4.1.2 Advancement in Electric Actuators for All-Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft
4.1.3 Rising Demand for Autonomy in the Aircraft Operations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.2.2 Power Density and Efficiency
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advanced Technologies in Aircraft Actuators
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Power Consumption Issues in Electric Actuators
4.4.2 Leakage Issues in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Linear
6.2.1 Rod Type Linear Actuators
6.2.2 Screw Type Linear Actuators
6.2.3 Belt Type Linear Actuators
6.3 Rotary Actuators
6.3.1 Motor Rotary Actuators
6.3.2 Bladder & Vane Rotary Actuators
6.3.3 Piston Type Rotary Actuators
7 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
7.3 Wide Body Aircraft
7.4 Extra Wide Body Aircraft
7.5 Regional Transport Aircraft Military Transport Aircraft
7.6 Business Jets
7.7 Fighter Jets
7.8 Trainer Aircraft
7.9 Helicopters
7.10 Unmanned Aircraft
7.11 VTOL
7.12 Air Taxis
8 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flight Control System
8.2.1 1 Primary Flight Control System
8.2.2 2 Secondary Flight Control System
8.3 Health Monitoring System
8.4 Power Generation System
8.4.1 Centralized Electrical Power Distribution System (CEPDS)
8.4.2 Semi-Distributed Electrical Power Distribution System (SDEPDS)
8.4.3 Advanced Electrical Power Distribution System (AEPDS)
8.4.4 Fault-Tolerant Electrical Power Distribution System (FTEPDS)
8.5 Power Generation System
8.6 Thrust Reverser Actuation System
8.7 Avionics System
8.8 Landing & Braking System
8.9 Fuel Management System
8.10 Utility Actuation System
9 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic
9.3 Electric
9.3.1 Electric Actuators
9.3.2 . Electric Hybrid Actuators
9.3.2.1 Electromechanical Actuators
9.3.2.2 Electrohydraulic
9.3.2.3 Electro-Hydrostatic Actuators
9.4 Pneumatic
9.5 Mechanical
10 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Components
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electronic Components
10.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)
10.2.2 Integrated Circuits (ICs)
10.2.3 Thyristors
10.2.4 Diodes
10.2.5 Converters
10.2.6 Transistor
10.3 Electrical & Mechanical Components
10.3.1 Motor
10.3.2 Valve
10.3.3 Generator
10.3.4 Auxiliary Power Unit
11 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Wing Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fixed Wing
11.3 Rotary Wing
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwrc8g
