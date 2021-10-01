U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Worldwide B2B Payments Market 2021: American Express, Capital One, Paypal and Stripe Dominate

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Payments Market By Payment Type, Enterprise Size, Payment Mode and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Business-to-business (B2B) payment facilitates safer transactions for merchants that require routine, periodic transactions and provides various functions to end-users such as receivable accounts, accounts payable, payroll, and acquisition departments.

It involves one time or recurring transaction depending on the contractual agreement made between the buyer and supplier. As B2B payment processing requires more time to approved & settle the transaction, B2B payments are more complex than business-to-consumer or B2C payments.

Rapid digitalization & automation in the B2B payment system has accelerated its demand among business owners in networking & connecting with various suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers globally. Moreover, growing global trade and surge in cross-border transactions involve a number of suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses act as the major driving factors of the global market.

However, an increase in fraud in business payment and discontinuation of several businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in transparency across B2B payments and an increase in partnership among B2B payment players & FinTech giants are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The B2B payments market is segmented into payment type, enterprise size, payment mode, industry vertical, and region. By payment type, the market is bifurcated into domestic payments and cross-border payments. Depending on enterprise size, it is segregated into divided into large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and small-sized enterprises. On the basis of payment mode, it is categorized into traditional and digital. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into manufacturing, IT & telecom, metals & mining, energy & utilities, BFSI, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the B2B payments market such as American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Mastercard, Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Stripe, TransferWise Ltd., and Visa Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the B2B Payments industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides in-depth analysis of the global B2B payments market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global B2B payments market size are provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global B2B payments market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

B2B Payments Market Key Segments

By Payment Type

  • Domestic Payments

  • Cross-Border Payments

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Small-Sized Enterprises

By Payment Mode

  • Traditional

  • Digital

By Industry Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • IT & Telecom

  • Metals & Mining

  • Energy & Utilities

  • BFSI

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMET TYPE

CHAPTER 5: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 6: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMENT MODE

CHAPTER 7: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • American Express

  • Bank of America Corporation

  • Capital One

  • Mastercard

  • Payoneer Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Square Inc.

  • Stripe

  • TransferWise Ltd.

  • Visa Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki4cw0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-b2b-payments-market-2021-american-express-capital-one-paypal-and-stripe-dominate-301389779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

