U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.25
    -20.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,164.00
    -155.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,694.25
    -99.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,108.00
    -22.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.27
    -1.91 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.62 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    -0.0180 (-1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.92
    +1.62 (+7.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0670
    +0.3330 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,216.58
    -5,692.05 (-10.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.18
    -72.33 (-6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,635.62
    -77.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 684,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 20

Results hit a COVID-19 pandemic-era low

Worldwide Baby Diapers Industry to 2027 - Rise of Social Media Marketing Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size and by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby diapers market size was valued at $52.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

There is an increase in the number of social media users owing to rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the baby diaper market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby diaper market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments.

Rising working women participation creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, more the number of working mothers, more the growth of the baby diapers in the market. Moreover, disposable diapers are convenient, safe and time saving materials is a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose. Therefore, the demand for diapers by the households has been increasing even among the consumer who are less affluent.

The baby diapers market has been segmented based on product type, size, age group, expenditure type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the baby diapers market is bifurcated into cloth diapers and disposable diapers. Based on size, the market is divided into size small & extra small (S & XS), medium (M), large (L) and extra-large (XL). By age group, the market is segmented into infants (0-6 months), babies & young toddlers (6-18 months), toddlers (18-24 months) and children above 2 years. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, online sales channel and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report includes Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the baby diapers market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the baby diapers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global baby diapers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key market segment
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.1.1. Top impacting factors
2.1.2. Top investment pockets
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Introduction to diaper
3.2.1. Diaper design
3.2.2. Raw materials
3.3. Study of global birth rates
3.4. Female labor force, by country
3.5. Per capital annual disposable income, by country
3.6. Porter's five forces analysis
3.7. Value chain analysis
3.7.1. Inbound logistics/raw material
3.7.2. Operating activities/manufacturers
3.7.3. Distributors
3.7.4. Customer
3.8. Market share analysis of baby diapers market, 2019
3.9. Pricing analysis of baby diapers market, 2019
3.10. Case studies
3.10.1. Case study 1
3.10.2. Case study 2
3.10.3. Case Study 3
3.11. Market dynamics
3.11.1. Drivers
3.11.1.1. Increase in working women participation
3.11.1.2. Rise in disposable income
3.11.1.3. Increasing demand for eco-friendly biodegradable and pant style diaper augmenting market growth
3.11.1.4. Expansion of online sales channel driving market expansion
3.11.2. Restraints
3.11.2.1. Adverse effect of baby diapers on environment
3.11.2.2. Allergies related to baby diapers challenging market growth
3.11.3. Opportunities
3.11.3.1. Product innovation
3.11.3.2. Rise of social media marketing
3.12. COVID-19 impact on baby diapers market

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Cloth Diapers
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis by country
4.2.3.1. Flat Cloth Diapers
4.2.3.2. Fitted Cloth Diapers
4.2.3.3. Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers
4.2.3.4. All-in-one Cloth Diapers
4.2.3.5. Other Cloth Diapers
4.3. Disposable Diapers
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis by country
4.3.3.1. Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers
4.3.3.2. Regular Disposable Diapers
4.3.3.3. Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers
4.3.3.4. Training Nappies
4.3.3.5. Swim Pants

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY SIZE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Small & Extra Small (S & XS)
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis by country
5.3. Medium (M)
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis by country
5.4. Large (L)
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis by country
5.5. Extra-large (XL)
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Infants (0-6 Months)
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis by country
6.3. Babies & Young Toddlers (6-18 Months)
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis by country
6.4. Toddlers (18-24 Months)
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis by country
6.5. Children Above 2 Years
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast
7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast
7.2.3. Market analysis by country
7.3. Convenience Stores
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast
7.3.3. Market analysis by country
7.4. Pharmacy/Drug Stores
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast
7.4.3. Market analysis by country
7.5. Online Sales Channel
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast
7.5.3. Market analysis by country
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast
7.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY REGION
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
9.1. Top winning strategies
9.2. Product mapping
9.3. Competitive dashboard
9.4. Competitive heat map
9.5. Key developments
9.5.1. Acquisition
9.5.2. Business Expansion
9.5.3. Product Launch
9.5.4. Partnership

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. BUMKINS FINER BABY PRODUCTS INC.
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key Executive
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Product portfolio
10.2. DOMTAR CORPORATION
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key Executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. Business performance
10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG (PUBL)
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key Executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Operating business segments
10.3.5. Product portfolio
10.3.6. Business performance
10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.4. FIRST QUALITY ENTERPRISES, INC
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key Executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Operating business segments
10.4.5. Product portfolio
10.5. HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key Executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. Business performance
10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. KAO CORPORATION
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key Executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Operating business segments
10.6.5. Product portfolio
10.6.6. Business performance
10.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.7. KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key Executive
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Operating business segments
10.7.5. Product portfolio
10.7.6. Business performance
10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. ONTEX GROUP NV
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key Executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Operating business segments
10.8.5. Product portfolio
10.8.6. Business performance
10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. Business performance
10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. UNicHARM CORPORATION
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Operating business segments
10.10.5. Product portfolio
10.10.6. R&D Expenditure
10.10.7. Business performance
10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvrejx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘It’s survival for people. It’s self-respect’: Americans need to file a 2020 tax return for their children — here’s why

    An estimated 6.7 million kids, disproportionately in minority communities, miss the Child Tax Credit because their families make too little money.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Heightens Pressure on Global Supply Chain

    The blockage of the Suez Canal by a grounded container ship will likely add delays and extra costs to an already pressured logistics industry, say executives, punctuating the tightness of the world’s supply lines.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • Nio Sold $31M Factory Equipment To Tesla To Get Through A Difficult Time

    Nio Limited’s (NYSE: NIO) sale of RMB 200 million (about $31 million) worth of factory equipment to rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) helped the Chinese electric vehicle maker to get through its toughest time in 2019, cnEVpost reported Wednesday. What Happened: Nio sold the stamping line equipment that it had previously ordered to Tesla in order to maintain its capital chain during the most difficult period, the report quoted Nio’s CEO William Li as saying in a recent interview with Chinese media. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Nio had reportedly paid half the price as a down payment but was unable to take delivery of the equipment when it arrived at the customs and sold it to Tesla. Nio’s sale of the equipment to Tesla saved the Elon Musk-led automaker at least six or seven months as it had not even pre-ordered the equipment at that time. The money received from Tesla was a sort of mutual help as it enabled Nio to tide through the crisis, Li reportedly said. At that time, Nio also restructured its workforce by firing more than 3,000 employees, including 30% of its managers, as per the report. See Also: Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report Why It Matters: Shares of Nio had fallen to as low as $1.19 in 2019, the worst year for the company, but rebounded in 2020 and rose to as high as about $67. It was reported earlier this month that Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) CEO He Xiaopeng bought shares in Nio during the latter’s toughest time in 2019. Xiaopeng reportedly said he backed Nio because the failure of companies like Xpeng and Nio would create a big problem for the group of electric car companies in China. Nio unveiled its first-ever sedan, named ET7, at the Nio Day event held in January this year. The company is taking aim at high-end competitors with the technology, performance and user experience features it announced. Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 10.3% lower on Wednesday at $36.96, while Tesla shares closed 4.8% lower at $630.27. Read Next: Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Hikes Model Y Prices In ChinaTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Fall to Nine-Month Low Following Bad Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. sales of new homes declined in February to a nine-month low as severe winter weather in parts of the country limited foot traffic against a backdrop of elevated prices that may be restraining momentum.Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 18.2% -- the sharpest decline since July 2013 -- to a 775,000 annualized pace from an upwardly revised 948,000 rate in the prior month, government data showed Tuesday. The median forecast called for an 870,000 pace. Sales dropped in all regions across the U.S.In February, inclement weather impeded the search for homes as temperatures dropped below freezing in some parts of the country and power disruptions hit states including Texas. Housing demand is also being restrained by a limited number of available properties that offer interested buyers fewer choices at the same time prices remain elevated.The report showed the number of properties sold for which construction hadn’t yet started fell to 211,000, the lowest since October 2018. The winter storms probably slowed construction.Still, the pace of new home sales remains 8.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis above the same month last year, pointing to the housing market’s strength through the pandemic.“A combination of rising interest rates, Covid fears and tighter lending standards is depressing demand,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. “We still hope for a summer revival, but right now the market is struggling.”In the coming months, higher borrowing costs could put more pressure on affordability and keep some buyers out of the market. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since mid-February as the U.S. economic outlook improves. The median sales price rose 5.3% from a year earlier to $349,400, according to Tuesday’s report.Assuming the 30-year mortgage rate remains below 4%, however, damage to affordability won’t halt momentum this year, according to an analysis from Bloomberg Economics.At the current sales pace, it would take 4.8 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 3.8 months in January.A separate report Monday showed that sales of previously-owned homes dropped by more than expected, reflecting a record annual decline in the number of available properties that’s driving up prices and impeding buyers.Digging DeeperAcross regions, sales in the Midwest decreased 37.5%, the biggest drop in 27 yearsSales in the South fell 14.7%, the most in almost six years; the West showed a 16.4% dropNew-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close. The figures tend to be volatile(Updates with chart, additional details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.