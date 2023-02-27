U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.29
    +45.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,159.71
    +342.79 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,551.76
    +156.82 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.21
    +23.73 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.95
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0071 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9140
    -0.0350 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0112 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0130
    -0.3930 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,833.64
    +616.92 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.73
    +7.32 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.34
    +65.68 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Worldwide Ballistic Missile Industry to 2027: Surge in Investments in Defense Equipment Fuels Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ballistic Missile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, Air-to-Air, Subsea-to-Air), By Range, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ballistic missile market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

  • BAE Systems PLC

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Rockwell Collins

  • Thales Group

  • General Dynamic Corporation

  • DRDO

  • Raytheon Company

  • MBDA Inc.

Increasing security threats and cross-border issues and growing focus and investments by leading authorities on strengthening border security are the key driving factors for the global ballistic missile market. Also, the ongoing research activities and development of nuclear ballistic missiles and modernization of the armed forces are the other prominent factors that are expected to fuel the demand for ballistic missiles across the globe.

The surge in Investments in Defense Equipment Fuels the Market Demand

According to a study by International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), nine nuclear-armed countries spent $72.6 billion on their nuclear weapons in 2020.

The United States was the leading country that spent $37.4 billion, which was the largest amount in advancing its nuclear weapons and equipment, followed by China. The other countries that followed these countries were Russia, the United Kingdom, France, India, Israel, Pakistan, and then North Korea. Continuous increase in the gross domestic product of several countries boosts the ability of countries to invest in different sectors, including defense and military. Defense forces are considered the most crucial part of any country as they help establish peace in the country.

They counter-terrorism activities and help resolve cross-border disputes and domestic issues. Governments across the globe are working to make defense forces equipped with advanced technologies and equipment to make them able to face any situation. Especially, the authorities of developed countries are increasing their defense expenditure to strengthen their defense forces to maintain their dominance across the globe.

The rise in the concerns about national security is boosting the deployment of ballistic missiles for combat situations and border issues. Therefore, the increase in the spending by the government on equipment acquisition and research and development activities is expected to fuel the global ballistic missile market growth over the next five years.

Advancements in Technology Support the Market Growth

Due to their increased focus on nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles are gaining popularity across the globe. They are in high demand for military applications as they have the capability for a range of deployments for different purposes. Market players are improving the accuracy and effect of ballistic missiles on the target and are spending exorbitant amounts on upgrading the existing structure of the ballistic missiles.

Combing technology with rocket-propulsion system ballistic missiles can transform the ballistic missiles into self-guided missiles for the desired target. Also, ballistic missiles can carry high-risk explosives such as nuclear, biological, and chemical munitions. The advancements in technology and the launch of advanced ballistic missiles are expected to propel the growth of the global ballistic missiles market through the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, global ballistic missile market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Ballistic Missile Market, By Launch Mode:

  • Surface-to-Surface

  • Surface-to-Air

  • Air-to-Surface

  • Air-to-Air

  • Subsea-to-Air

Ballistic Missile Market, By Range:

  • Short-Range

  • Medium-Range

  • Intermediate-Range

  • Intercontinental

Ballistic Missile Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Europe & CIS

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • UAE

  • Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhl9zy-missile?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Attacked by an Old And Powerful Enemy

    Ralph Nader, the consumer protection advocate, has launched a scathing charge against the billionaire he calls a "welfare king."

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Study China’s Proposal on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s proposal on Ukraine deserves “great attention” and Russia will study the ideas in detail, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestSaudi Arabia sign

  • Mistrust of Xi Endangers One of Wall Street’s Favorite Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- After triggering a years-long exodus of foreign investors from Chinese markets, President Xi Jinping looked like he’d cracked the formula to revive his economy and lure back global funds. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Bre

  • Here's how U.S. states are preparing for a potential recession

    How each state may fare on an individual basis in the event of a recession varies widely.

  • UK Taxpayers Face £200 Billion Hit From Losses on QE Program

    (Bloomberg) -- UK taxpayers will be on the hook for as much as £200 billion ($240 billion) of potential losses from the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program after the Treasury lodged plans to cover any future shortfall with parliament last week.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoo

  • U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Los Angeles County's ban on sales of flavored tobacco products brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which had argued that only the federal government - not state or local governments - has the legal authority to regulate tobacco products. The justices turned away the North Carolina-based tobacco company's appeal of a lower court's decision to uphold the ban, which includes products such as menthol cigarettes and vape juice, that took effect in 2020. R.J. Reynolds is part of British American Tobacco.

  • Get ready to rumble: SCOTUS hearings on student loan debt relief about to begin

    The Biden administration’s ambitious program to forgive billions of dollars in federally supported student loan debt is set to face multiple challengers before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, when the court is scheduled to hear arguments in two cases that dispute the plan's legality.

  • What is China’s peace proposal for Russia’s war against Ukraine?

    One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.

  • China may now have some doubts about ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

  • Markets rise as Rishi Sunak agrees Brexit deal with EU - live updates

    Markets have moved higher after Rishi Sunak agreed a deal with the European Union to settle post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

  • Janet Yellen urges strong regulatory framework for crypto as India leads G20 push for regulation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters after the G20 meeting in India on Saturday that while the U.S. has not indicated any outright bans, it is critical to put in place a strong regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Popular Chinese-owned store in Kenya shuts doors after rival traders complain about prices

    A newly opened Chinese-owned supermarket in the Kenyan capital has temporarily shut its doors after competitors alleged that it was driving them out of business with low-priced goods. China Square, located at Unicity Mall, 18km (11 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital, said on Sunday that it would stop operations temporarily "to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy". China Square owner Lei Cheng said the company would also be "considering the possibility of cooperating with

  • Russia stares into population abyss as Putin sends its young men to die

    Dmitry Nechaev bought a one-way ticket from Moscow to Tel Aviv a year ago.

  • Biden's EV highway takes shape

    Armed with billions of dollars, the Biden administration is embarking on the biggest transformation of the U.S. consumer driving landscape in generations, hoping to blanket the nation's highways with electric vehicle chargers. The goal is to grow the nationwide network of chargers to 500,000, including high-speed chargers - no more than 50 miles apart - on some 75,000 miles of the nation's busiest highways and interstates. The chargers are a critical piece of President Joe Biden's climate policy and his goal of having 50% of all new U.S. vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

  • Some Red States Weigh Bans on Enforcing U.S. Gun Laws

    Iowa and Ohio are among the states proposing to copy a Missouri law prohibiting enforcement of federal gun restrictions.

  • Wheat Futures Set For Biggest Monthly Drop Since November

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures traded in Chicago were set for the biggest monthly loss since November, with ample supplies of the grain seen in the near-term.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestWheat edged