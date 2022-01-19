Worldwide Banking-as-a-Service Industry to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banking-as-a-Service Market By Component, Type, Enterprise Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Banking-as-a-service is a non-banking system that allows the third-party organization to offer core financial services to their customers by merging with banks through APIs. It helps the non-banks such as FinTech and non-FinTech businesses to build product such as debit cards and credit cards on top of the traditional banking infrastructure. Furthermore, it helps in understanding the customer buying behavior and provides customized offer to them to increase customer loyalty.



Increase in use of digital transformation technology in banks to streamline financial services boosts the growth of the global banking-as-a-service market. In addition, improvement in fund transaction services across the U.S. and different developing nations positively impacts growth of the market. However, increase in cyber-attack on the banking information is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for banking-as-a-service infrastructure to improve business values and integration of artificial intelligence in banking-as-a-service platform are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global Banking-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on the component, the market is classified into platform and service. Depending on the type, it is divided into API-based bank-as-a-service and cloud-based bank-as-a-service. As per enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The major end users covered in the study include banks, FinTech corporations/NBFC, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the banking-as-a-service market analysis are Bankable, BBVA, ClearBank, Green Dot., MatchMove Pay Pte. Ltd., Pi1, SolarisBank, Starling Bank, Square Inc., and Treasury Prime. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global banking-as-a-service market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global banking as service market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

