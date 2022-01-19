U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Worldwide Banking-as-a-Service Industry to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banking-as-a-Service Market By Component, Type, Enterprise Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Banking-as-a-service is a non-banking system that allows the third-party organization to offer core financial services to their customers by merging with banks through APIs. It helps the non-banks such as FinTech and non-FinTech businesses to build product such as debit cards and credit cards on top of the traditional banking infrastructure. Furthermore, it helps in understanding the customer buying behavior and provides customized offer to them to increase customer loyalty.

Increase in use of digital transformation technology in banks to streamline financial services boosts the growth of the global banking-as-a-service market. In addition, improvement in fund transaction services across the U.S. and different developing nations positively impacts growth of the market. However, increase in cyber-attack on the banking information is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for banking-as-a-service infrastructure to improve business values and integration of artificial intelligence in banking-as-a-service platform are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global Banking-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on the component, the market is classified into platform and service. Depending on the type, it is divided into API-based bank-as-a-service and cloud-based bank-as-a-service. As per enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The major end users covered in the study include banks, FinTech corporations/NBFC, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the banking-as-a-service market analysis are Bankable, BBVA, ClearBank, Green Dot., MatchMove Pay Pte. Ltd., Pi1, SolarisBank, Starling Bank, Square Inc., and Treasury Prime. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global banking-as-a-service market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global banking as service market trends is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shAPIng the global banking as a service market
3.3. Working of Banking as a Service
3.4. Patent Analysis
3.4.1. By region (2000-2020)
3.4.2. By applicant
3.5. Market Dynamic
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in use of digital transformation technology in bank
3.5.1.2. Streamlining the financial services
3.5.1.3. Improving the fund transaction service
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Increase in cyber-attack on the personal banking information
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for banking as service infrastructure to improve the business value
3.5.3.2. Integration of artificial intelligence in banking as service platform
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the banking as a service market
3.6.1. Impact on the market size
3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.6.3. Economic impact
3.6.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact.
3.6.5. Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4: BANKING AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Platform
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Service
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3.4. Banking as a service market, by service
4.3.4.1. Professional Services
4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.2.1. Market analysis, by country
4.3.4.3. Managed Services
4.3.4.4. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.4.1. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BANKING AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. API-based bank as a servicee
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Cloud-based bank as a service
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BANKING AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large Enterprises
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Small and Medium Enterprises
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BANKING AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.2. Banks
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Fintech Corporations/NBFC
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: BANKING AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE
9.1. Bnkbl Ltd
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. ClearBank Ltd.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Green Dot.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Project Imagine Ltd
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. Solarisbank AG.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. Starling Bank
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. Square, Inc.
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Business performance
9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. Treasury Prime
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

