U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.21
    -27.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,102.46
    -183.79 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,109.13
    -146.42 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.77
    -12.52 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    -2.34 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.00
    +17.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.45 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0086 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    -0.0094 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0690
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,345.66
    -2,774.07 (-6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.89
    +2.36 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Worldwide Barricade Tape Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barricade Tape - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This market report on the barricade tape market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2020 & forecast for 2021-2031.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the barricade tape market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs/Features
4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Analysis, 2015-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Projections, 2021-2031
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Barricade Tape Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis, By Thickness
6.2. Pricing Break-up
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

8. Market Background
8.1. Global Packaging Market Outlook
8.2. Global Flexible Market Outlook
8.3. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are saying?
8.4. Macro-Economic Factors
8.4.1. Growth in Demand for Safety Products
8.4.2. Global Building & Construction Industry Growth
8.4.3. Covid-19 Pandemic
8.4.4. Growth of Automotive Industry
8.4.5. Expansion of Mining Industry
8.4.6. General Manufacturing Industry Growth
8.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
8.5.1. Global Plastic Industry Growth
8.5.2. Packaging Industry Growth
8.5.3. Flexible Packaging Industry Growth
8.5.4. Safety Expenditure Growth Analysis
8.5.5. Segmental Revenue Growth of Key Players
8.5.6. Defense Industry Growth
8.5.7. Increased Non-Industrial Usage
8.5.8. Global Industrial Growth
8.6. Value Chain Analysis
8.6.1. Key Participants
8.6.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
8.6.1.2. Barricade Tape Manufacturers
8.6.1.3. Distributors
8.6.2. Profitability Margin
8.7. Market Dynamics
8.7.1. Drivers
8.7.2. Restraints
8.7.3. Opportunity Analysis

9. Impact of COVID-19
9.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact
9.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Barricade Tape Market

10. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Thickness
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Thickness, 2015-2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Thickness, 2021-2031
10.3.1. Up to 2 mm
10.3.2. 2 to 4 mm
10.3.3. 4 to 6 mm
10.3.4. 6 to 8 mm
10.3.5. 8 mm & Above
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Thickness

11. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Material Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Material Type, 2015-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Plastic
11.3.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)
11.3.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)
11.3.1.3. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
11.3.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
11.3.2. Paper
11.3.3. Aluminium Foil
11.3.4. Cotton Fabric
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type

12. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End Use
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By End Use, 2015-2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By End Use, 2021-2031
12.3.1. Industrial
12.3.1.1. Building & Construction
12.3.1.2. Automotive
12.3.1.3. Mining
12.3.1.4. Agriculture & Irrigation
12.3.1.5. General Industrial
12.3.1.6. Aerospace
12.3.2. Non-Industrial
12.3.2.1. Traffic Signs
12.3.2.2. Crime Scenes
12.3.2.3. Defense
12.3.2.4. Restricted Areas
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use

13. Global Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, by Region, 2015-2020
13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2031
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
13.3.5. East Asia
13.3.6. South Asia
13.3.7. Oceania
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

14. North America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Latin America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. Europe Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. South Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

18. East Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Oceania Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Middle East and Africa Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

21. Barricade Tape Market Country wise Analysis 2021 & 2031

22. Market Structure Analysis
22.1. Market Analysis, by Tier of Companies
22.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
22.3. Market Presence Analysis

23. Competition Analysis
23.1. Competition Dashboard
23.2. Competition Benchmarking
23.3. Competition Deep Dive
23.3.1. 3M Company
23.3.1.1. Overview
23.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.1.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.1.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
(Global Players)
23.3.2. Shurtape Technologies, LLC
23.3.2.1. Overview
23.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.2.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.2.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.2.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.3. Brady Corporation
23.3.3.1. Overview
23.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.3.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.3.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.3.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.4. Scapa Group PLC
23.3.4.1. Overview
23.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.4.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.4.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.4.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.5. Tesa SE
23.3.5.1. Overview
23.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.5.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.5.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.5.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.6. Surface Shields, Inc.
23.3.6.1. Overview
23.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.6.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.6.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.6.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.7. Advance Tapes International Ltd.
23.3.7.1. Overview
23.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.7.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.7.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.7.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.8. Vibac Group S.p.a.
23.3.8.1. Overview
23.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.8.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.8.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.8.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.9. Mutual Industries, Inc.
23.3.9.1. Overview
23.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.9.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.9.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.9.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.10. Custom Tape Ltd
23.3.10.1. Overview
23.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.10.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.10.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.10.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.10.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.11. Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
23.3.11.1. Overview
23.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.11.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.11.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.11.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.11.5.3. Channel Strategy
(APAC/ China Based Players)
23.3.12. Yuyao Laisifu Houseware Co., LTD
23.3.12.1. Overview
23.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.12.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.12.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.12.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.12.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.13. Nitto Denko Corporation
23.3.13.1. Overview
23.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.13.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.13.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.13.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.13.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.14. Ningbo Teagol Adhesive Industry Co., LTD
23.3.14.1. Overview
23.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.14.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.14.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.14.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.14.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.15. MAS Corporation
23.3.15.1. Overview
23.3.15.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.15.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.15.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.15.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.15.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.15.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.15.5.3. Channel Strategy

24. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

25. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t9xkg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-barricade-tape-industry-to-2031---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301500410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Rus

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GILD ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 30th of March. This will take the...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • WRAPUP 1-Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country which could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain. "These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.