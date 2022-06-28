The Worldwide Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Industry is Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030

Company Logo

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics Class and Therapy Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market was valued at $5,697.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9,391.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2021 to 2030.



The prostate is a walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra in the male reproductive system. The main function of this gland is to secrete a fluid, which mixes with the fluids from other glands and sperm cells from the testicles to generate semen. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-malignant increase in the size of the prostate gland. It is also called benign prostatic hypertrophy or benign prostatic obstruction.

As a man gets older, his prostate goes through two major growth stages. The first happens when the prostate doubles in size throughout adolescence. The second stage of development begins at the age of 25 and lasts for the rest of a man's life. The BPH is common during the second growth phase.



As the prostate gland grows larger, it presses against and pinches the urethra. The bladder's lining thickens. It prevents urine from flowing freely from the bladder, resulting in nighttime urination, urinary hesitation, trouble starting to urinate, a weak urine stream or a stream that stops and begins, dribbling at the end of urination, and a sense of urgency to urinate. The bladder's ability to empty completely may weaken over time, causing urinary retention by leaving some urine in the bladder.

Many of the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia are caused by urethral constriction and urine retention, or the inability to empty the bladder entirely. Because of symptoms like urine leakage and nocturia, BPH has a substantial impact on the patient's quality of life. If untreated for a long duration, it results in more serious health issues, such as bladder damage, bladder stones, kidney damage, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Moreover, lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) are becoming more common in both men and women as they get older. LUTS is frequently associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men (BPH)



This market is majorly driven by an increase in the male geriatric population because the disease generally occurs in men of age 50 and above. For instance, according to The administration for Community Living, which includes the administration on Aging, is an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In 2019, the American population aged above 65 was 54.1 million among which about 24.1million were men.

The overall population aged 65 and older increased from 39.6 million in 2009 to 54.1 million in 2019 a 36% increase and is projected to reach 94.7 million in 2060. By 2040, there will be about 80.8 million older persons, more than twice as many as in 2000. Thus, such increase in older population especially in males is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, according to The Official Foundation of the American Urological Association about half of all men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men over age 80 have BPH.



The other factors boosting the market growth include increase in unhealthy lifestyle among the population, growth in awareness related to urological disorders, early diagnosis of the medical condition, rise in prostate cancer cases and rise in the number of global benign prostatic hyperplasia patients. In addition, a family history of erectile dysfunction, obesity, type 2 diabetes, insufficient exercise, and erectile dysfunction are all risk factors of BPH. The alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor therapeutic class of drugs are the majorly used. Furthermore, antimuscarinics, anticholinergic agents, and beta 3 adrenoreceptor are also used.



However, preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries namely, laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), hinder the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. Furthermore, presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.



The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, therapy, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and others. By therapy, the market is bifurcated into mono drug therapy and combination drug therapy. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region-& country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profile in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Surge in prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness toward urological disorders

3.5.1.4. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High preference for minimally invasive surgical therapies

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Large number of products in pipeline

3.5.3.2. Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets

3.6. Impact analysis

3.7. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market

3.8. Clinical trials analysis, 2019-2022



CHAPTER 4: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Alpha blockers

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.5- alpha reductase inhibitors

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY THERAPY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Mono drug therapy

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Combination drug therapy

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.2. ABBVIE INC. (ALLERGAN INC.)

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.5. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.6. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.7. MERCK & CO. INC. (MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORP.)

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.8. PFIZER INC.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.9. SANOFI

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

