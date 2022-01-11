U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,049.00
    +97.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,691.50
    +83.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.60
    +9.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    +0.53 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3820
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,874.04
    +244.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.17
    -56.06 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.51
    +46.26 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

The Worldwide Beta-Carotene Industry is Expected to Reach $609 Million by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beta-Carotene Market (2021-2026) by Source, Application, and Geography Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beta-Carotene Market is estimated to be USD 436.59 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 609.48 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Market Dynamics

Beta-carotene is an unrefined, colored red-orange pigment that is plentifully found in plants and fruits. Since a pro-vitamin A, Beta-carotene has several health benefits and is utilized as a colorant in the food & beverage industry. Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant and helps the body forage free radicals, thereby limiting the damage to membranes, DNA, and protein structures in the cell, thus lowering the danger of cancer. Such benefits of beta-carotene are boosting market growth.

Enlarging preference towards organically developed components and cleaner label solutions has prompted the natural beta-carotene segment's growth. The increased requirement for immunity-boosting food products and dietary complements among the consumers has been witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has persuaded the key players to innovate in the category. Further, various scientific studies have depicted that the regular ingestion of food products rich in beta carotene, ascorbic acid, & other necessary vitamins build flexibility in the body against viruses such as COVID-19, hence expected to drive the market growth.

However, side effects associated with beta-carotene are anticipated to hinder market growth. The Global Beta-Carotene Market is segmented further based on Source, Application, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alga Technologies Ltd., Allied Biotech Corp. Ltd., Atlina Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Beta-Carotene Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Nutritious and Supplement Foods
4.1.2 Growing Awareness About the Product Benefits
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Potential Side Effects of Medication
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Algae Derived Beta-Carotene
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Effect of Production Parameters and Stress Conditions

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bacteria
6.3 Fungi
6.4 Algae
6.5 Fruits & Vegetables
6.6 Synthetic
6.7 Yeasts
6.8 Others

7 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
7.3 Food & Beverages
7.4 Pharmaceuticals
7.5 Dietary Supplements
7.6 Animal Feed

8 Global Beta-Carotene Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Alga Technologies
10.2 Allied Biotech
10.3 BASF
10.4 BioExtract
10.5 Chr. Hansen Holdings
10.6 DD Williamson
10.7 Divis Laboratories
10.8 DSM Nutritional Products
10.9 Dynadis
10.10 Flavorchem
10.11 Foodchem International
10.12 K P Manish Global Ingredients
10.13 Kenim Industries
10.14 LycoRed
10.15 Naturex
10.16 Nutralliance
10.17 Overseal Natural Ingredients
10.18 Parry Netraceuticals
10.19 Phytone Limited
10.20 Roha Dyechem
10.21 Sensient Technologies Corporation
10.22 Zhejiang Medicine
10.23 ZHEJIANG NHU
10.24 ZMC-USA

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43c0z8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Dr

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said it would likely double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year and aims to do even better but the automaker could be hamstrung by a shortage of semiconductors. The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world's largest auto market. The German automaker sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production also affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks in addition to chip-related issues.

  • Oil rises to $82 as demand recovery seen on track

    Oil rose to around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $79.39, after falling 0.8% on Monday.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Canadian Natural Resources forecasts higher spending, production in 2022

    Canadian producers are raising their full-year expenditures as they benefit from rallying crude and gas prices. Last month, Canadian Natural's (CNRL) rivals, Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc and Imperial Oil Ltd, had raised their capital expenditure and output expectations for 2022.

  • UK retailers face struggle in year ahead despite recent festive cheer

    According to the British Retail Consortium, firms will be hit with a reduction in consumer spending thanks to rising inflation, increasing energy bills, and April’s national insurance hike.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...