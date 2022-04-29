U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Worldwide Big Data Security Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fortinet, Google and McAfee Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global big data security market reached a value of US$ 16.40 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Big data security refers to various measures and tools employed to safeguard data and analytics processes. It protects against cyberattacks, thefts, or other malicious activities that could potentially harm valuable data. It also assists in ensuring the security of transactions and data storage logs, improving the efficiency of systems, enabling convenient resource sharing, and preventing unauthorized access to enhance the safety and performance of the organization. Since cyber threats can lead to financial losses, reputational damage, and operational downtime, big data security has gained prominence among businesses across the globe

Nowadays, various enterprises are using big data analytics tools to improve their business strategies and performance, which increases the risks of cyberattacks. With the rising privacy concerns, there has been widespread adoption of advanced security solutions. Besides this, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the adoption of work-from-home (WFH) policies, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for big data security to provide a cyber-safe remote-working environment to employees.

Additionally, the growing inclination toward the usage of advanced digital technologies like cloud solutions is strengthening the need for big data security solutions. Furthermore, governments of various nations are introducing stringent regulations for data protection and privacy. This, in confluence with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in big data security solutions, is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging digitization trend, growing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, rapid internet penetration, and increasing investments in security solutions are some of the other factors providing a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudera Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Thales Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global big data security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global big data security market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global big data security market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Big Data Security Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Data Discovery and Classification
6.1.2.2 Data Authorization and Access
6.1.2.3 Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking
6.1.2.4 Data Auditing and Monitoring
6.1.2.5 Data Governance and Compliance
6.1.2.6 Data Security Analytics
6.1.2.7 Data Backup and Recovery
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Identity and Access Management
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Security Information and Event Management
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Intrusion Detection System
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Unified Threat Management
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 IT and Telecommunication
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Financial and Insurance
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Retail Trade
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Utilities
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Cloudera Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Fortinet Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Google LLC
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 McAfee LLC
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Micro Focus International plc
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 Microsoft Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Oracle Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Thales Group
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qy64kg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-big-data-security-industry-to-2027---featuring-fortinet-google-and-mcafee-among-others-301536292.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

