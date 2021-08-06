U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

COMING UP:

Economists eye improved payroll growth in July, expect unemployment rate to fall to 5.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Worldwide Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Industry to 2030 - Players Include JCDecaux, Capital Outdoor and Lamar Advertising Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global billboard and outdoor advertising market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global billboard & outdoor advertising market is expected to grow from $60.23 billion in 2020 to $66.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the billboard and outdoor advertising ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Billboard and Outdoor Advertising market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider billboard and outdoor advertising market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The billboard and outdoor advertising market section of the report gives context. It compares the billboard and outdoor advertising market with other segments of the billboard and outdoor advertising market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the billboard and outdoor advertising market are JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Focus Media.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market consists of the sales of billboard and outdoor advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and design public display advertising campaign materials, such as printed, painted, or electronic displays and/or place such displays on indoor or outdoor billboards and panels, or on or within transit vehicles or facilities, shopping malls, retail (in-store) displays, and other display structures or sites. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The expansion of programmatic media buying is a growing trend in the field of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising. This approach uses data insights and algorithms to display the right advertisements to the right person at the right place and price. About 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement that they saw over a month ago. The brands have now expanded their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities. For instance, Vodafone, a global telecom brand, entered in digital media buying in 2018 and estimated a budget of almost $500 million for global media planning and buying. Mobile location data and visual sensors are expected to trigger programmatic DOOH. Historical and real-time audience demographics and movements around DOOH displays are obtained from mobile data service providers. Platforms like Quividi and Admobilize use camera sensors to detect audience demographics and their engagement. Both of these data are combined to target the appropriate audience for the right advertising.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market covered in this report is segmented by type into painted billboards; digital billboards; multi-purpose billboards; mobile billboards; others and by application into highways; railway stations; buildings; automobiles; others.

In December 2018, Lamar Advertising, an outdoor advertising company in the US and Canada, acquired Fairway Outdoor Advertisings billboard operations for $419 million in a few US states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin. The acquisition will add 8,500 billboards along with 135 digital displays in Lamar's account. This deal was expected to add $70 million in total revenue to Lamar Advertising in 2019. Moreover, the acquisition is expected to help Lamar set its foot strong in the market with 5% anticipated sales growth. Fairway Outdoor Advertising is an American outdoor advertising firm engaged in providing billboards, digital displays, and posters.

The increase in digital out of home (DOOH) advertising is expected to contribute to the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising market. Out of home (OOH) advertising refers to advertising outside of the home and includes billboards, bus shelters, wallscapes, and posters. DOOH is an extension of the OOH and includes outdoor signage, digital billboards and television screens. In contrast to traditional billboards that show static images all the time, digital boards display more live images and can run multiple advertisements and, hence, attract more consumers. DOOH witnessed a 10% rise in OOH advertising worldwide, which was close to $16.75 billion in the year 2019. According to Vistar Media, global digital advertisements have grown from 160,000 units to 300,000 units in less than five years. DOOH in recent times have seen lucrative growth and is expected to grow more in the coming years because of its engaging and interactive nature.

Several regulatory standards employed by governments across the globe for advertising at particular locations or spaces are a key factor hampering the growth of the global billboard and outdoor advertising market. In the UK, advertisement of alcohol, e-cigarettes, sweets and fast food is prohibited within 200 meters of a school. It is also not allowed to do any political advertising on bus shelters. The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) looks after non-broadcast advertising in the UK and has extensive regulations covering areas such as environmental claims, gambling and lotteries, alcohol sales and selling of e-cigarettes to mention a few. Many states of the US are adopting lighting standards to prevent glare from digital billboards to ensure it does not affect the vision of people passing by it. Puerto Rico and the other 12 states have made it mandatory for digital billboards to adjust the brightness to the surrounding environment and light. The digital billboards come up with light sensors that adjust brightness at different times of the day. These regulatory standards are for the betterment of society but are proving to be hindrances for the advertising business.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Characteristics

3. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Billboard and Outdoor Advertising

5. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Segmentation

7. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

9. China Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

10. India Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

11. Japan Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

12. Australia Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

13. Indonesia Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

14. South Korea Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

15. Western Europe Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

16. UK Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

17. Germany Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

18. France Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

19. Eastern Europe Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

20. Russia Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

21. North America Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

22. USA Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

23. South America Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

24. Brazil Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

25. Middle East Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

26. Africa Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

27. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. JCDecaux
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Capitol Outdoor LLC
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Lamar Advertising Co.
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. OUTFRONT Media Inc.
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market

29. Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akagfw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


