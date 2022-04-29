U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

The Worldwide Bio-succinic Acid Industry is Expected to Reach $548 Million by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market
Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market (2021-2026) by Process Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market is estimated to be USD 259.63 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 548.14 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.12%.

Market Dynamics

Higher cost of crude oil, increasing demand for renewable chemicals, and increase in investments for green chemicals are major factors driving the Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market. Rising environmental awareness and government support for bio-based biodegradable products are expected to increase market growth. However, the high price of bio-succinic acid and lengthy extraction processes hinder market growth.

The increase in research and development among several companies to achieve an effective production process is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market is segmented further based on Process Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Process, the market is classified as Ammonium Sulphate Process, Direct Crystallization Process, and Electrodialysis Process.

  • By Application, the market is classified as 1, 4 Butanediol, Plasticizers, Polybutylene Succinate, Polyester Polyols, Solvents & Coatings, and Olymer & Esters.

  • By End User, the market is classified as Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Food, Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical.

  • By Geography, Americas is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF, Corbion, DSM, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, LCY Biotechnology, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Utilization as an Intermediate in Industrial Production of Lubricants
4.1.2 Raising Awareness in the Advantages of Using Bio-Based Chemicals
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Intensive and Issues in Commercialization
4.2.2 Complicated Extraction Process
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Robust Research and Development among Several Companies
4.3.2 Government Regulating Support to Increase Awareness
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Reduced Penetration to Replace Cost-Effective Petrochemical

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market, By Process Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Direct Crystallization Process
6.3 Electrodialysis Process
6.4 Ammonium Sulphate Process

7 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plasticizers
7.3 Polyester Polyols
7.4 1,4 Butanediol
7.5 Polybutylene Succinate
7.6 Solvents & Coatings
7.7 Olymer and Esters

8 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemical Industry
8.3 Food & Beverage
8.4 Personal Care
8.5 Pharmaceutical
8.6 Agriculture

9 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Anhui Sunsing Chemicals
11.2 BASF
11.3 Corbion
11.4 DSM
11.5 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals
11.6 LCY Biotechnology
11.7 Linyi Lixing Chemical
11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical
11.9 Myriant
11.10 Nippon Shokubai
11.11 Reverdia
11.12 Roquette
11.13 Shenyang Fada Biological Technology
11.14 Sigma-Aldrich

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyh4ee

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


