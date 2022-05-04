U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

The Worldwide Biochar Industry is Expected to Reach $587.7 Million by 2030

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochar Market by production technology, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biochar market was valued at $170.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $587.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2 from 2021 to 2030.

Biochar is a charcoal produced from the pyrolysis of biomass in the absence of oxygen. It is porous, carbon rich solid that possesses cation exchange capacity (CEC). It is widely used in soil amendment applications to enhance the soil quality, and plant nutrition. In addition to this, it is used as a prime animal feed supplement to enhance the digestion, blood formation, and nutrition intake efficiency of cattle (cows and goats)

The increasing demand for crops has surged the growth of the agriculture sector where biochar is widely used for soil amendment applications. This is expected to aggressively penetrate and boost the demand for biochar in the growing agriculture industry. In addition, biochar reduces the use of other inorganic fertilizers; thus making agriculture a profitable business. This has led the farmers become more linear toward using biochar for crop production. This factor may positively drive the growth of the biochar market.

However, biochar manufacturing is an expensive process as it involves the use of various sophisticated and costly pyrolysis equipment. This restrains the manufacturers with low investment potential to enter into the biochar market. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, biochar is widely employed as substitute over activated carbon owing to its chemical stability and cation exchange capacity (CEC) that makes it best suited for air filtration and water treatment applications in various end use sectors. Moreover, it is highly effective in dye adsorption from wastewater generated during textile washing. This is anticipated to increase the sales of biochar in several end use sectors; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

The biochar market is segmented on the basis of production technology, application, and region. On the basis of production technology, the market is categorized into pyrolysis, gasification, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into soil amendment, animal feed, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global biochar market profiles leading players that include Airex Energy Inc., ArSta Eco Pvt Ltd., Biochar Supreme, Coaltec Energy USA, Farm2Energy Pvt. Ltd, Frontline BioEnergy LLC, KARR Group Co. (KGC), Pacific Biochar Corporation, Phoenix Energy, and ProActive Agriculture.

Key Benefits

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

  • The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Escalating demand from agriculture sector
3.4.1.2. Increasing use of biochar in animal feeding
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. High Investment Costs
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Emerging applications of biochar
3.5. Value chain analysis
3.6. Pricing analysis
3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global biochar market
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global biochar market
3.9. Patent analysis, 2013-2021

CHAPTER 4: BIOCHAR MARKET, BY PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by production technology
4.2. Pyrolysis
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Gasification
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BIOCHAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Soil amendment
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Animal feed
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. Industrial
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BIOCHAR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2020
7.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.3. Competitive Dashboard
7.4. Competitive Heatmap

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. AIREX ENERGY INC.
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.2. ARSTA ECO PVT LTD.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Product portfolio
8.3. BIOCHAR SUPREME
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Product portfolio
8.4. COALTEC ENERGY USA
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Product portfolio
8.5. FARM2ENERGY PVT. LTD.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Product portfolio
8.6. FRONTLINE BIOENERGY LLC
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. KARR GROUP CO. (KGC)
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.8. PACIFIC BIOCHAR CORPORATION
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Product portfolio
8.9. PHOENIX ENERGY
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Product portfolio
8.10. PROACTIVE AGRICULTURE
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Product portfolio

