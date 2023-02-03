U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Biocompatible Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $448.6 Billion by 2030: Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

  • AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Collagen Solutions Plc

  • Corbion N.V

  • Exactech

  • Morgan Technical Ceramics

  • Nobel Biomaterials

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Biocompatible Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Biocompatible Materials

  • Biocompatible Materials Market: Prospects & Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Biocompatible 3D Printing Transforms Healthcare Industry, Driving Need for Biomaterials

  • GLOBAL 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials

  • Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2021, 2023 and 2025

  • Advances in Biomedical Technologies Fuel Demand for Biocompatible Materials

  • Organic Piezoelectric Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications

  • New Materials for Orthopedic Applications

  • Growing Needs of Drug Delivery Systems Fuel Demand for Biomaterials

  • Biocompatible Materials Important for Cosmetic Implants

  • Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

  • Tissue Engineering: Role of Biocompatible Materials

  • Pharmaceutical Excipients Demand for Spur Market Growth

  • Natural Polymers Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

  • Growing Preference for Metallic Biomaterials

  • Innovations & Advancements in Biocompatible Materials to Boost Market Prospects

  • Challenges Facing Biocompatible Materials Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4mpbz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-biocompatible-materials-industry-is-projected-to-reach-448-6-billion-by-2030-wound-dressing-applications-increasingly-turn-to-biomaterials-301738549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

