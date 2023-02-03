The Worldwide Biocompatible Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $448.6 Billion by 2030: Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
