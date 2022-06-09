The Worldwide Bioherbicides Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Bioherbicides Market

Global Bioherbicides Market

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioherbicides Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioherbicides market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.98% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2,434.72 million in 2027 from US$680.381 million in 2020.



For farmers, weeds are an ongoing issue. They compete with crops for water, nutrients, sunlight, and space, as well as harbour insect and disease pests, clogging irrigation and drainage systems, degrading crop quality, and depositing weed seeds into agricultural harvests. Weeds can drastically affect crop output if left unchecked. Tillage, hand weeding, synthetic herbicides, or a mix of all of these approaches are used by farmers to combat weeds.

However, the essential topsoil is exposed to wind and soil erosion by tillage, which leads to negative effects on the environment. As a result, an increasing number of farmers are opting for reduced or no-till farming practices. Bioherbicides are weed killers and are created by microorganisms such as viruses, fungus, and bacteria; as well as insects, and insects including parasitic wasps and other insects. The bacteria have invasive genes that can assault the weeds' protection genes, killing them.

Because of this selective response, bioherbicides are extremely valuable because they destroy only the weed plants that are interfering with crop productivity while causing no harm to the crop itself. Bioherbicides can be used to target a single weed while causing no harm to the rest of the environment.

The advantage of using bioherbicides is that they can remain in the environment long enough to infect additional weeds in the following growing season. It is less expensive than synthetic pesticides, and if used properly, it might significantly cut farming costs. When compared to conventional herbicides, it is less hazardous to the environment and has no effect on non-target organisms.



Market Trends

Story continues

Bioherbicides are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and do not harm other species that are essential to crop growth. In the next few years, rising knowledge of these benefits is projected to increase market demand. Manufacturers are focusing on implementing awareness programmes to educate farmers about the adverse chemical effects of synthetic herbicides in collaboration with local governing bodies. This is predicted to have a beneficial impact on bioherbicide demand, resulting in increased market growth.



The use of synthetic herbicides is being harmed by increased insect resistance and the presence of herbicide residues on tolerant crops such as soybeans and maize. As a result, industrialised countries have enacted tough import controls for such crops, which is projected to increase demand for bioherbicides. In integrated pest control systems, bioherbicides are also gaining favour. But the presence of and accessibility to chemical-based replacements is expected to restrain the market's growth during the forecast period as they have better capabilities as compared to bioherbicides.



Growth Factor

Increasing demand for organic products

Due to rising customer demand, the bioherbicide market for organic products is expanding rapidly. The rise in demand for organic foods is mostly due to an increase in the number of health-conscious people, an increase in environmental concerns, and government support in the form of subsidies and premium market conditions. Farmers all across the world will be able to produce crops using organic methods, which will propel the bioherbicide market even more.

Additionally, there has been a huge shift in people's eating habits and tastes around the world. Subsidies, financial aid, and R&D programmes run by various government and non-government organisations, such as APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) in India, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the United States, are expected to benefit the organic food market. As the organic food sector grows, so does the demand for bioherbicides and organic manures, which are both required for organic cultivation.



COVID-19's Impact on the Bioherbicide Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is expected to act as a restraint to this market's growth considering the disruptions in supply chains and business operations of market players caused by the lockdowns imposed because of the pandemic.



Competitive Insights

The increasing global demand for coupled inductors has led to the entry of several new players in the global bioherbicides market. Major market participants such as HerbaNatur, Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc and BHA (BioHerbicides Australia) among others, have been profiled, as have their respective competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function

4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Bioherbicides Market, By Agent

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Microbial

5.2.1. Bacteria

5.2.2. Fungi

5.2.3. Virus

5.3. Plant-derived

5.4. Others



6. Global Bioherbicides Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Agricultural

6.3. Non-Agricultural



7. Global Bioherbicides Market, By Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles.

9.1. HerbaNatur, Inc.

9.2. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc

9.3. BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

9.4. Valent Biosciences

9.5. Emery Oleochemicals

9.6. Bayer CropScience

9.7. Deer Creek Holdings

9.8. Belchim Crop Protection USA, LLC.

9.9. WeedOUT Ltd.

9.10. Hindustan Bio-Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/453tmn

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



