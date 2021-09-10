U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Worldwide Biomass Pellets Industry to 2028 - Players Include Forest Energy, New England Wood Pellet and Forth Energy Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Pellets Market by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomass pellets market accounted for USD 9.0 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2021 to 2028.

Biomass pellets are used as a popular kind of biomass fuel that is made from agricultural biomass, commercial grasses, wood wastes, and forestry residues. Additionally, it also saves in transportation and storage and offers cost-effective handling. The various types of biomass pellets include agri-pellets, wood pellets, and torrefied pellets, among others. Pellets are extremely dense and can be produced with a low moisture content that allows them to be burned with very high combustion efficiency. The market is primarily driven by rising demand for biomass pellets as a fuel for co-firing in coal-based boilers. The technological advancements in the developments of ring die pellet mill and its working in order to manufacture and improve the performance is anticipated to augment the market growth in the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every industry including the biomass pellets industry that has observed a substantial decline in the market in the beginning of the pandemic owing to the strict lockdown and other restrictions enforced by governments to decrease the spread of the corona virus epidemic. As a result, supply and demand chain was also disrupted which in turn reduced the demand for the market. Most of the of biomass pellets related manufacturers were allowed to operate since they were considered as environmentally safe alternative to fossil fuels. However, the world markets are slowly resuming to their full potential and is expected to augment the demand of biomass pellets market.

The global biomass pellets market is forecasted to grow significantly accounting awareness about environment and its health and government initiatives to preserve, conserve, and grow natural environment in order to have a healthy ecosystem. Biomass is fuel such as woody plants, timber, saw dust, sugarcane crop and many others. Biomass pellet are alternative fuel sources found on surface. Governments are providing subsides on Biomass fuel in order to increase its usage and less dependency on crude oils. With the increase in demand of Biomass fuel new player are entering the market and investing heavily in order to gain their share in market. With the growing demand and supply biomass pellets market is forecasted to grow significantly. With rapid decrease in fossil fuels reserve and rise in consumption has led to increase in sale of biomass pellets across globe. Though the availability of raw material required to make these fuels are expensive and the extraction is costly may need some research in order to keep up with the demand and keep a check on price of the final product.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of key players in biomass pellets market are Energex Corporation, Forest Energy Corporation, Helius Energy, New England Wood Pellet, Woodstone, Forth Energy, International WoodFuels, and MGT Power, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter No. 1: Introduction

Chapter No. 2: Executive Summary

Chapter No. 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis
3.1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic, By Region
3.1.1. North America
3.1.2. Europe
3.1.3. Asia-Pacific
3.1.4. Latin America
3.1.5. The Middle-East & Africa
3.2. Quarterly Market Revenue and Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021
3.3. Pre COVID-19 Market Revenue, By Region, 2016-2019 (USD Billion)
3.4. Post COVID-19 Market Revenue, By Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
3.5. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19
3.5.1. Company Quarterly Revenue Analysis, 2019 & 2020
3.6. Short Term Dynamics
3.7. Long Term Dynamics

Chapter No. 4: Biomass Pellets Market - Application Segment Analysis
4.1. Overview
4.2. Industrial Applications
4.3. Residential Applications

Chapter No. 5: Region Analysis

Chapter No. 6: Biomass Pellets Market - Industry Analysis
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Drivers
6.2.1. Driving Factor 1 Analysis
6.2.2. Driving Factor 2 Analysis
6.3. Market Restraints
6.3.1. Restraining Factor Analysis
6.4. Market Opportunities
6.4.1. Market Opportunity Analysis
6.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.6. PEST Analysis
6.7. Regulatory Landscape
6.8. Technology Landscape
6.9. Regional Market Trends
6.9.1. North America
6.9.2. Europe
6.9.3. Asia-Pacific
6.9.4. Latin America
6.9.5. The Middle-East & Africa
6.10. Pricing Analysis
6.11. Value Chain Analysis
6.12. Downstream Buyers
6.13. Distributors/Traders List

Chapter No. 7: Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Market Share Analysis-2019
7.1.1. Global Biomass Pellets Market: Company Market Share, 2019
7.1.2. Global Biomass Pellets Market, Company Market Revenue, 2016-2019 (USD Billion)
7.1.3. Global Biomass Pellets Market, Company Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028 (%)
7.1.4. Global Biomass Pellets Market: Radar Determinant Chart, 2019
7.2. Strategic Developments
7.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers
7.2.2. New Product Launch
7.2.3. Regional Expansion
7.3. Company Strategic Developments - Heat Map Analysis

Chapter No. 8: Company Profiles
8.1. Energex Corporation
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Key Executives
8.1.3. Product Portfolio
8.1.4. Financial Overview
8.1.5. Operating Business Segments
8.1.6. Business Performance
8.1.7. Recent Developments
8.2. Forest Energy Corporation
8.3. Helius Energy
8.4. New England Wood Pellet
8.5. Woodstone
8.6. Forth Energy
8.7. International WoodFuels
8.8. MGT Power

Chapter No. 9: Marketing Strategy Analysis
9.1. Marketing Channel
9.2. Direct Marketing
9.3. Indirect Marketing
9.4. Marketing Channel Development Trends
9.5. Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter No. 10: Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1wdb9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


