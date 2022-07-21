Worldwide Bioplastics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Teijin and Toray Industries Among Others

Company Logo

Global Bioplastics Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and By Region - Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bioplastics Market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Bioplastics Market report covers regional demographics that include qualitative & quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2027.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several key players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will boost the growth of the Global Bioplastics Market has been included during the forecast period.



Key Players

BASF SE, BIOME BIOPLASTICS LIMITED, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BIOTEC, NOVAMONT S.p.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Total Corbion PLA, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Solvay SA, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Bioplastics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Bioplastics Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics

Starch-based

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polyester (PBS, PBAT, AND PCL)

Other Biodegradable Plastics

5.3.2 Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics

Bio-Polyethylene (PE)

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Bio-Polyamides (PA)

Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics

6 Global Bioplastics Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

6.3.2. Automotive & Assembly Operation

6.3.3 Consumer Electronics

6.3.4. Agriculture & Horticulture

6.3.5. Construction

6.3.6. Textile

6.3.7. Other Applications



7 Global Bioplastics Market, By Region

7.1 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

8.3 North America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.5 North America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.5.1 U.S.

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



9 Europe Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 Europe Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 Europe Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 Germany

9.5.2 France

9.5.3 UK

9.5.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Latin America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Latin America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, Country

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Middle East Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Middle East Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.5.1. Saudi Arabia

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Egypt

15.5.4. Kuwait

12.5.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14Company Profiles

14.1 BASF SE

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2. BIOME BIOPLASTICS LIMITED

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 BIOTEC, NOVAMONT S.p.A

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Teijin Limited

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Toray Industries Inc

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Total Corbion PLA

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Toyota Tsusho Corporation

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Solvay SA

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies



