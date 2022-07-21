Worldwide Bioplastics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Teijin and Toray Industries Among Others
Global Bioplastics Market
Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and By Region - Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioplastics Market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Global Bioplastics Market report covers regional demographics that include qualitative & quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2027.
Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several key players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will boost the growth of the Global Bioplastics Market has been included during the forecast period.
Key Players
BASF SE, BIOME BIOPLASTICS LIMITED, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BIOTEC, NOVAMONT S.p.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Total Corbion PLA, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Solvay SA, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Bioplastics Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Bioplastics Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics
Starch-based
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
Polyester (PBS, PBAT, AND PCL)
Other Biodegradable Plastics
5.3.2 Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics
Bio-Polyethylene (PE)
Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Bio-Polyamides (PA)
Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics
6 Global Bioplastics Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
6.3.2. Automotive & Assembly Operation
6.3.3 Consumer Electronics
6.3.4. Agriculture & Horticulture
6.3.5. Construction
6.3.6. Textile
6.3.7. Other Applications
7 Global Bioplastics Market, By Region
7.1 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8 North America Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
8.3 North America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.5 North America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.5.1 U.S.
8.5.2 Canada
8.5.3 Mexico
9 Europe Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
9.3 Europe Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.5 Europe Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 Germany
9.5.2 France
9.5.3 UK
9.5.4. Rest of Europe
10 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
10.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11 Latin America Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
11.3 Latin America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.5 Latin America Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, Country
11.5.1. Brazil
11.5.2. Rest of Latin America
12 Middle East Bioplastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Bioplastics Market Share Analysis, By Type
12.3 Middle East Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.5 Middle East Bioplastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.5.1. Saudi Arabia
12.5.2. UAE
12.5.3. Egypt
15.5.4. Kuwait
12.5.5. South Africa
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14Company Profiles
14.1 BASF SE
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Developments
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2. BIOME BIOPLASTICS LIMITED
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4 BIOTEC, NOVAMONT S.p.A
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6 Teijin Limited
14.6.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7 Toray Industries Inc
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8 Total Corbion PLA
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9 Toyota Tsusho Corporation
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10 Solvay SA
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies
