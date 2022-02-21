Worldwide Biopreservation Industry to 2027 - Players Include VWR International, Panasonic and BioCision Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopreservation market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Biopreservation refers to the use of natural or controlled antibacterial products to preserve and bank various biospecimens, such as cells, plasma, saliva, tissues, and organs, outside of its native environment. The equipment comprises freezers, refrigerators, and liquid nitrogen banks that ensures the purity and stability of the biological materials, thereby extending its shelf life.

Biopreservation exhibits non-toxic, non-immunogenic, broad bactericidal activity, and thermo-resistance properties due to which, it is being widely adopted in healthcare facilities for various clinical applications, such as storing clinical trial materials, genomics research, organ transplantation, cell-based study, and personalized medicine. Apart from this, it is also employed in the food sector to extend the shelf life of the end-product as it exploits the antimicrobial activities of pathogens on food items



Biopreservation Market Trends:

The biopreservation market is majorly being driven by the growing use of biospecimens in medical research for developing novel therapies and drugs. In line with this, the rising instances of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, degenerative conditions, and neurological disorders, are further facilitating the demand for regenerative medicine, wherein the cellular components of biopreservation are used to restore the normal functioning of damaged tissues. The increasing prevalence of biobanking is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, along with rapid advancements in biopreservation methods and equipment are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, governments of various nations are implementing favorable policies and continuously investing in the research and development (R&D) activities to support stem cell therapies and enhance bio-banking and preservation standards. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biopreservation market, along with market size, share and forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application, and region



Breakup by Product Type:

Biopreservation Equipment

Biopreservation Media

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Applications

Biobank Applications

Drug Discovery Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players in the market are BioLife Solutions, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International, LLC, Panasonic Corporation and BioCision LLC.



