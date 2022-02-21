U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.39
    +3.32 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    +17.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5650
    -0.4100 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,582.92
    -1,196.26 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.15
    -69.64 (-7.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Worldwide Biopreservation Industry to 2027 - Players Include VWR International, Panasonic and BioCision Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biopreservation market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Biopreservation refers to the use of natural or controlled antibacterial products to preserve and bank various biospecimens, such as cells, plasma, saliva, tissues, and organs, outside of its native environment. The equipment comprises freezers, refrigerators, and liquid nitrogen banks that ensures the purity and stability of the biological materials, thereby extending its shelf life.

Biopreservation exhibits non-toxic, non-immunogenic, broad bactericidal activity, and thermo-resistance properties due to which, it is being widely adopted in healthcare facilities for various clinical applications, such as storing clinical trial materials, genomics research, organ transplantation, cell-based study, and personalized medicine. Apart from this, it is also employed in the food sector to extend the shelf life of the end-product as it exploits the antimicrobial activities of pathogens on food items

Biopreservation Market Trends:

The biopreservation market is majorly being driven by the growing use of biospecimens in medical research for developing novel therapies and drugs. In line with this, the rising instances of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, degenerative conditions, and neurological disorders, are further facilitating the demand for regenerative medicine, wherein the cellular components of biopreservation are used to restore the normal functioning of damaged tissues. The increasing prevalence of biobanking is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, along with rapid advancements in biopreservation methods and equipment are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, governments of various nations are implementing favorable policies and continuously investing in the research and development (R&D) activities to support stem cell therapies and enhance bio-banking and preservation standards. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biopreservation market, along with market size, share and forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application, and region

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Biopreservation Equipment

  • Biopreservation Media

Breakup by Application:

  • Therapeutic Applications

  • Biobank Applications

  • Drug Discovery Applications

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players in the market are BioLife Solutions, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International, LLC, Panasonic Corporation and BioCision LLC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Biopreservation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Biopreservation Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biopreservation Media
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Therapeutic Applications
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Biobank Applications
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Drug Discovery Applications
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players
9.3.1 BioLife Solutions, Inc.
9.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.3.3 VWR International, LLC
9.3.4 Panasonic Corporation
9.3.5 BioCision LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k9f95

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-biopreservation-industry-to-2027---players-include-vwr-international-panasonic-and-biocision-among-others-301486561.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets W

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • How Much Of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...