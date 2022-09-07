The Worldwide Bioresorbable Polymers Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

Company Logo

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (PLA, Proteins, Polyglycolic Acid), by Application (Drug Delivery, Orthopedics), by Region (Asia Pacific, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioresorbable polymers market size is estimated to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, innovations in plastics, and evolved decontamination devices are boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting the industry's growth. The growing geriatric population in both developed and developing nations and the resultant rise in the cases of chronic conditions, such as Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs), diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders, will increase the drug delivery application demand, thereby driving the industry.



Governments across the globe have set stringent regulations due to increasing environmental concerns. This is also promoting the demand for sustainable and innovative bioresorbable polymers across the globe. This high demand is attributed to the fact that these polymers have lesser emissions and offer enhanced efficiency & biocompatibility in the medical & healthcare industries.

Companies are spending heavily on developing adhesives products, which are non-ozone depleting and free from Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), solvents, and toxins. In November 2021, Evonik Industries AG increased its portfolio for bioresorbable polymer, in lieu of customizable properties for supporting innovations of customers.



The company offers RESOMER PrintPowder for 3D printing used for the manufacturing of medical devices. Furthermore, the company has expanded its portfolio of 3D printing services and GMP-grade bioresorbable polymers for SLS printing. Bioresorbable polymers have been in usage for a long time and manufacturers in the medical industry are extensively working to widen the application scope to create new avenues. It is majorly used in biomedical applications like orthopedics, tissue engineering, nanomedicines, drug delivery, and others. It also decreases the post-surgery risk to the patient without causing any threat to the human body.



Bioresorbable Polymers Market Report Highlights

Polylactic Acid (PLA) is the most widely used product and orthopedics is the most common application industry owing to the high product demand in the trauma and knee sub-applications

After surgery, orthopedic implants are designed to sustain a fractured portion. Sutures, screws, stents, and pins are all manufactured using bioresorbable polymers

Key industry participants have been acquiring their own compounding plants, rather than establishing plants, to strengthen their position in the global landscape

In April 2021, Ashland finished establishing its manufacturing facility for Viatel bioresorbable polymers and their relocation of R&D to a new site in Mullingar, Ireland

Within its growing Viatel range, Ashland offers more than 70 GMP categories of lactide/ caprolactone/ glycolide copolymers along with the polymer production facility to meet changing customer demands.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Bioresorbable Polymer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Environmental Protection Agency:

3.5 Technology Landscape

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Bioresorbable Polymers Market

3.7.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Product movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Polysaccharides

4.2.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Polysaccharides, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Proteins

4.3.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Proteins, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 Polylactic Acid

4.4.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Polylactic Acid, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.5 Polyglycolic Acid

4.5.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Polyglycolic Acid, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.6 Polycaprolactone

4.6.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Polycaprolactone, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Others, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Product movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Drug Delivery

5.2.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Drug Delivery, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Orthopedics

5.3.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Orthopedics, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Bioresorbable Polymers Market Estimates And Forecasts, Others, 2019 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Strategy Framework

7.3.1 Sourcing Strategies:

7.3.2 Product Positioning:

7.3.3 Operational Strategies:

7.3.4 Expansion Strategies:



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Corbion NV

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Banchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Evonik Industries AG

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Banchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 Poly-Med, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product Banchmarking

8.4 Foster Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product Banchmarking

8.5 Abbott

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Banchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6 KLS Martin Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Banchmarking

8.7 3D Biotek

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Banchmarking

8.8 Degradable solutions AG

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Product Banchmarking

8.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Product Banchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10 Futerro

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product Banchmarking

8.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvdois

