The Worldwide Biosensors Industry it Expected to Reach $49 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Biosensors Market

Global Biosensors Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosensors Market (2022-2027) by Type, Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biosensors Market is estimated to be USD 28.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 49.76 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.09%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biosensors Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Biosensors Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Electrochemical Biosensors, Nano Mechanical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors, and Piezoelectric Biosensors.

By Product, the market is classified into Wearable Biosensors and Non-Wearable Biosensors.

By Application, the market is classified into Biodefense, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Home Diagnostics, Point of Care Testing, Research Labs, and Environmental Monitoring.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Cranfield Biotechnology Centre, Cytiva, DexCom, Inc, Dupont Biosensor Materials, EG & IC Sensors Inc., Ercon, Inc., General Electric, etc.



Countries Studied

Story continues

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of the Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biosensors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Application of Biosensors

4.1.2 The Emergence of Nanotechnology in BioSensors

4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Issues and High Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High Growth Opportunity in the Wearable Device

4.3.2 Surge in R&D for Biotechnology

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Time Consumption in Government Regulation and Approval Cycles



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biosensors Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrochemical Biosensors

6.2.1 Amperometric Sensors

6.2.2 Potentiometric Sensors

6.2.3 Conductometric Sensors

6.3 Nano Mechanical Biosensors

6.4 Optical Biosensors

6.4.1 Colorimetric Biosensors

6.4.2 Fluorescence Biosensors

6.4.3 Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR)

6.5 Thermal Biosensors

6.6 Pie



7 Global Biosensors Market, By By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wearable Biosensors

7.3 1 Wristwear

7.4 2 Eyewear

7.5 3 Footwear

7.6 4 Bodywear

7.7 5 Neckwear

7.8 Non-Wearable Biosensors



8 Global Biosensors Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biodefense

8.3 Environmental Monitoring

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Home Diagnostics

8.5.1 Cholesterol Testing Kit

8.5.2 Glucose Monitoring Kit

8.5.3 Pregnancy Testing Kit

8.6 Point of Care Testing

8.7 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Detection

8.7.1 Cardiac Marker

8.7.2 Cholesterol Testing

8.7.3 Coagulation



9 Americas' Biosensors Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Biosensors Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Biosensors Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Biosensors Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.2 Bayer AG

14.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

14.4 Biosensors International Group

14.5 Cranfield Biotechnology Centre

14.6 Cytiva

14.7 DexCom, Inc

14.8 Dupont Biosensor Materials

14.9 EG & IC Sensors Inc.

14.10 Ercon, Inc.

14.11 General Electric

14.12 Innovative Biosensors Inc.

14.13 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

14.14 LifeScan, Inc

14.15 Masimo Corporation

14.16 Medtronic plc

14.17 Nova Biomedical

14.18 PHC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag)

14.19 Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

14.20 Roche Holding AG

14.21 Siemens AG

14.22 Strategic Diagnostics Inc.

14.23 Sysmex Corporation

14.24 Universal Biosensors



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekwvli

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



