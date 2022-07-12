Worldwide Bladder Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $4.45 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%
DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Type, Application, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bladder cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2021 to $2.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The market is expected to reach $4.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.
North America is the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major organizations are investing on the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body. nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.
This method of delivery helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients, due to the fact that the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics
3. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bladder Cancer Drugs
5. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Type
Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
6.2. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Application
Low-Grade Tumors
High-Grade Tumors
6.3. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
7. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
9. China Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
10. India Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
11. Japan Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
12. Australia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
13. Indonesia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
14. South Korea Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
15. Western Europe Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
16. UK Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
17. Germany Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
18. France Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
19. Eastern Europe Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
20. Russia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
21. North America Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
22. USA Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
23. South America Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
24. Brazil Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
25. Middle East Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
26. Africa Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
27. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Bladder Cancer Drugs Pipeline Analysis
29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bladder Cancer Drugs Market
30. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Pfizer
Celgene Corporation
Eli Lilly
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Sanofi
Hoffmann-La Roche
Novartis International
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co. Inc.
Vault Pharma Inc.
Vyriad Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bayer AG
Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Asana BioSciences LLC
Array BioPharma Inc.
Archivel Farma SL
AndroScience Corp.
Amgen Inc.
Altor BioScience Corp.
Alligator Bioscience AB
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.
