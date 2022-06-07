U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Blister Packaging Industry to 2027 - Players Include Honeywell International, Tekni-Plex, Display Pack and Pharma Packaging Solutions

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global blister packaging market reached a value of US$ 22.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end us industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Blister packaging refers to a pre-formed plastic packaging which comprises of a cavity that is made using a thermoformed plastic and a paper or aluminum foil back. This type of packaging displays a large part of the content to consumers while protecting it from heat, UV rays, humidity and contamination. Due to this, it eliminates the need for cartons and helps in reducing packaging costs. Additionally, as it provides easy product handling and transportation, it is extensively used for packing toys, consumer goods, food and medicines

The growing need for convenient and tamper-free packaging has proliferated the demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, factors like rising demand for unit dose packaging, sales of OTC drugs and monitored dosage system for improving patient compliance are providing a thrust to the market growth. Further, technological advancements in the pharmaceutical and food industries have enabled manufacturers to incorporate radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in blister packs for simplifying supply-chain management.

In addition, products like child-resistant packaging with push-through, peelable, pressure-sensitive and anti-lock mechanism are modifying the production methods. Some of the other factors driving the market include rising prevalence of life style diseases, ageing population, stringent regulatory requirements and increasing demand of generic drugs

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape has also been analyzed in the report along with the detailed profiles of the leading market players. Some of them include:

  • Amcor Limited

  • Bemis Company, Inc

  • The DOW Chemical Company

  • Westrock Company

  • Sonoco Products Company

  • Constantia Flexibles GmbH

  • E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Tekni-Plex, Inc

  • Display Pack, Inc

  • Pharma Packaging Solutions

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global blister packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blister packaging market?

  • What are the key regions in the global blister packaging market?

  • Which are the popular product types in the global blister packaging market?

  • What is the breakup of the global blister packaging market based on the raw material?

  • What is the breakup of the global blister packaging market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the global blister packaging market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global blister packaging market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global blister packaging market?

  • What is the structure of the global blister packaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global blister packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Blister Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Carded
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Clamshell
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Thermoforming
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cold Forming
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Raw Material
8.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aclar
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Polypropylene (PP)
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Healthcare
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Consumer Goods
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Industrial Goods
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Food
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Blister Packaging Manufacturing Process
15.1 Product Overview
15.2 Raw Material Requirements
15.3 Manufacturing Process
15.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amcor Limited
16.3.2 Bemis Company, Inc.
16.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company
16.3.4 Westrock Company
16.3.5 Sonoco Products Company
16.3.6 Constantia Flexibles GmbH
16.3.7 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
16.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.9 Tekni-Plex, Inc.
16.3.10 Display Pack, Inc.
16.3.11 Pharma Packaging Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrk2xb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-blister-packaging-industry-to-2027---players-include-honeywell-international-tekni-plex-display-pack-and-pharma-packaging-solutions-301563005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

