Worldwide Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Industry to 2026 - Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market (2021-2026) by End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market is estimated to be USD 1.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.55%.

Blockchain technology can help in maintaining a well-connected and transparent supply chain in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Rising demand for Blockchain in supply chain management, penetration of digital technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence in the airline industry, and the need to improve the operational efficiencies and automate the processes are some of the factors attributing to the growth of Blockchain in Aerospace and Defence market. The government has also planned to use technology in military applications, and such initiatives on technology support the development of this market.

However, factors like scalability, governance and cost of usage may hinder the market growth.

The Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence market is categorized into segments like End Market, Application, Function, Deployment, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zamna Technologies Ltd., Aeron Labs, Winding Tree, VeriTX Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Insolar Technologies GmbH, 3IPK, Cryptowerk Corp. Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, KPMG International, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blockchain in the Aerospace & Defence Market. The information includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management
4.1.2 Penetration of Digital Technologies Such as Advanced Analytics, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, in the Airline Industry
4.1.3 Need to Improve the Operational Efficiencies and Automate the Processes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Scalability, Governance, and Cost of Usage
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points
4.3.2 Analytics to Improve Operational Efficiencies and Automate Repetitive Processes and Payments
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Need of Adoption by all Parties of the Process Ecosystem
4.4.2 Application in Delay Compensation and Loyalty Points
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market, By End Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Airports
6.3 Airlines
6.4 MRO
6.5 Manufacturers
6.6 Lessors

7 Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passenger Identity Management
7.3 Cargo & Baggage Tracking
7.4 Frequent Flyer Programs
7.5 Smart Contracts
7.6 Travel Insurance
7.7 E-ticketing & Ticket Tokenization
7.8 Aircraft Refueling
7.9 Airline Revenue Sharing
7.10 Leasing
7.11 Supply Chain Management
7.12 Parts Tracking
7.13 Parts Health Monitoring
7.14 Inventory Management
7.15 Aircraft Maintenance

8 Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Public
8.3 Private
8.4 Hybrid

9 Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Record-Keeping
9.3 Transactions

10 Global Blockchain in Aerospace & Defence Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.3 Zamna Technologies Ltd.
12.4 Aeron Labs
12.5 Winding Tree
12.6 Volantio Inc
12.7 VeriTX Corporation
12.8 Infosys Ltd.
12.9 Insolar Technologies GmbH
12.10 LeewayHertz Technologies
12.11 Moog Inc.
12.12 3IPK
12.13 Accenture Plc
12.14 Cryptowerk Corp. Inc.
12.15 Decent Inc.
12.16 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
12.17 KPMG International
12.18 ObjectTech Group Ltd.
12.19 SITA Laboratories Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfuo5h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-blockchain-in-the-aerospace--defence-industry-to-2026---application-in-delay-compensation-and-loyalty-points-presents-opportunities-301472554.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

