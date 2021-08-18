U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Worldwide Blood Culture Test Industry to 2026 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux and Cepheid Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood culture test market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A blood culture test refers to a medical procedure that is conducted to diagnose bacterial, fungal and mycobacterial infections. It is performed for the identification of various microorganisms in the blood sample and for preventing the development of sepsis conditions. The results of the culture test can aid in determining the specific pathogens that are causing the infection in the blood and possible ways to combat it. It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment.

Blood Culture Test Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blood culture test market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, testing medthod, product, technology, application and end-user.

Breakup by Testing Method:

  • Conventional

  • Automated

Breakup by Product:

  • Consumables

  • Blood Culture Media

  • Aerobic Blood Culture Media

  • Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

  • Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

  • Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

  • Assay Kits and Reagents

  • Blood Culture Accessories

  • Instruments

  • Automated Blood Culture Systems

  • Supporting Laboratory Equipment

  • Incubators

  • Colony Counters

  • Microscopes

  • Gram Stainers

  • Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • Culture-based Technology

  • Molecular Technology

  • Microarray

  • PCR

  • PNA-FISH

  • Proteomic Technology

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Bacterial Infection

  • Fungal Infection

  • Mycobacterial Infection

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospital Laboratories

  • Reference Laboratories

  • Research Laboratories

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biomerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global blood culture test market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood culture test market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the testing method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global aircraft blood culture test market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Blood Culture Test Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Testing Method
6.1 Conventional
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Automated
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Consumables
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.1.2 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.1.3 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.1.4 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.2 Assay Kits and Reagents
7.1.2.3 Blood Culture Accessories
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Instruments
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems
7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment
7.2.2.2.1 Incubators
7.2.2.2.2 Colony Counters
7.2.2.2.3 Microscopes
7.2.2.2.4 Gram Stainers
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Software and Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Culture-based Technology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Molecular Technology
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Microarray
8.2.2.2 PCR
8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Proteomic Technology
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Bacterial Infection
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Fungal Infection
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Mycobacterial Infection
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospital Laboratories
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Reference Laboratories
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Research Laboratories
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Biomerieux SA
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Bruker Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Luminex Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Merck Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Roche Diagnostics
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 T2 Biosystems
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

