Worldwide Blood Culture Test Industry to 2026 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux and Cepheid Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood culture test market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A blood culture test refers to a medical procedure that is conducted to diagnose bacterial, fungal and mycobacterial infections. It is performed for the identification of various microorganisms in the blood sample and for preventing the development of sepsis conditions. The results of the culture test can aid in determining the specific pathogens that are causing the infection in the blood and possible ways to combat it. It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment.



Blood Culture Test Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blood culture test market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, testing medthod, product, technology, application and end-user.



Breakup by Testing Method:

Story continues

Conventional

Automated

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Blood Culture Media

Aerobic Blood Culture Media

Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Incubators

Colony Counters

Microscopes

Gram Stainers

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology

Microarray

PCR

PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bacterial Infection

Fungal Infection

Mycobacterial Infection

Breakup by End-User:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biomerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global blood culture test market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood culture test market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft blood culture test market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Blood Culture Test Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Testing Method

6.1 Conventional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Automated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Consumables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.2 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.3 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.4 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.2 Assay Kits and Reagents

7.1.2.3 Blood Culture Accessories

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems

7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

7.2.2.2.1 Incubators

7.2.2.2.2 Colony Counters

7.2.2.2.3 Microscopes

7.2.2.2.4 Gram Stainers

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Software and Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Culture-based Technology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Molecular Technology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Microarray

8.2.2.2 PCR

8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Proteomic Technology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bacterial Infection

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Fungal Infection

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Mycobacterial Infection

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Hospital Laboratories

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Reference Laboratories

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Research Laboratories

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Biomerieux SA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Bruker Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Luminex Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Merck Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Roche Diagnostics

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 T2 Biosystems

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g69ws8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



