U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.75
    -25.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,580.00
    -163.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,847.00
    -122.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.00
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    -1.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0079 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.33
    +1.34 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7940
    -1.1540 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,720.18
    -4,169.34 (-13.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.61
    -109.08 (-15.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.28
    -180.38 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

The Worldwide Blood Glucose Device Industry is Expected to Reach $46.6 Billion in 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global

Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global
Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global Forecast 2022-2027, SMBG Components, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry. The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 46.69 Billion in 2027.

Over time, typical lab diagnostic tests have only served to assist physicians in diagnosing disease. Patients with more fluctuating glucose levels, on the other hand, need their levels monitored every day. Also, patients who use insulin need to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels. As a result, a current diabetes care approach involving blood glucose meters by patients to promptly check their glucose levels and provide an accurate assessment of capillary glucose concentration is known as self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG). Additionally, blood glucose monitoring aids diabetic patients in making daily management decisions such as food consumption, insulin dosage, and physical activity.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 4.12% from 2021 to 2027:

The increased prevalence of diabetes is attributable to the market growth of self-monitoring blood glucose gadgets. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, food choices, increased smoking, and alcohol intake are likely to increase diabetes prevalence rates. Again, as people become more aware of home monitoring and the importance of regular diabetes treatment to lower the risk of hyperglycemia, demand for self-monitoring blood glucose monitors is increasing.

In addition, the government is launching several programs to raise public awareness about early diagnosis. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NIH. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) strives to lessen the prevalence of prediabetes by delivering diabetes-related education to an eclectic group of people, including hard-to-reach inhabitants, faith-based communities, ethnic minorities, community-based organizations, and healthcare providers.

COVID-19 Influence on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry:

The COVID-19 epidemic has augmented the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market. Due to the pandemic, a few market participants reported an increase in diabetes care revenue. For example, Abbott claimed in June 2020 that their glucose monitoring device FreeStyleLibre accounted for 59.3 percent of the company's sales growth in the first quarter of 2020. With the increased risk of coronavirus transmission among diabetes patients, a new focus has been on home usage monitoring devices to help patients regulate their blood glucose levels. According to the publisher, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market was US$ 36.64 Billion in 2021.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Segmentation:

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices industry is categorized into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes perspective for Diabetes Population, Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (Test Strips, Lancet, Glucose Meter), Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices of 17 Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Kuwait, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia)

Competitive Landscape:

The leading worldwide self-monitoring blood glucose market players are Roche Diagnostic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and DarioHealth Corp. According to the data, these firms have a global market presence and hold a significant portion of the market. At the same time, the remaining manufacturers are limited to other local or regional manufacturers. Recent mergers and acquisitions between the participants have aided the corporations in strengthening their market presence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Users
5.1 Blood Glucose Device Market (Type1 + Type 2) Diabetes
5.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes
5.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes
5.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast
5.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes
5.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes
5.3 Lancet Market and Forecast
5.3.1 Type 1 Diabetes
5.3.2 Type 2 Diabetes
5.4 Meter Market and Forecast
5.4.1 Type 1 Diabetes
5.4.2 Type 2 Diabetes
5.5 Global Diabetes Population (Type1 + Type 2)
5.5.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population
5.5.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population
5.6 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users (Type1 + Type 2)
5.6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users
5.6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users

6. Share Analysis - Blood Glucose Device Market, Diabetes Population, SMBG User
6.1 SMBG Market Share
6.1.1 Total SMBG Market Share
6.1.1.1 Type 1
6.1.1.2 Type 2
6.1.2 Test Strips
6.1.2.1 Type 1
6.1.2.2 Type 2
6.1.3 Lancet
6.1.3.1 Type 1
6.1.3.2 Type 2
6.1.4 Blood Glucose Meter
6.1.4.1 Type 1
6.1.4.2 Type 2
6.1.5 Diabetes Population Share
6.1.5.1 Type 1 Diabetes
6.1.5.2 Type 2 Diabetes
6.1.6.1 Type 1 Diabetes
6.1.6.2 Type 2 Diabetes

7. United States

8. United Kingdom

9. Germany

10. Spain

11. Italy

12. Netherlands

13. Norway

14. Sweden

15. Switzerland

16. Australia

17. Kuwait

18. Brazil

19. Russia

20. India

21. China

22. South Africa

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Company Analysis
24.1 Roche Diagnostic
24.1.1 Overview
24.1.2 Recent Developments
24.1.3 Revenue
24.2 Abbott Laboratories
24.2.1 Overview
24.2.2 Recent Developments
24.2.3 Revenue
24.3 Dexcom, Inc.
24.3.1 Overview
24.3.2 Recent Developments
24.3.3 Revenue
24.4 Medtronic
24.4.1 Overview
24.4.2 Recent Developments
24.4.3 Revenue
24.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG
24.5.1 Overview
24.5.2 Recent Developments
24.5.3 Revenue
24.6 DarioHealth Corp
24.6.1 Overview
24.6.2 Recent Developments
24.6.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5mtzk

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biotech Stocks Hammered On Roche's Unexpected Failure In Lung Cancer

    A Roche failure in lung cancer sent a ripple through biotech stocks on Wednesday, toppling Arcus, BeiGene, Iteos and others.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • Biotechs Chasing Cancer Cures Plummet After Roche Trial Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug developers chasing new cancer treatments were hit hard on Wednesday after a study by Roche Holding AG failed to show that its medicine, which was touted as a potential game changer, can help patients with the most common form of lung cancer.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America

  • Almost 400M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Lost Due To Emergent's Baltimore Plant Fiasco

    According to a recent report from the US House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) might have destroyed nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after failing to meet quality standards. Initially, 75 million - 85 million doses of drug substance were said to be destroyed after contamination. "Despite major red flags at its vaccine manufacturing facility, Emergent's executives swept these problems under the rug and continued to rake in taxpayer

  • What does the color of your pee reveal about your health? Doctors explain

    The color of your urine can serve as a window on your general state of health. Here's a guide for interpreting what you see.

  • COVID claims 1 million U.S. lives

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States has now recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, crossing a once-unthinkable milestone about two years after the first cases upended everyday life and quickly transformed it. By the time the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, the virus had claimed 36 lives in the United States. By June 2020 https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES-CHRONOLOGY/xklpyomnrpg, the U.S. death toll had surpassed the total of the country's military deaths in World War One and it would exceed the American military losses of War World Two by January 2021 when more than 405,000 deaths were recorded.

  • This Popular OTC Medication Can Cause "Deadly" Complications, Study Warns

    You might already be aware that the popular over-the-counter (OTC) drug Tylenol has been linked with a staggering number of hospitalizations and deaths. But just as popular—and less known for its risk of complications—is another OTC drug you most likely have in your medicine cabinet right now. Experts warn that this extremely common medication can trigger "deadly" side effects, including some that affect the gastrointestinal system and heart. Read on to learn how this popular medication could be

  • Halsey Opens Up About Health Struggles: "My Body Is Rebelling Against Me"

    Halsey's lifelong health issues hit a tipping point in the months after they gave birth to their first child, Ender. On May 10, the new mom, whose pronouns are she/they, shared an update on her Instagram Stories to address the concerns of fans worried about her well-being and whether she would be well enough to perform on her upcoming "Love and Power" tour, which is set to kick off in West Palm Beach, FL, on May 17.

  • Mom shares differences between raising kids in the US vs. Germany: 'It doesn't make sense'

    An American-born mom living in Germany is calling out U.S. policies that make it harder to be a parent.

  • See Which States Have Abortion Restrictions in Place — and What Would Change if Roe Is Overturned

    This map shows state-by-state abortion restrictions in the U.S.

  • New Roche Cancer Data Slams Biopharma Stocks

    Results from a trial of an experimental cancer drug called tiragolumab are shaking investor confidence in a once-promising new class of cancer drugs.

  • Veru stock soars after FDA agrees COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for EUA application

    Shares of Veru Inc. shot up 14.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed that the biopharmaceutical company's COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for a request for Emergency Use Authorization. The company said the FDA's agreement was based on efficacy and safety data from a completed Phase 3 trial of its sabizabulin treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory disease syndrome. Veru expects to submit a request for

  • Mom Who Lost Her Arms in Dog Attack Finally Gets Some Good News

    GoFundMeAfter seven weeks in a hospital, Kyleen Waltman is finally home. The South Carolina mom sustained horrific injuries on March 21 when three dogs mauled her as she was out walking. Doctors had to amputate both her arms and remove her colon, and she may lose a leg if grafts aren’t successful. Her shoulder bones had to be removed which means she may not be able to get prosthetic arms. She also had skin tears and bites from her head to her feet, and has suffered a range of setbacks during her

  • An unexplored effect of Roe v. Wade being overturned and banned in certain U.S. states: The impact on those housing markets

    Contrary to popular belief, most Americans don’t live in a place that mirrors their political views — not yet, anyway.

  • Drugs in teabags found in Bras Basah hotel room, CNB says 'high' tea cancelled

    Suspected illegal drugs hidden in tampered milk tea sachets were seized in a hotel room around Bras Basah Road, CNB said.

  • US Democrats' bid for federal abortion law fails in the Senate

    A bill to make the right to abortion a national law was expected to fail, but could have political weight.

  • Deborah James tells husband: you can move on – but don’t marry a bimbo

    Deborah James has warned her husband not to "marry a bimbo" but says she wants him to move on, as she gave a final interview after starting end-of-life care for bowel cancer.

  • Proven Ways to Avoid COVID During Surge, Say Experts

    Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new variants have caused surges in infections around the world. Now subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving up cases in South Africa, and could lead to a spike in the US. "The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants were identified because South Africa is still doing the vital genetic sequencing that many other countries have stopped doing," says Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "In many countries we're essential

  • Manchin joins Republicans to kill Senate abortion bill

    Manchin joins Republicans to kill Senate abortion bill

  • Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when the immunotherapy drug failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial, hitting the Swiss pharmaceutical maker's shares. In a study, a combination of the new drug tiragolumab and Roche's established Tecentriq drug did not slow disease progression in newly diagnosed cases of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer when compared with patients on Tecentriq only, the company said. That was after tiragolumab in March failed to slow progression of a different, more aggressive form of lung cancer.