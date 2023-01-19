The Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027: Rising Awareness About the Risks Associated With Hypertension Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.54% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The blood pressure (BP) monitoring device is a machine that is used to accurately measure the blood pressure of an individual. It consists of an inflatable cuff, air pressure sensor and a pump. The cuff is placed on the left arm of the user which collapses and releases the artery beneath the cuff in a controlled manner.

This measures the amount of blood pumped by the heart and the recorded blood pressure is then displayed on the device. Several portable, lightweight and inexpensive BP monitors have been launched in the market. They are easy to use with a large reading display. Additionally, these digital devices are also capable of storing numerous previous readings which aid the users to keep track of their average blood pressure.



Growing awareness about the risks associated with hypertension is one of the major factors that is catalyzing the growth of the market. A severe case of hypertension can often lead to stroke, cardiovascular disorders and kidney failure, which can ultimately result in an untimely death.

A majority of the population therefore monitors their blood pressure on a regular basis by using digital and portable BP devices. This allows the users not only to keep a check on their pressure but also enables them to consult a doctor as soon as any peculiarity is witnessed.

Apart from this, an increase in the geriatric population has also impelled the demand for such devices. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the performance of these devices. Several variants of these monitors have been introduced in the market that offer multi-user interface while providing average blood pressure readings of each user.

Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising disposable incomes and healthcare expenditures, increasing inclination toward proactive monitoring, and government initiatives regarding the advantages of home-based BP devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Rossmaax International Limited, Spacelab's Healthcare Inc., Contec Medical System Co.Ltd, Microlife AG, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, American Diagnostic, Smith's Group Plc., Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, etc.

