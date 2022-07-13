U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,053.00
    +87.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.75
    +48.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.80
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.85
    +1.01 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1130
    +0.2910 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,812.64
    +186.15 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.05
    -3.33 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.24
    -39.62 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

The Worldwide Bonding Sheet Industry is Expected to Reach $551 Million by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bonding Sheet Market

Global Bonding Sheet Market
Global Bonding Sheet Market

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bonding Sheet Market by Adhesive Material (Polyesters, Polyimides, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies), Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bonding sheet market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles, government incentive and schemes, and miniaturization of electronic components are key factors for the growth of the bonding sheet market. Additionally, the development of the telecommunication industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the bonding sheet manufacturers. However, high capital investment and geopolitical uncertainties is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The major challenge faced by players is stringent environmental regulation and impact of moisture on bonding sheets.

In terms of value, the polyimide adhesive material segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.

Polyimide bonding sheet possesses high tensile strength and dimensional stability with chemical and heat resistant properties. Polyimide bonding sheets have applications in electronics/optoelectronics, telecommunication, automotive, and other end-use industries for flexible printed circuits, multi-layer FPCs, and bonding of materials such as camera modules & lens mounting, RF modules, and stiffeners.

25m (1mil) adhesive thickness segment accounted for the largest market share in the bonding sheet market

Adhesive thickness ensures the bonding strength of adhesive and coverage over a bonding surface. Demanding electronics applications such as adhesion of flexible circuits to rigid boards, rigid-flex circuits, multi-layer FPCs utilize this type of bonding sheet for the development of electronics products. Moreover, it allows multiple lamination cycles and provides superior bonding strength for electronics materials.

The electronics/optoelectronics application segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bonding sheet market

The development of consumer electronics devices with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and emerging trends of smart devices is increasing the demand for bonding sheets for electronics/optoelectronics applications. Additionally, the development of emerging telecommunication technologies are also significant driver for the growth of the bonding sheet market. Bonding sheets are used as interlayer insulating materials for FPCs, LEDs, heat dissipation, and other electronic/optoelectronic applications.

Asia Pacific region leads the bonding sheet market in terms of value.

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China, and India are major markets of bonding sheets in the region. The growing electronics industry coupled with supportive government initiatives such as subsidies, incentives schemes, and tax benefits for electronics manufacturers will support the growth of the bonding sheet market. Moreover, the availability of raw materials, affordable labor cost, and established regional manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness High Growth in Bonding Sheet Market
4.2 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Material
4.3 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Thickness
4.4 Bonding Sheet Market, by Application
4.5 Bonding Sheet Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Miniaturization of Electronic and Semiconductor Components
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Geopolitical Uncertainties Hamper Free Flow of Goods in Semiconductor Industry
5.2.2.2 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Lightweighting Transportation Equipment
5.2.3.2 Developments in Telecommunications Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Paper/Tissue-Backed Bonding Sheet Prone to be Affected by Moisture
5.2.4.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Mapping
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Bonding Sheet Market
5.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronics Industry
5.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.11.1 5G Telecommunications and Bonding Sheets
5.11.2 Electric Vehicles and Bonding Sheets
5.12 Marketing Channels
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.15 Operational Data
5.15.1 Trends in the Electronics Industry
5.15.2 Trends in Automotive Industry
5.16 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
5.16.1 Quality
5.16.2 Service
5.17 Macroeconomic Analysis

6 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyesters
6.2.1 Polyester Bonding Sheet is Apt for Insulation Applications Requiring Thin and Durable Materials with High Dielectric Strength
6.3 Polyimides
6.3.1 Preference for Polyimide Bonding Sheet for Flexible Display and Optoelectronics to Boost Market
6.4 Acrylics
6.4.1 Increasing Use of Acrylic Bonding Sheets in Automotive Applications Expected to Fuel Demand
6.5 Modified Epoxies
6.5.1 These Adhesives are Widely Used for Bonding Electronic Components
6.6 Others

7 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Thickness
7.1 Introduction
7.2 12m
7.3 25m
7.4 50m
7.5 75m
7.6 100m

8 Bonding Sheet Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electronics/Optoelectronics
8.2.1 Home Appliances
8.2.2 Led Substrates
8.2.3 Industrial Equipment
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Telecommunication/5G Communication
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Building & Construction
8.6 Others

9 Bonding Sheet Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
10.4 Market Ranking Analysis
10.4.1 Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
10.4.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
10.4.3 Dupont
10.4.4 Dexerials Corporation
10.4.5 Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd.
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Company Evaluation Matrix (Startups/Smes)
10.7.1 Progressive Companies
10.7.2 Responsive Companies
10.7.3 Starting Blocks
10.7.4 Dynamic Company
10.8 Competitive Benchmarking (Startups/Smes)
10.9 Competitive Scenario
10.9.1 New Product Launches
10.9.2 Deals
10.9.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
11.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
11.1.3 Dupont
11.1.4 Dexerials Corporation
11.1.5 Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd.
11.1.6 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.
11.1.7 Toray Industries, Inc.
11.1.8 Namics Corporation
11.1.9 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.
11.2.2 Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.3 Innox Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
11.2.4 Iteq Corporation
11.2.5 Microcosm Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.6 Shandong Golding Electronics Materials Co., Ltd
11.2.7 Hanwha Solutions Advanced Materials Division
11.2.8 Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
11.2.9 Risho Kogyo Co., Ltd.
11.2.10 Dongyi
11.2.11 Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.
11.2.12 Fujikura Ltd.
11.2.13 Qinglong Adhesives
11.2.14 Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.
11.2.15 Lintec Corporation

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i43vd0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

    The commodity supercycle which saw key metals skyrocket in recent years may be coming to an end as recession fears begin to weigh on demand

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Attempts to Come Back

    The Australian dollar has fallen rather hard over the last 24 hours, but the Tuesday session shows that it is at least trying to recover.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Walmart Orders 4,500 Electric Vans From Canoo

    Shares of Canoo jumped after Walmart said it will use the electric vehicles to fulfill online orders and control costs.