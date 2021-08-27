U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Worldwide Botulinum Toxin Industry to 2027 - Expanding Therapeutic Usage of Botulinum Toxin May Create Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global botulinum toxin market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global botulinum toxin market was valued at nearly USD 3450 million in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 7510 million in 2027, growing with a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on botulinum toxin market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on botulinum toxin market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global botulinum toxin market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global botulinum toxin market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rising population aging between 25 to 65 years of age drives the market growth

  • Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

  • Risk of side effects may hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

  • Expanding therapeutic usage of botulinum toxin may create growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global botulinum toxin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Type

  • Botulinum Toxin Type A

  • Botulinum Toxin Type B

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Application

  • Cosmetic Applications

  • Non-cosmetic Applications

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market by End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the botulinum toxin market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the botulinum toxin market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global botulinum toxin market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Botulinum Toxin Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Botulinum Toxin Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Botulinum Toxin Market

4. Botulinum Toxin Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Type
5.1. Botulinum Toxin Type A
5.2. Botulinum Toxin Type B

6. Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Application
6.1. Cosmetic Applications
6.2. Non-cosmetic Applications

7. Global Botulinum Toxin Market by End User
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Clinics
7.3. Others

8. Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Botulinum Toxin Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Botulinum Toxin Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Botulinum Toxin Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Botulinum Toxin Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Botulinum Toxin Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Botulinum Toxin Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Botulinum Toxin Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW Botulinum Toxin Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Botulinum Toxin Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Merz Pharma
9.2.2. Allergan Inc.
9.2.3. Galderma
9.2.4. Evolus, Inc.
9.2.5. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
9.2.6. HUGEL, Inc.
9.2.7. Ipsen Pharma
9.2.8. US WorldMeds, LLC
9.2.9. Medytox Inc.
9.2.10. Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aowuph

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


