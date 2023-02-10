The Worldwide Brain Monitoring Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Monitoring Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Brain Monitoring Devices estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Brain Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

CAS Medical Systems

Compumedics Germany GmbH

Compumedics Ltd.

Electrical Geodesics Inc.

Elekta AB

HeadSense Medical Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Ornim Medical

Raumedic AG

Rimed Inc.

Spiegelberg GmbH

Third Eye Diagnostics Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensable Role in Diagnosing Brain Disorders

Recent Market Activity

Neurological Diseases - Key Facts in a Nutshell

Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes

Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives Demand for Devices

A Gist of Key Market Drivers

Major Market Restraints

Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth

Brain Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth

Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain Monitoring

Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive Demand for ICP Monitors

Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring Devices

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign Designs

Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfsooe-monitoring?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-brain-monitoring-devices-industry-is-projected-to-reach-7-7-billion-by-2030-growing-prevalence-of-epilepsy-to-drive-demand-for-eeg-devices-301743906.html

SOURCE Research and Markets