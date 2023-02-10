U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Brain Monitoring Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Monitoring Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Brain Monitoring Devices estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Brain Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

  • Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

  • Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

  • CAS Medical Systems

  • Compumedics Germany GmbH

  • Compumedics Ltd.

  • Electrical Geodesics Inc.

  • Elekta AB

  • HeadSense Medical Inc.

  • Integra Life Sciences Corporation

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • NeuroWave Systems Inc.

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Nonin Medical, Inc.

  • Ornim Medical

  • Raumedic AG

  • Rimed Inc.

  • Spiegelberg GmbH

  • Third Eye Diagnostics Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensable Role in Diagnosing Brain Disorders

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Neurological Diseases - Key Facts in a Nutshell

  • Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes

  • Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives Demand for Devices

  • A Gist of Key Market Drivers

  • Major Market Restraints

  • Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth

  • Brain Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth

  • Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain Monitoring

  • Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

  • Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive Demand for ICP Monitors

  • Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring Devices

  • Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

  • Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign Designs

  • Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfsooe-monitoring?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-brain-monitoring-devices-industry-is-projected-to-reach-7-7-billion-by-2030-growing-prevalence-of-epilepsy-to-drive-demand-for-eeg-devices-301743906.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

