Worldwide Breathing Circuits Industry to 2026 - Featuring Armstrong Medical, Bio-med Devices and Smiths Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathing Circuits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breathing circuits market reached a value of US$ 1.03 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Breathing circuits, also known as breathing systems, are medical devices that serve as an interface between a patient and the anesthesia machine. They deliver and remove expired gas and allow assisted and controlled respiration to the patient. They help in converting the steady gas output of a machine to a flow and pressure cycle, which is consonant with the human breathing cycle. Therefore, they are utilized in gas sampling, and the monitoring of airway pressure, flow, and volume. Breathing circuits comprise breathing tubes, adjustable pressure limiting valves, reservoir bags, connectors, and adaptors, which help in delivering oxygen and administering anesthetic gases and vapors to patients.

The rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for breathing circuits around the globe. Breathing circuits are used in operating rooms, post-operative care units, conveyance rooms and intensive care units (ICUs) to support the breathing of the patient. They also minimize the risk of contamination from the surroundings and cross-contamination between patients. Other than this, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and obstructive sleep apnea, is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the escalating number of surgical procedures are positively influencing the demand for breathing circuits. Apart from this, several key players are providing moisture filters, innovative tubes, and heat face masks to enhance the comfort and care provided to the patient. This, along with increasing investments for improving the healthcare infrastructure, is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ambu A/S, Armstrong Medical Ltd., BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Bio-Med Devices, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Smiths Group Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, WilMarc LLC., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global breathing circuits market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global breathing circuits market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the circuit type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global breathing circuits market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Breathing Circuits Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Circuit Type
6.1 Open Breathing Circuit
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Closed Breathing Circuit
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Anesthesia
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Respiratory Dysfunction
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ambu A/S
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Armstrong Medical Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Bio-Med Devices
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Smiths Group Plc
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Teleflex Incorporated
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 WilMarc LLC.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4oegre

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-breathing-circuits-industry-to-2026---featuring-armstrong-medical-bio-med-devices-and-smiths-group-among-others-301368442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

