The Worldwide Brewery Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2027

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brewery Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Craft brewery), Mode of Application (Manual, Automatic and Semi-automatic), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global brewery equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value.

By mode of operation, there is an increased use of automatic brewery equipment, driving the growth of brewery equipment market

The beer industry has shown increased adoption of automated beer processing equipment to reduce the time and cost of production for greater efficiency & productivity. The complex beer production process needs continuous monitoring, controlling, and evaluation which can be easily achieved through an automated brewery setup. Although Automatic equipment requires a high initial investment it offers fast returns in the long run. It further reduces the cost involved in manual labor and is helpful for the safe handling of beer and reducing product quality damage.

By brewery type, increase in the popularity of brewpubs in the brewery industry drives the growth of brewery equipment market

The recent trends have shown a rise in the number of brewpubs across the US. The brewpubs account for more than one-third of the US brewery market. Brewpubs are an attractive way for brewery businesses to diversify their revenue streams and attract more customers. Brewpubs provide a good branding opportunity to promote the beer brand as compared to other craft breweries such as microbreweries and tasting rooms. The changing social culture among the youth and growing demand for craft beers and no and low alcohol beer is driving the growth in the number of brewpubs globally.

The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region has one of the highest consumptions of beer and hence is expected to play an important role in the global beer equipment market. The region is one of the major markets for brewery equipment due to the continued increase in beer consumption in the US ranging from craft beer to lager beer. The rise of Mexico as the biggest exporter of beer globally also drives the market for brewery equipment in this region.

Major large-scale breweries are setting up beer manufacturing plants in Mexico which serves as a great opportunity for the market. These trends are further projected to attract investments from brewery equipment manufacturers across the globe, driving the brewery equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Market
4.2 Brewery Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Europe: Brewery Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation & Country
4.4 Market, by Brewery Type
4.5 Market, by Mode of Operation
4.6 Market, by Brewery Type & Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Cultivation of Crops Associated with Beer Production
5.2.2 Beer Market Benefits from Large Young Demographic
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Mushrooming Craft Breweries Drive Brewery Equipment Demand
5.3.1.2 Rise in Consumption of Beer, Predominantly in Developing Countries
5.3.1.3 Filling Equipment Gains Demand by Increased Preference for Canned Beer
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Increase in Energy and Power Costs
5.3.2.2 Advertising Restrictions for Alcoholic Beverages
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 High Demand for Energy-Efficient Technology
5.3.3.2 Beer Manufacturers' Demand for After-Sales Service to Enhance Operational Efficiencies
5.3.3.3 Process Automation: Key to Modern Brewing
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Rise in Demand for Non-Alcoholic and Functional Beverages
5.3.4.2 High Equipment Maintenance & Startup Cost

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research & Development
6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.2.3 Manufacturing
6.2.4 Distribution
6.2.5 End-users
6.2.6 Post-Sales Services
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Market Map and Ecosystem of Brewery Equipment Market
6.4.1 Demand Side
6.4.2 Supply Side
6.4.3 Ecosystem Map
6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Brewery Equipment Market
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.6.1 Automation
6.6.2 Wort Oxygenator
6.6.3 Hybrid Mash Filter
6.7 Pricing Analysis
6.7.1 Selling Prices Charged by Key Players in Terms of Brewery Type
6.7.2 Average Selling Price Trends
6.8 Brewery Equipment Market: Patent Analysis
6.8.1 List of Major Patents
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.9.1 Export Scenario
6.9.2 Import Scenario
6.10 Key Conferences and Events
6.11 Case Studies
6.11.1 Meura: Increased Energy Efficiency & Production
6.11.2 Smart Machine Technologies, Inc. (Smt): Adopted Automation
6.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.12.2 Regulatory Framework
6.12.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)
6.12.2.2 North America
6.12.2.2.1 Usfda
6.12.2.3 Europe
6.12.2.4 Asia-Pacific
6.12.2.4.1 India
6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Brewery Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Macrobrewery Equipment
7.2.1 Milling Equipment
7.2.1.1 Increased Usage of Dry Milling to Increase Efficiency
7.2.2 Brewhouse Equipment
7.2.2.1 Economical Advantage of Single Unit Brewhouse Equipment to Drive Growth
7.2.2.2 Mash Kettles
7.2.2.3 Lauter Tuns
7.2.2.4 Wort Kettles
7.2.2.5 Whirlpoolers
7.2.2.6 Steam Generators
7.2.2.7 Aeration Devices
7.2.2.8 Other Brewhouse Equipment
7.2.3 Fermentation Equipment
7.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Low- and High-Abv Beer Positively Impact Segment
7.2.4 Cooling Equipment
7.2.4.1 Demand for New Beer Flavors to Enhance Segment
7.2.5 Filtration & Filling Equipment
7.2.5.1 Effective Removal of External Effluents Through Filtration for Producing Top-Quality Beer to Drive Market
7.2.6 Other Macrobrewery Equipment
7.2.6.1 Cleaning Systems
7.2.6.2 Grain Silos
7.2.6.3 Generators
7.2.6.4 Pipes
7.3 Craft Brewery Equipment
7.3.1 Mashing Equipment
7.3.1.1 Enhanced Saccharification Due to Consistent Mashing Increases Production Efficiency
7.3.2 Storage Equipment
7.3.2.1 Increased Shelf Life of Beer with Storage Equipment to Increase Demand in Breweries
7.3.3 Compressors
7.3.3.1 Multiutility of Rotary Air Compressors to Drive Demand in Craft Breweries
7.3.4 Fermentation Equipment
7.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Low- and No-Alcohol Craft Beer to Drive Segment in Craft Breweries
7.3.5 Cooling Equipment
7.3.5.1 Increase in Brewing Efficiency Due to Constantly Maintained Ideal Temperature to Drive Segment
7.3.6 Other Craft Brewery Equipment

8 Brewery Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manual
8.2.1 Higher Demand for Traditional Handcrafted Beer to Drive Manual Processing
8.3 Automatic
8.3.1 Quality, Consistency, and Fast Production of Beer Through Automation to Drive Market
8.4 Semi-Automatic
8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Semi-Automatic Brewery Processing Systems Aid Small- and Medium-Scale Breweries

9 Brewery Equipment Market, by Brewery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Macrobreweries
9.2.1 Expansion Plans of Large Beer Manufacturers Drive Demand for Macrobrewery Equipment
9.3 Craft Breweries
9.3.1 Emergence of Premium Craft Beer to Drive Demand for Craft Equipment
9.3.2 Microbreweries
9.3.2.1 Rise in Experimentation with Beer Flavors to Drive Microbrewery Equipment
9.3.3 Brewpubs
9.3.3.1 Change in Socio-Cultural Dynamics to Enhance Brewpub Equipment Market
9.3.4 Other Craft Breweries

10 Brewery Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Product Footprint
11.7 Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/Smes)
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Starting Blocks
11.7.3 Responsive Companies
11.7.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes
11.8 Competitive Scenario
11.8.1 Product Launches
11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Alfa Laval
12.2.2 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
12.2.3 Krones Ag
12.2.4 Paul Mueller Company
12.2.5 Praj Industries
12.2.6 Meura
12.2.7 Criveller Group
12.2.8 Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co, Ltd
12.2.9 Lehui
12.2.10 Interpump Group S.P.A (Inoxpa)
12.2.11 Della Toffola Spa
12.2.12 Kaspar Schulz Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt Gmbh
12.2.13 Hypro
12.2.14 Hg Machinery
12.2.15 Abe Equipment
12.3 Other Players (Smes/Startups)
12.3.1 Cedarstone Industry
12.3.1.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Alpha Brewing Operations
12.3.3 Braukon Gmbh
12.3.4 Canadian Crystalline Water India Ltd
12.3.5 Specific Mechanical System Ltd
12.3.6 Brewbilt Manufacturing Inc
12.3.7 Schulz Brewery
12.3.8 Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co. Ltd.
12.3.9 Caspary GmbH and Co.Kg
12.3.10 Brew-Tek Australia

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7bv6t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-brewery-equipment-industry-is-projected-to-reach-25-6-billion-by-2027--301675692.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,