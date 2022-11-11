The Worldwide Brewery Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brewery Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Craft brewery), Mode of Application (Manual, Automatic and Semi-automatic), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brewery equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value.

By mode of operation, there is an increased use of automatic brewery equipment, driving the growth of brewery equipment market

The beer industry has shown increased adoption of automated beer processing equipment to reduce the time and cost of production for greater efficiency & productivity. The complex beer production process needs continuous monitoring, controlling, and evaluation which can be easily achieved through an automated brewery setup. Although Automatic equipment requires a high initial investment it offers fast returns in the long run. It further reduces the cost involved in manual labor and is helpful for the safe handling of beer and reducing product quality damage.

By brewery type, increase in the popularity of brewpubs in the brewery industry drives the growth of brewery equipment market

The recent trends have shown a rise in the number of brewpubs across the US. The brewpubs account for more than one-third of the US brewery market. Brewpubs are an attractive way for brewery businesses to diversify their revenue streams and attract more customers. Brewpubs provide a good branding opportunity to promote the beer brand as compared to other craft breweries such as microbreweries and tasting rooms. The changing social culture among the youth and growing demand for craft beers and no and low alcohol beer is driving the growth in the number of brewpubs globally.

The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region has one of the highest consumptions of beer and hence is expected to play an important role in the global beer equipment market. The region is one of the major markets for brewery equipment due to the continued increase in beer consumption in the US ranging from craft beer to lager beer. The rise of Mexico as the biggest exporter of beer globally also drives the market for brewery equipment in this region.

Major large-scale breweries are setting up beer manufacturing plants in Mexico which serves as a great opportunity for the market. These trends are further projected to attract investments from brewery equipment manufacturers across the globe, driving the brewery equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Market

4.2 Brewery Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Europe: Brewery Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation & Country

4.4 Market, by Brewery Type

4.5 Market, by Mode of Operation

4.6 Market, by Brewery Type & Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Cultivation of Crops Associated with Beer Production

5.2.2 Beer Market Benefits from Large Young Demographic

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Mushrooming Craft Breweries Drive Brewery Equipment Demand

5.3.1.2 Rise in Consumption of Beer, Predominantly in Developing Countries

5.3.1.3 Filling Equipment Gains Demand by Increased Preference for Canned Beer

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Increase in Energy and Power Costs

5.3.2.2 Advertising Restrictions for Alcoholic Beverages

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 High Demand for Energy-Efficient Technology

5.3.3.2 Beer Manufacturers' Demand for After-Sales Service to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

5.3.3.3 Process Automation: Key to Modern Brewing

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Rise in Demand for Non-Alcoholic and Functional Beverages

5.3.4.2 High Equipment Maintenance & Startup Cost

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Distribution

6.2.5 End-users

6.2.6 Post-Sales Services

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Market Map and Ecosystem of Brewery Equipment Market

6.4.1 Demand Side

6.4.2 Supply Side

6.4.3 Ecosystem Map

6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Brewery Equipment Market

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Automation

6.6.2 Wort Oxygenator

6.6.3 Hybrid Mash Filter

6.7 Pricing Analysis

6.7.1 Selling Prices Charged by Key Players in Terms of Brewery Type

6.7.2 Average Selling Price Trends

6.8 Brewery Equipment Market: Patent Analysis

6.8.1 List of Major Patents

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.9.1 Export Scenario

6.9.2 Import Scenario

6.10 Key Conferences and Events

6.11 Case Studies

6.11.1 Meura: Increased Energy Efficiency & Production

6.11.2 Smart Machine Technologies, Inc. (Smt): Adopted Automation

6.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.12.2 Regulatory Framework

6.12.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)

6.12.2.2 North America

6.12.2.2.1 Usfda

6.12.2.3 Europe

6.12.2.4 Asia-Pacific

6.12.2.4.1 India

6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Brewery Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Macrobrewery Equipment

7.2.1 Milling Equipment

7.2.1.1 Increased Usage of Dry Milling to Increase Efficiency

7.2.2 Brewhouse Equipment

7.2.2.1 Economical Advantage of Single Unit Brewhouse Equipment to Drive Growth

7.2.2.2 Mash Kettles

7.2.2.3 Lauter Tuns

7.2.2.4 Wort Kettles

7.2.2.5 Whirlpoolers

7.2.2.6 Steam Generators

7.2.2.7 Aeration Devices

7.2.2.8 Other Brewhouse Equipment

7.2.3 Fermentation Equipment

7.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Low- and High-Abv Beer Positively Impact Segment

7.2.4 Cooling Equipment

7.2.4.1 Demand for New Beer Flavors to Enhance Segment

7.2.5 Filtration & Filling Equipment

7.2.5.1 Effective Removal of External Effluents Through Filtration for Producing Top-Quality Beer to Drive Market

7.2.6 Other Macrobrewery Equipment

7.2.6.1 Cleaning Systems

7.2.6.2 Grain Silos

7.2.6.3 Generators

7.2.6.4 Pipes

7.3 Craft Brewery Equipment

7.3.1 Mashing Equipment

7.3.1.1 Enhanced Saccharification Due to Consistent Mashing Increases Production Efficiency

7.3.2 Storage Equipment

7.3.2.1 Increased Shelf Life of Beer with Storage Equipment to Increase Demand in Breweries

7.3.3 Compressors

7.3.3.1 Multiutility of Rotary Air Compressors to Drive Demand in Craft Breweries

7.3.4 Fermentation Equipment

7.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Low- and No-Alcohol Craft Beer to Drive Segment in Craft Breweries

7.3.5 Cooling Equipment

7.3.5.1 Increase in Brewing Efficiency Due to Constantly Maintained Ideal Temperature to Drive Segment

7.3.6 Other Craft Brewery Equipment

8 Brewery Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual

8.2.1 Higher Demand for Traditional Handcrafted Beer to Drive Manual Processing

8.3 Automatic

8.3.1 Quality, Consistency, and Fast Production of Beer Through Automation to Drive Market

8.4 Semi-Automatic

8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Semi-Automatic Brewery Processing Systems Aid Small- and Medium-Scale Breweries

9 Brewery Equipment Market, by Brewery Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Macrobreweries

9.2.1 Expansion Plans of Large Beer Manufacturers Drive Demand for Macrobrewery Equipment

9.3 Craft Breweries

9.3.1 Emergence of Premium Craft Beer to Drive Demand for Craft Equipment

9.3.2 Microbreweries

9.3.2.1 Rise in Experimentation with Beer Flavors to Drive Microbrewery Equipment

9.3.3 Brewpubs

9.3.3.1 Change in Socio-Cultural Dynamics to Enhance Brewpub Equipment Market

9.3.4 Other Craft Breweries

10 Brewery Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Product Footprint

11.7 Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/Smes)

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Starting Blocks

11.7.3 Responsive Companies

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Alfa Laval

12.2.2 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

12.2.3 Krones Ag

12.2.4 Paul Mueller Company

12.2.5 Praj Industries

12.2.6 Meura

12.2.7 Criveller Group

12.2.8 Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co, Ltd

12.2.9 Lehui

12.2.10 Interpump Group S.P.A (Inoxpa)

12.2.11 Della Toffola Spa

12.2.12 Kaspar Schulz Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt Gmbh

12.2.13 Hypro

12.2.14 Hg Machinery

12.2.15 Abe Equipment

12.3 Other Players (Smes/Startups)

12.3.1 Cedarstone Industry

12.3.1.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Alpha Brewing Operations

12.3.3 Braukon Gmbh

12.3.4 Canadian Crystalline Water India Ltd

12.3.5 Specific Mechanical System Ltd

12.3.6 Brewbilt Manufacturing Inc

12.3.7 Schulz Brewery

12.3.8 Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co. Ltd.

12.3.9 Caspary GmbH and Co.Kg

12.3.10 Brew-Tek Australia

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

