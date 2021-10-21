Worldwide Broadband Satellite Services Industry to 2028 - Featuring Singtel, Echostar and Inmarsat Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Broadband Satellite Services Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Broadband Satellite Services Market size was valued at USD 2,853.02 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,627.26 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2021 to 2028.



The Global Broadband Satellite Services Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Broadband Satellite Services Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Broadband access has become a critical source of information for the planet's people with the increasing spread of the Internet across the globe. Nevertheless, there are still vast numbers of underserved nations and people living in rural areas without access even for the most basic broadband connectivity. It is known that almost two-thirds of all Internet traffic is consumed by video applications, leading to a growing number of subscribers to video broadcasting (Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, etc.), which drives the demand for high speed internet, thereby stimulating the growth of the global broadband satellite services market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Broadband Satellite Services Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Broadband Satellite Services Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Broadband Satellite Services Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Broadband Satellite Services Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Broadband Satellite Services Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for High Speed Internet

4.2.2 Growth in Enterprise Use of Broadband Satellites

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Competition Among Broadband Satellite Providers

4.4.2 Opportunistic Collaboration in the Global Broadband Satellite Services Market

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Broadband Satellite Services Market



5 Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Maritime

5.3 Aircraft

5.4 Enterprise

5.5 Individual User

5.6 Others



6 Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ku Band

6.3 C Band

6.4 Ka Band

6.5 Others



7 Market, by Geography



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Singtel

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.1 Segment Breakdown

9.1.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.3 Key Developments

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Ses S.A.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 Key Developments

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Echostar

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Developments

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Inmarsat

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.5 Viasat Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5.5 Key Developments

9.6 Iridium Communications Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Insights

9.6.3 Segment Breakdown

9.6.4 Product Benchmarking

9.6.5 Key Developments

9.7 Kvh Industries, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Insights

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.8 Gilat Satellite Networks

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Insights

9.8.3 Segment Breakdown

9.8.4 Product Benchmarking

9.8.5 Key Developments

9.9 Eutelsat Communications Sa

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Insights

9.9.3 Segment Breakdown

9.9.4 Product Benchmarking

9.9.5 Key Developments

9.10 Earthlink LLC

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Insights

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10.4 Key Developments

9.11 Vt Idirect, Inc.

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Company Insights

9.11.3 Product Benchmarking

9.11.4 Key Developments

9.12 Intelsat General

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Company Insights

9.12.3 Product Benchmarking

9.12.4 Key Developments

9.13 Hispasat Sa

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Company Insights

9.13.3 Product Benchmarking

9.13.4 Key Developments

9.14 Skycasters, LLC

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Company Insights

9.14.3 Product Benchmarking

9.15 Speedcast

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Company Insights

9.15.3 Segment Breakdown

9.15.4 Product Benchmarking

9.15.5 Key Developments

9.16 Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd

9.16.1 Company Overview

9.16.2 Company Insights

9.16.3 Product Benchmarking

