U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5840
    +0.3840 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,284.47
    -726.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.13
    -9.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

The Worldwide Broadband Services Industry is Expected to Reach $706+ Billion by 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadband Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Broadband Connection (Fiber Optic, Wireless, Satellite, Cable, DSL), By End-user (Business, Household), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global broadband services market size is estimated to reach USD 706.94 billion by 2028. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The rapidly escalating demand for broadband services due to their ability to offer higher date access to the internet using a wide spectrum of technologies is a major growth propeller for the market.

The market is positioned to register strong growth over the forecast period, driven primarily by the steep demand in the market. The high demand is supported by proactive government initiatives, technological advancements for improved user convenience, consumer awareness, and increased usage of devices such as mobile phones, tablets, MIDs, and eBooks-requiring a broadband connection. The internet speed and widespread availability of broadband services are notable growth contributors.

Some of the key market trends in the global market for broadband services include the following: strategic usage of broadband pre-registration indices to collect market data regarding price, engineering decisions, and user preferences; online registration of broadband services makes the process transparent and user-friendly; electronic signature in registration documents and validation of identity proofs aids in maintaining an automatic contract status and limits malpractice; system integration is increasingly emphasized to offer a one-stop-shop service for all marketing, mails, management, installation, and customer support needs; and finally, B2C models are increasingly focused on impacting crowd mentality to attract a larger customer base.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered a positive impact on broadband services as digital consumption has witnessed a sharp rise over the last few weeks. Work-from-home concepts in most businesses, online classes in education formats, higher usage of video calls for conferences and personal uses, online shopping of essential items, and higher viewership of entertainment content have notably increased the requirement for broadband services. Investment in companies to adopt digital channels for product promotion and sales is also likely to surge in the near future. Besides speed, add-on services are a key attraction for customers, thereby leveling up the competitive rivalry in the market.

Broadband Services Market Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the wide-scale usage of broadband services.

  • Fiber optics dominated the broadband connection segment due to its speedy connection, large-scale adoption, and continuously evolving technology.

  • Wireless broadband services are positioned to demonstrate double-digit growth momentum over the forecast period.

  • Increased adoption of broadband services during COVID-19 has prominently augmented market growth and fuelled the digital revolution in business models.

  • The prominent industry players operating in the market are Comcast; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon Communications, Inc.; and Cox Communications, Inc..

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2017 - 2028
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Broadband Services Broadband Connection Outlook
4.1. Broadband Services Market, By Broadband Connection, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Fiber Optic
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3. Wireless
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.4. Satellite
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.5. Cable
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.6. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Broadband Services End User Outlook
5.1. Broadband Services Market, By End User, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Business
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Household
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Broadband Services Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Vendor Landscape
7.2. Company Profiles
7.2.1. Comcast
7.2.1.1. Company overview
7.2.1.2. Financial performance
7.2.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.1.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.2. Time Warner Cable, Inc.
7.2.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2.2. Financial performance
7.2.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.2.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.3. Cox Communications, Inc.
7.2.3.1. Company overview
7.2.3.2. Financial performance
7.2.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.3.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.4. Singtel
7.2.4.1. Company overview
7.2.4.2. Financial performance
7.2.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.5. AT&T
7.2.5.1. Company overview
7.2.5.2. Financial performance
7.2.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.6. Verizon Communications, Inc.
7.2.6.1. Company overview
7.2.6.2. Financial performance
7.2.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.7. Qwest Communications International, Inc.
7.2.7.1. Company overview
7.2.7.2. Financial performance
7.2.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.8. Embarq
7.2.8.1. Company overview
7.2.8.2. Financial performance
7.2.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.9. Bell Canada Enterprises, Inc.
7.2.9.1. Company overview
7.2.9.2. Financial performance
7.2.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.10. Sprint Nextel
7.2.10.1. Company overview
7.2.10.2. Financial performance
7.2.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.10.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/redwec

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-broadband-services-industry-is-expected-to-reach-706-billion-by-2028-301461974.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.