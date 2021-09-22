U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Worldwide Brushless DC Motor Industry to 2028 - Featuring Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit and Siemens Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Power Output (Above 75 kW, 0-750 Watts), by End-use (Motor Vehicles, Industrial Machinery), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. These motors are thermally resistant, require low maintenance, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating any threat of sparks. Low-cost maintenance, high efficiency at lower costs, and the rising adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some of the key factors driving the product demand over the forecast period.

The emergence of sensor-less controls for brushless DC (BLDC) type is likely to boost the durability and reliability of the product, thereby reducing the number of mechanical misalignments, electrical connections, as well as the weight and size of the end product. These factors are further estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing production of vehicles, globally, to cope up with the rising demand is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The product is extensively used in motorized vehicle applications, such as in sunroof systems, motorized seats, and adjustable mirrors. In addition, these powertrains are extensively being preferred for performance applications in vehicles, such as chassis fittings, power-train systems, and safety fittings, owing to simple structure, fewer maintenance requirements, and extended operational life. Thus, increasing product adoption by the automobile industry for multiple applications is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Rising product usage in EVs in mechatronic systems, primarily in batteries for accumulators and power electronic converters, owing to advantages, such as high operating speed, compact size, and quick response time, will also augment the market growth. The production of EVs is on the rise, globally, supported by government initiatives to encourage the usage of non-conventional fuels and effectively reduce the adverse impacts of carbon emissions. Thus, the increasing EV production is anticipated to directly influence the product demand over the forecast period.

Brushless DC Motor Market Report Highlights

  • The 0-750 Watts segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to extensive applications of these products in motor vehicles and household devices applications

  • Extensive product usage in vehicles for a variety of applications, increased production of automobiles and EVs across the globe are anticipated to drive the growth of the motor vehicle end-use segment over the forecast period

  • The industrial machinery end-use segment accounted for the second-highest revenue share of over 24% of the global market in 2020

  • This growth was credited to the wide product usage in various industrial machines owing to its advantages, such as high efficiency, low power consumption, and low-cost maintenance

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market registering a CAGR of over 6% from 2021 to 2028

  • Rapid industrialization in developing nations, such as China, India, and South Korea, has fueled product adoption in the regional market

  • The market is fragmented and most of the major companies are focusing on developing low-maintenance and eco-friendly products to gain a competitive edge

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Brushless DC Motor Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2028
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1. Increasing preference for electric vehicles
3.3.1.2. Rising demand for brushless DC motors in agricultural equipment
3.3.1.3. Increasing adoption of brushless DC motor-driven appliances in HVAC systems
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1. Restricted to small-sized vehicles
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1. Increasing adoption of brushless DC motors in diverse applications
3.4. Key Opportunities - Prioritized
3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6. PEST Analysis
3.7. Key Application Trends
3.8. Applications Considered Under Motor Vehicle Bifurcation

Chapter 4. Brushless DC Motor Market: Power Output Outlook
4.1. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Power Output, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
4.2. 0-750 Watt
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3. 750-3kWatt
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4. 3kW-75kW
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5. 75kW and above
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Brushless DC Motor Market: End-use Outlook
5.1. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Estimates And Forecasts, By End-Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
5.2. Industrial Machinery
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Motor Vehicles
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.3. Safety
5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.4. Comfort
5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.5. Performance
5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. HVAC Equipment
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Aerospace & Transport
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Household Appliances
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Brushless DC Motor Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. ABB Ltd.
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Financial performance
8.1.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.1.4. Recent developments
8.2. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Financial performance
8.2.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.2.4. Recent developments
8.3. Ametek Inc.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Financial performance
8.3.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.3.4. Recent developments
8.4. Baldor Electric Company Inc.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Financial performance
8.4.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent developments
8.5. Johnson Electric
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Financial performance
8.5.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.5.4. Recent developments
8.6. Nidec Motor Corporation
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Financial performance
8.6.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.6.4. Recent developments
8.7. North American Electric, Inc.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Financial performance
8.7.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.7.4. Recent developments
8.8. Regal Beloit Corporation
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Financial performance
8.8.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.8.4. Recent developments
8.9. Schneider Electric
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Financial performance
8.9.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.9.4. Recent developments
8.10. Siemens
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Financial performance
8.10.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.10.4. Recent developments
8.11. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
8.11.1. Company overview
8.11.2. Financial performance
8.11.3. Voltage benchmarking
8.11.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m39jcl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-brushless-dc-motor-industry-to-2028---featuring-johnson-electric-regal-beloit-and-siemens-among-others-301382663.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

