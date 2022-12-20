U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Building Energy Management Solution Industry is Projected to Reach $44.2 Billion by 2031

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Building Energy Management Solution Market By Component, By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global building energy management solution was valued at $8,810.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $44,246.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Building energy management system is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building's electrical and mechanical equipment such as lighting, power systems, heating, and ventilation. The HVAC systems, office equipment, pumps, catering, and fans are some of the areas in the building that use energy management systems.

A building energy management solution is a system of computer aided tools used by operators of electric utility grids to control, monitor, and optimize the performance of the transmission systems. Energy management solutions have gained popularity since they help gain competitive advantage, increase productivity, and reduce energy costs. Every building small or big is running with the help of energy, so it is need to install energy management systems.

A rise in digitization and increase in data generated by IoT devices, which boost the growth of the global building energy management solution market. In addition, rise in inclination towards energy efficiencies, and rise in gated communities in urban spaces in emerging economies over the past couple of decades is a key trends, which drives the growth of the building energy management solutions market. Smart doorbell system is internet connected doorbell device that sends notification to home owner about who arrives at the door. It is compatible with smartphones, IoS Devices, and android devices as well.

Benefits associated with energy management solutions improves energy efficiency, utilization by reconstructing the operation of equipment, controls, and monitor HVAC systems, which in turn, adoption of energy management solutions, in buildings, drives the growth of the market. However, high initial cost related to deploying energy management systems and price volatility in energy management are major restraints for the growth of the building energy management solution market. Furthermore, government initiatives towards the construction of new smart homes are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the building energy management solution market.

The global building energy management solution market is segmented into component, application, type and region. On the basis of component, the market is segregated into services, software, and hardware. Services segment dominate the market in 2021. Based on type, the market is segmented into wired , and wireless segment. Wired segment dominate the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is divided into HVAC and non-HVAC. HVAC segment dominate the market in 2021.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America region dominate the market in 2021. The key market players profiled in the report of building energy management solution market report include ABB Ltd, Accruent Inc., Mcloud Technologies Inc, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, and Rockwell Automation Inc. The major players operating in the global building energy management solution market have adopted key strategies such as business expansion and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global building energy management solution market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by global building energy management solution market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

  • The global building energy management solution market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global building energy management solution market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2031 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global building energy management solution market opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Software
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Services
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Wired
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Wireless
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 HVAC
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Non-HVAC
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 ABB Ltd
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Mcloud Technologies Inc
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 General Electric Company
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Honeywell International Inc
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Hitachi Ltd
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Siemens AG
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Schneider Electric
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Emerson Electric Co
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Rockwell Automation Inc
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plmesl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-building-energy-management-solution-industry-is-projected-to-reach-44-2--billion-by-2031--301707308.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

