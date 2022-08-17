U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.44
    -15.76 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,081.17
    -70.84 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,006.92
    -95.62 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.85
    -23.68 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.79
    +1.26 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8820
    +0.0580 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0350
    +0.8200 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,479.55
    -345.23 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.97
    -13.84 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

The Worldwide Building Technologies and Services Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Sustainability Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global building technologies and services market had a value of $971.44 billion in 2021. After a 5.3% decline in 2020, the market grew by 1.4% in 2021 and will register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. By the end of the forecast period, the market will reach $1,274.53 billion.

Businesses continue to respond to the impact of two major trends; the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The pandemic has created financial austerity among public and private organizations, and companies have also accelerated decarbonization in business operations as a way to gain competitive edge.

As companies are resuming business operations and building occupancy after the peak of the pandemic, organizations face challenges in ensuring safe workplaces and sustainability practices such as near-zero or net-zero emissions. In addition, governments endeavor to improve their sustainability development goal (SDG) performance in the midst of economic recovery and challenges after the pandemic. Technologies continue to play a role in the advancement of building technologies and services. A leading innovation is the use of digital tools in the industry, primarily building information management systems.

Building technologies and services will contribute to the three main goals: smart energy infrastructure, climate-smart cities, and green business.

These goals lead to sustainability innovation in the market. In the context of this study, the publisher defines sustainable innovation in building technologies and services as solutions that promote environmental sustainability in the operations of buildings and eco-friendly outcomes, such as but not limited to energy savings, resource use optimization, and reduction in carbon emission in the building ecosystem.

Smart energy infrastructure would entail self-sufficiency in energy use and power supply resilience. Next, climate-smart buildings would necessitate energy optimization and occupant safety and comfort. Last but not the least, green business would call for sustainable business operations and the use environment-friendly materials. Globally, these will contribute to the development of United Nations sustainability development goals (SDGs).

In this study, the publisher segments building technologies and services into building automation systems (BAS); light-emitting diode (LED) lighting; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and facility management (FM). Market breakdown and forecast and competitive analysis are provided for the above-mentioned segments. As the study focuses on sustainability practices and related growth opportunities, end-user breakdown (for the market and segments) is not part of the research scope. Examples of sustainability innovation applications and best practices for every segment are provided in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Building Technologies and Services

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Sustainability Innovation Definitions

  • SDGs

  • SDG Impact on Building Technologies and Services

  • Environmental Effects of COVID-19

  • Sustainability Themes in Building Technologies and Services

  • Key Competitors: Building Automation Systems

  • Key Competitors: LED Lighting

  • Key Competitors: HVAC

  • Key Competitors: FM

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • SDG Achievement in Select Countries - 2021

  • Investment in SDGs

  • Goals for Sustainable Building Technologies and Services

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: BAS

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Sustainability Innovation Applications in BAS - 2021

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Microgrid

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Energy

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Heating

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Building Occupancy

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Facility Services

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LED Lighting

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Sustainability Innovation Applications in LED Lighting - 2021

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Off-grid Lighting

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Controls

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Streetlights

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Circular Lighting

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Sustainability Innovation Applications in HVAC - 2021

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Sustainable District Heating and Cooling (DHC)

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Heat Pump

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Smart Thermostat

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Energy Modeling and Analysis

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Refrigerant

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: FM

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share - FM

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Sustainability Innovation Applications in FM - 2021

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Security

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Services

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: New Service Model

  • Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Green Cleaning

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity Ecosystem

  • Growth Opportunity 1: ESG Proposition

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain for Green Financing

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Data Management

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Open Innovation

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Nature-based Solutions (NBS)

8. Appendix

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h7mqj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-building-technologies-and-services-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-2-billion-by-2026--301607568.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.All that was practically unthinkable a year or two ago. Back then, underwriting and advisory work was piling up and

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • Intercept Settles Ocaliva Litigation With Reddy's Lab

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) and its subsidiary Intercept Pharma Europe Limited settled patent litigation with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY). The litigation concerns the submission by Dr. Reddy’s of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) 5 mg and 10 mg tablets before the expiration of the Company’s U.S. patents. Related: Intercept Shares Jump After Reissuing Annual Guidance. Under the terms of the

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy feel singled out by the ‘egregious’ handling of Lina Khan’s FTC probe into Amazon Prime

    Lina Khan wants Amazon's founder and CEO to sit for interviews. They find her staff's handling of its probe "unusual and perplexing and say other employees can do that.

  • Big Climate Spending Coming; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • What car buyers should know about the coming tax credits for EVs

    For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.