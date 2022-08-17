The Worldwide Building Technologies and Services Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Sustainability Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building technologies and services market had a value of $971.44 billion in 2021. After a 5.3% decline in 2020, the market grew by 1.4% in 2021 and will register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. By the end of the forecast period, the market will reach $1,274.53 billion.
Businesses continue to respond to the impact of two major trends; the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The pandemic has created financial austerity among public and private organizations, and companies have also accelerated decarbonization in business operations as a way to gain competitive edge.
As companies are resuming business operations and building occupancy after the peak of the pandemic, organizations face challenges in ensuring safe workplaces and sustainability practices such as near-zero or net-zero emissions. In addition, governments endeavor to improve their sustainability development goal (SDG) performance in the midst of economic recovery and challenges after the pandemic. Technologies continue to play a role in the advancement of building technologies and services. A leading innovation is the use of digital tools in the industry, primarily building information management systems.
Building technologies and services will contribute to the three main goals: smart energy infrastructure, climate-smart cities, and green business.
These goals lead to sustainability innovation in the market. In the context of this study, the publisher defines sustainable innovation in building technologies and services as solutions that promote environmental sustainability in the operations of buildings and eco-friendly outcomes, such as but not limited to energy savings, resource use optimization, and reduction in carbon emission in the building ecosystem.
Smart energy infrastructure would entail self-sufficiency in energy use and power supply resilience. Next, climate-smart buildings would necessitate energy optimization and occupant safety and comfort. Last but not the least, green business would call for sustainable business operations and the use environment-friendly materials. Globally, these will contribute to the development of United Nations sustainability development goals (SDGs).
In this study, the publisher segments building technologies and services into building automation systems (BAS); light-emitting diode (LED) lighting; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and facility management (FM). Market breakdown and forecast and competitive analysis are provided for the above-mentioned segments. As the study focuses on sustainability practices and related growth opportunities, end-user breakdown (for the market and segments) is not part of the research scope. Examples of sustainability innovation applications and best practices for every segment are provided in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Building Technologies and Services
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Sustainability Innovation Definitions
SDGs
SDG Impact on Building Technologies and Services
Environmental Effects of COVID-19
Sustainability Themes in Building Technologies and Services
Key Competitors: Building Automation Systems
Key Competitors: LED Lighting
Key Competitors: HVAC
Key Competitors: FM
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
SDG Achievement in Select Countries - 2021
Investment in SDGs
Goals for Sustainable Building Technologies and Services
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: BAS
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Sustainability Innovation Applications in BAS - 2021
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Microgrid
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Energy
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Heating
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Building Occupancy
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Facility Services
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LED Lighting
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Sustainability Innovation Applications in LED Lighting - 2021
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Off-grid Lighting
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Controls
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Streetlights
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Circular Lighting
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Sustainability Innovation Applications in HVAC - 2021
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Sustainable District Heating and Cooling (DHC)
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Heat Pump
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Smart Thermostat
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Energy Modeling and Analysis
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Refrigerant
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: FM
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share - FM
Revenue Share Analysis
Sustainability Innovation Applications in FM - 2021
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Security
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Services
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: New Service Model
Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Green Cleaning
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity 1: ESG Proposition
Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain for Green Financing
Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Data Management
Growth Opportunity 4: Open Innovation
Growth Opportunity 5: Nature-based Solutions (NBS)
8. Appendix
9. Next Steps
